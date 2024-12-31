San Diego animal shelters in crisis
Resources for San Diego County pet parents
Animal rescue organizations across San Diego County are over capacity. It’s not just a regional problem, but a nationwide issue.
For pet parents seeking help with the costs and care of their animals, KPBS compiled a limited list of resources. There’s support for medical costs, inexpensive — and free — vet services, pet food assistance and more.
Medical funds and grants
- Foundation for Animal Care and Education
- Foundation for the Care of Indigent Animals
- Frosted Funding, Frosted Faces Foundation
- Helping Paws Foundation for service members and veterans
- Lionel’s Legacy Senior Dog Rescue for seniors
- MexiVet Express for services in Mexico
- Spay and neuter vouchers, San Diego Humane Society (SDHS)
- Spirit Veterinary Medical Fund
- Rancho Coastal Humane Society offers financial assistance to low-income seniors
Free, low-cost medical services
- Vaccinations clinics at The Cat Lounge
- Spay and neuter clinics, Feral Cat Coalition
For both ferals, community cats and owned cats
- Pets Without Walls, Helen Woodward Animal Center
- Community Veterinary Program, SDHS
- Discounted dental care list from SDHS
- Spay and neuter services, SDHS
- Project Street Vet
For people experiencing homelessness and/or housing vulnerability
Pet food assistance
- AniMeals, Helen Woodward
- Pet pantry, Rancho Coastal Humane Society
- Pet pantry, SDHS (multiple locations)
Pet training help
Free, off-leash areas for dogs
- Locations in city of San Diego
All other public park areas except beaches and Mission Bay allow dogs, but they must be leashed. More information is available from the city of San Diego
- Locations in San Diego County
- → Borrego Springs County Park, 2580 Country Club Road, Borrego Springs
- → Four Gee County Park, 16964 Four Gee Road, 4S Ranch
- → Lamar County Park, 3180 Bancroft Drive, Spring Valley
- → Live Oak County Park, 2746 Reche Road, Fallbrook
- → Lonnie Brewer County Park, 10925 Fury Lane, El Cajon
- → Waterfront Park, Active Recreation Area, 1600 Pacific Hwy at San Diego County Administration Building
- → See more here
Housing assistance
- Pet-Inclusive Housing Support, SDHS
Includes a list of pet-friendly housing options and what to do if you and your pet lose your housing
- Safety Net Foster Program, SDHS
Rehoming a pet
- Home to Home
- Rehome by Adopt a Pet
SDHS offers coupon code RCXHAQTL2U8AD8Z to take 90% off the listing fee for Rehome by Adopt-a-Pet
- Owner surrender services at San Diego Humane Society