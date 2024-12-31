Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Quality of Life
Graphic of "What Made Our Year" is shown here in this undated photo.
San Diego animal shelters in crisis

Resources for San Diego County pet parents

By Lara McCaffrey / Web Producer
Published December 31, 2024 at 1:48 PM PST
In this undated photo, Zoe the cat lays on a bed in San Diego, Calif.
Lara McCaffrey
/
KPBS
In this undated photo, Zoe the cat lays on a bed in San Diego, Calif.

Animal rescue organizations across San Diego County are over capacity. It’s not just a regional problem, but a nationwide issue.

For pet parents seeking help with the costs and care of their animals, KPBS compiled a limited list of resources. There’s support for medical costs, inexpensive — and free — vet services, pet food assistance and more.

A dog from a San Diego County animal shelter sits on the concrete on Oct. 16, 2024. Forty adults with special needs volunteer at the county shelter five days a week. They perform tasks such as laundry, making treats, walking the dogs, and helping them with socialization.
San Diego animal shelters in crisis
Animal rescue organizations across San Diego County are over capacity, but you can help.
Launch
Go to

Medical funds and grants

Free, low-cost medical services

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Pet food assistance

Pet training help

Free, off-leash areas for dogs

  • Locations in city of San Diego
    All other public park areas except beaches and Mission Bay allow dogs, but they must be leashed. More information is available from the city of San Diego
  • Locations in San Diego County
    • → Borrego Springs County Park, 2580 Country Club Road, Borrego Springs
    • → Four Gee County Park, 16964 Four Gee Road, 4S Ranch
    • → Lamar County Park, 3180 Bancroft Drive, Spring Valley
    • → Live Oak County Park, 2746 Reche Road, Fallbrook
    • → Lonnie Brewer County Park, 10925 Fury Lane, El Cajon
    • → Waterfront Park, Active Recreation Area, 1600 Pacific Hwy at San Diego County Administration Building
    • See more here
Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Housing assistance

Rehoming a pet

Tags

Quality of Life Animals
Lara McCaffrey
As web producer, Lara McCaffrey is responsible for writing web stories, copy editing and updating the station’s website. Prior to joining KPBS, Lara worked as a freelance journalist for San Diego CityBeat, HerMoney, OK Whatever, Out There podcast and more. She also interned for Psychology Today and reached millions of readers as a senior content creator at digital media company 101 Network. Lara has a master's in journalism from Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism and a bachelor's in political science from University of California, San Diego.
See stories by Lara McCaffrey
More News