Resources for San Diego County pet parents

Animal rescue organizations across San Diego County are over capacity. It’s not just a regional problem, but a nationwide issue.

For pet parents seeking help with the costs and care of their animals, KPBS compiled a limited list of resources. There’s support for medical costs, inexpensive — and free — vet services, pet food assistance and more.

Medical funds and grants

Free, low-cost medical services

Pet food assistance

AniMeals, Helen Woodward

Pet pantry, Rancho Coastal Humane Society

Pet pantry, SDHS (multiple locations)

Pet training help

Free, off-leash areas for dogs

Locations in city of San Diego

All other public park areas except beaches and Mission Bay allow dogs, but they must be leashed. More information is available from the city of San Diego

Locations in San Diego County

→ Borrego Springs County Park, 2580 Country Club Road, Borrego Springs → Four Gee County Park, 16964 Four Gee Road, 4S Ranch → Lamar County Park, 3180 Bancroft Drive, Spring Valley → Live Oak County Park, 2746 Reche Road, Fallbrook → Lonnie Brewer County Park, 10925 Fury Lane, El Cajon → Waterfront Park, Active Recreation Area, 1600 Pacific Hwy at San Diego County Administration Building → See more here



Housing assistance

Pet-Inclusive Housing Support, SDHS

Includes a list of pet-friendly housing options and what to do if you and your pet lose your housing

Safety Net Foster Program, SDHS

Rehoming a pet