Comic-Con Panel recommendations for Saturday

In case you missed it, here are panel recommendations for preview night, Thursday and Friday.

Saturday is intense. It is the big day of Comic-Con and is marked by the annual Masquerade that you can enjoy in Ballroom 20 or watch the live simulcast in Room 6A. It is a spectacular event where entrants not only create incredible costumes but also prepare lively presentations. In the past kaiju showgirls stomped a cityscape, Jawas in multicolored petticoats danced the can-can, and Marvel superheroes got a Mumbai makeover. This can fill up so get your free tickets at noon near Ballroom 20, or at the Masquerade Desk after 3:00 PM.

Today I'm highlighting panels featuring the brilliant and talented David F. Walker and John Jennings, but note that they appear on multiple panels, so you have a few options. Another person who guarantees a great panel involving comics is Mark Evanier. So even if I did not list all his panels he is someone to look for if you love comics. And just a note that T.J. Shevlin, who I met at the IDW Comic Gallery years ago, is on a couple of panels and his joyous enthusiasm for pop culture will enhance any panel.

Again, a reminder that the 22nd Comic-Con International Independent Film Festival runs every day of the convention and features 56 films from across seven pop culture genres including Action/Adventure, Animation, Comics-Oriented, Documentary (Pop Culture-Oriented), Horror/Suspense, Humor, and Science Fiction/Fantasy.

Once again lots to choose from and sometimes more than one good one going on at any time. Seek out panels to expand your knowledge of pop culture and to appreciate the diversity you can find there.

Saturday (July 22)

Comic-Con Film School 103

10:00am – 11:00am Grand 6, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Day 3 of this course on micro-budget movie-making deals with how to direct actors, organize a crew, and keep them all happy without anybody making a dime.

CBS The animated series "Dungeons & Dragons" celebrates its 40th anniversary. Dungeons & Dragons: An Animated Anniversary ⭐

10:00am - 11:00am Room 6DE Mark Evanier (show developer, “Dungeons & Dragons”), Katie Leigh (voice of Sheila, “Dungeons & Dragons”), David M. Booher (writer, IDW's “Dungeons & Dragons: Saturday Morning Adventures”), Frank Todaro (voice actor, Netflix's “The Cuphead Show”) and Luke Gygax (son of D&D creator Gary Gygax) discuss the legendary tabletop game's 40th anniversary as a Saturday morning cartoon from the perspective of the talent who worked on the show and today's creatives who grew up on it. The session will be moderated by TJ Shevlin, whose passion for pop culture is a joy to behold.

Image Comics: Comics Storytelling, Genre and Craft

10:00am - 11:00am Room 28DE

Dustin Nguyen (“Little Monsters”), Zoe Thorogood (“It's Lonely at the Centre of the Earth”), Daniel Warren Johnson (“Do a Powerbomb”), Alex de Campi (“Parasocial”), Ryan Stegman (“The Schlub”), and Pornsak Pichetshote (“The Good Asian”) come together for a freewheeling conversation about genre, storytelling, industry secrets, and tricks-of-the-trade.

Random House Worlds "Minecraft:The Island" by Max Brooks. Reluctant Readers: How to Encourage Your Kids to Read ⭐

10:00am - 11:00am Room 25ABC

Authors Max Brooks (“Minecraft: The Island”), Delilah S. Dawson (“Camp Scare”), llSarah Sax (“Picture Day”), Lincoln Peirce (“Max and the Midknights”), and Evelyn Skye (“Princess Private Eye”), talk about both the joys and challenges of raising a reader and how to best connect with your family through reading. See any panel with Max Brooks! IDW Usagi Yojimbo and some friends will be the topic of a panel at this year's Comic-Con. Usagi Yojimbo and Friends ⭐

10:00am - 11:00am Room 23ABC

Stan Sakai (“Usagi Yojimbo,” “Chibi Usagi”) talks about his new Dogu Publishing imprint with Dark Horse Comics, featuring new Usagi Yojimbo comics, new titles with up-and-coming creators, and what’s next for Stan and the team at Dogu. Sakai is always a delight!

Comics Arts Conference Session #9: Comics, Social Justice, and Libraries

10:30am - 11:30am Room 26AB

How well are libraries meeting the needs of our communities, and do librarians have the resources necessary to support growing collections? Pamela Jackson (San Diego State University) and Elizabeth Pollard (San Diego State University) are joined by Karen Green (Columbia University) and Moni Barrette (American Library Association) to present data collected from a study that examined these questions and to share recommendations for educators, librarians, and administrators interested in bolstering comics education and scholarly engagement. Support local panelists.

Women Rocking Hollywood 2023: How Female Filmmakers Reach the Hollywood A-List

10:30am - 11:30am Room 5AB

WRH panel, now in its eighth year, features women who have claimed their power or are climbing to the top through big studios, streaming, and high-profile indie projects. Panelists share their thoughts on positive impact unions have for women in film, talk about their newest projects, and offer insights about finding success in the industry and moving the needle forward for everyone. Moderated by Leslie Combemale (creator, Women Rocking Hollywood; lead contributor, The Alliance of Women Film Journalists).

IDW IDW's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles get their own panel on Turtlemania. TMNT: The Next Evolution of Turtlemania ⭐

11:00am - 12:00pm Room 23ABC IDW's “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” team Kevin Eastman, Tom Waltz, Mateus Santolouco, Erik Burnham, and senior editor Charles Beacham discuss what’s next for everyone's favorite heroes in a half-shell. Serious shellheads won’t want to miss this panel that’s guaranteed to serve heaping helping of shell shock! The Turtles still got it and Eastman is always fun to have on a panel. Beth Accomando Gaming booths are a considerable part of the Comic-Con exhibitor hall. Game Pitch Review ⭐ 11:00am - 12:00pm Marina D, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Professional game developers offer their advice and insight to those seeking to further their dreams of making their game a reality. Participants will have the opportunity to pitch a game for 3 to 5 minutes and then receive constructive criticism on the concept and the pitch. Preparation includes: (1) a well-practiced, 3- to 5minute verbal pitch that clearly explains the game concept, how it’s unique to the marketplace, why it would be worth funding, etc.; (2) any hardcopy or digital visuals (images, video, etc.) that help illustrate the concept and viability of the idea (you must bring the device on which you will display the visuals); (3) being imaginative and passionate—imagine you’re making a very quick pitch to receive funding for your idea. Sign-ups will begin at 10:00 a.m.

BOOM! Studios: Discover Yours

11:15am - 12:15pm Room 6DE

Join some of the most acclaimed and exciting creators in comics as Lee Bermejo (“A Vicious Circle”), Joanne Starer and Khary Randolph (“Sirens of the City”), cover artist Jenny Frison, and Matt Gagnon (editor-in-chief, BOOM! Studios) give you an in-depth look at their creative process and a preview of what’s to come. Moderated by Filip Sablik (president, publishing & marketing, BOOM! Studios).

Marvel John Jennings created the character of Ghost Light for Marvel. Comics Arts Conference Session #10: Sequential Sankofa: Remixing Comics Through an Afrofuturist Lens ⭐

11:30am - 1:00pm Room 26AB The African concept of "sankofa" (“go back and get it”) infuses remix culture, hip hop, Afrofuturism, and comics, positioning storytelling, memory, and narration as forms of resistance to symbolic annihilation and collecting lost, erased, or disrupted narratives and incorporating them into speculative stories. John Jennings (University of California, Riverside) discusses sankofa as a liberation technology in Marvel’s Afrofuturist character Ghost Light. Regina Bradley (Kennesaw State University) delves into Afrofuturism’s new sonic landscape of resistance in Southern hip hop culture. Michael Dando (St. Cloud State) presents the Lion Man Project, which uses the public domain character Lion Man to help students with various modes of literacy. John Jennings is always worth listening to. Another chance to enjoy Jennings talking about Afrofuturism. Beth Accomando Scott Shaw! at one of Comic-Con's past Quick Draw panels. Quick Draw! ⭐

11:45am - 1:00pm Room 6BCF

No matter when you’re reading this — hopefully before the event — run and get a seat for Quick Draw!, the fastest and funniest presentation at Comic-Con. Your Quick Draw quizmaster Mark Evanier will be putting three of the swiftest cartoonists in the business to the test, inventing well-projected humor on the spot. Competing this year are cartoonist and Comic-Con co-founder Scott Shaw!, MAD magazine’s Tom Richmond, and Disney legend Floyd Norman. As usual, there will be no wagering on the outcome. Not the same without regular Sergio Aragonés but sure to be a blast.

Kapow, Woosh, Zap! Engaging Students with Comics in the Classroom

12:00pm - 1:00pm Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library

Panelists discuss how incorporating comics into the curriculum increases engagement and access for all students while developing a love for learning (and secretly powering up literacy skills) and how the Comic-Con Educator Book Club brings together teachers from across the region in pursuit of great reads, community, and strategies for the classroom.

Top Cow Universe Relaunch

12:00pm - 1:00pm Room 4

Don't miss Top Cow legends Marc Silvestri (founder, CEO) and Matt Hawkins (president, COO), along with Comic-Con special guests Linda and Stjepan Šejić (creators, “Blood Stain,” “Sunstone”), Simon Birks (creator, “Antarctica”), and some surprise panelists discussing their upcoming projects. Attendees will receive a surprise gift.

Ten Speed Graphic A panel from David F. Walker's graphic novel "The Black Panther Party." Comics Arts Conference Session #11: Focus on David F. Walker ⭐

12:00 - 1:00pm Room 26AB

From the Blackest of fantasies to the Blackest of histories, David F. Walker has explored the African American experience through works, documentaries, critical commentary, fiction, and nonfiction. He is in the spotlight for this program moderated by cultural anthropologist Stanford Carpenter (Black & Brown Comix Arts Festival). These two are great so check out this panel. Another chance to hear these two brilliant gentlemen chat.

Drawn & Quarterly

1:00pm - 2:00pm Room 25ABC

Twenty years ago, Peggy Burns quit her job as publicity director at DC Comics and became the marketing director of the venerable Montreal-based Drawn & Quarterly, where she has been the publisher for over seven years. Along for the ride was Tom Devlin, the publisher of idiosyncratic art comics house Highwater Books, who is now D+Q’s executive editor. Together with the founder, they built D+Q into a small but mighty international publisher. Swag will be provided.

Halo-Halo: A Scoop of Filipino-American Voices in Comics

1:00pm - 2:00pm Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Filipino American comic book creators: Assemble! Legendary comic book creator Whilce Portacio (“X-Men,” “Stone”) is joined by Patricio Ginelsa (“Lumpia with a Vengeance”), Cecilia Lim (Kwento Comics), Joe Arciaga (Diwata Komiks), and Mark "Bayani" Teodosio (“The Realest Bayan”) to discuss how they took control of their own narrative, adding their unique flavors to the Filipino American diaspora. Includes free print giveaway by Don Aguillo. These guys have an amazing DIY, can-do story.

Tony Amat © 2015 SDCC In 2015, Mark Evanier (left) hosted two panels devoted to Cartoon Voices. Here he’s seen with voice actors Josh Robert Thompson ("Family Guy," "American Dad") and Jessica DiCicco ("Gravity Falls," "Dog with a Blog").

Cartoon Voices I ⭐

1:00pm - 2:30pm Room 6BCF Once again, Mark Evanier has assembled a roster of some of the most-heard performers in the world of animation, and they’re here to tell you what they do, how they do it and then demonstrate it. The dais includes Adam McArthur (“Star vs. the Forces of Evil”), El le Newland (“Lego Marvel’s Avengers”), Keith Scott (“Bullwinkle Moose”), Bill Farmer (“Goofy,” “Pluto”), Dave Fennoy (“Batman,” lTransformers”) and Jessica DiCicco (“The Emperor’s New School,” “Muppet Babies”). And as usual, the actors will mangle a classic fairy tale for your enjoyment. Right up there with Quick Draw as the most entertaining panel each year.

Spotlight on Joe Quesada

1:45pm - 2:45pm Room 6DE

Joe Quesada takes on any and all of your questions about life before, during, and after Marvel. This is a rare opportunity for you to get a glimpse behind the curtain from the man who was actually in the room when it happened.

35th Anniversary: My Neighbor Totoro

2:00pm - 3:00pm Room 9

Hirokatsu Kihara (Studio Ghibli production coordinator 1985–1990) tells Totoro’s story behind Studio Ghibli while showing pieces of original, behind-the-scenes art. One of the most delightful and engagingly magical cartoon of all time.

IDW IDW will spotlight its Artist Editions at Comic-Con Panel. The One and Only IDW Artist’s Edition Panel ⭐

2:00pm - 3:00pm Room 4 For those who love dramatic inks and original pages, IDW has the perfect addition to your shelf. IDW’s Artist’s and Artisan Editions collect some of the most iconic runs by popular artists, including Mike Mignola, Todd McFarlane, and Jim Lee. These editions preserve the unique nuances of the original art via detailed scans, effectively putting you in the studio with your favorite illustrator. Scott Dunbier, the man responsible for these incredible editions, discusses his future plans for this line of books. He is also receiving the Bob Clampett Humanitarian Award on Friday. And again, IDW is a San Diego-based publisher and these Artisan Edition books are awesome so show some support.

Nonfiction Comics: The Future of History-Based Storytelling

2:30pm - 3:30pm Room 10

Nonfiction comics are one of the fastest-growing segments of comics, so how did we get here, and where are we headed? Join some of comics’ most lauded creators of nonfiction comics, including Andrew Aydin (“March,” “Run”), Valerie Complex (“Recognized”), Joel Christian Gill (“Stamped”), Jamila Rowser (“Wash Day Diaries”), Hannah Templer (“Flung Out into Space”), and David F. Walker (“Black Panther Party”) for a lively and entertaining discussion on their experiences working on nonfiction comics. Another chance to see great David Walker.

Women on the Dark Side

2:30pm - 3:30pm Room 29CD

Whether it’s comic books, novels , or art, these are the women who are creating content that connects with the deeper, darker side of all of us. Panelists include Debbie Smith Daughetee (CEO, Kymera Press), Desirée Proctor (Nuclear Power), Janet Joyce Holden (“Origins of Blood”), and Susan Lee (founder of “Women On The Dark Side”).

Marvel: Next Big Thing

3:00pm – 4:00pm Room 6A

This is the place to be for announcements about the future of the Marvel Universe! Spider-Man’s never had it easy, but what’s coming for him next will shake the wallcrawler to his core. Plus: things are heating up for "Guardians of the Galaxy" in the throes of the catastrophic Grootfall. And just what is happening in Jonathan Hickman’s all-new Ultimate Universe? On hand to discuss all this and more are C. B. Cebulski (editor-in-chief), Nick Lowe (executive editor), Zeb Wells ("Amazing Spider-Man"), Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing ("Guardians of the Galaxy"), and others. Attendees will receive an exclusive giveaway!

Scott Shaws Oddball Comics: The Fan-Favorite Edition

3:00pm – 4:30pm Room 7AB

This cartoonist's been presenting Oddball Comics since the early days of Comic-Con and is one of the Comic-Con’s co-originators, and Scott Shaw! knows which memorable funny books get the biggest laughs. But can he demolish 300 vintage comic covers in 90 minutes? Only The Rifleman knows for sure! You can also visit him in his booth on the floor.

Frank Miller Presents

4:00pm – 5:00pm Room 25ABC

What's next for first-year intrepid publisher Frank Miller Presents? Come join the main man himself, Frank Miller, COO Silenn Thomas, publisher Dan DiDio, and some of FMP’s best and brightest creators as they discuss and tease upcoming stories and take a look under the hat of the FMP Universe!

Beth Accomando The stunt performers of the Selling the Hit panel at WonderCon. Selling the Hit: What You Always Wanted to Know About the Stunt Industry (In Memory of Eric Cajiuat) ⭐

4:00pm – 5:00pm Omni Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom DE, 4th Floor

Stunt performers discuss their experiences and offer advice in getting into and navigating the stunt industry in movies and TV, as well as how the industry has changed and is changing. Panelists include Janeshia Adams-Ginyard, Brian Danner, Joette Orman, Tammie Baird, Michael DeCamp, and LeRoyal Tutt. Moderated by Justin T. Bowler. I saw these guys at WonderCon and was both impressed by their knowledge and experience, and wildly entertained. Beth Accomando An artist in artist alley working on a sketch. Undated photo. The Forgotten Trio: Colorists, Inkers, and Letterers ⭐ 4:00pm – 5:00pm Room 9

Jessica Tseang (international comics historian), Jim Thompson ("A People’s History of Comics"), and talents from the Big Two and significant publishing companies focus on the current climate for colorists, inkers, and letterers. They will provide a breakdown of how to get into the industry, what each specific job entails, their current and future projects, and how each experienced veteran had made their career last. A great opportunity to understand the lesser known crafts that go into making a comic.

Vault Comics: The Horror of it All — The Golden Age of Scary Stories

4:00pm – 5:00pm Room 28DE

Independent comics have never been more prominent and more diverse. Bold ideas across genres are being released every Wednesday by more publishers than perhaps any other time in the history of the medium. Vault Comics, known for some of the most celebrated science fiction and fantasy, has expanded its reach into horror under their Nightfall imprint and to celebrate is inviting some friends on stage to discuss what makes for the best blood in four colors. Highlighting panelists Rodney Barnes ("Killadelphia," "Blacula"), and Storm King publisher Sandy King Carpenter as key reason to attend this panel.

The Sights and Sounds of Lumpia, The Deep Fried Universe, and Beyond

4:15pm – 5:15pm Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

The creators behind the award-winning film "Lumpia with a Vengeance" celebrate the 20th anniversary of the original movie (both films are screening on Thursday as part of the Films program) and discuss the importance of representation and community building through every aspect of filmmaking. Includes free print giveaway by artist Kristoffer Tolentino. Plus check out their booth. These guys are the very definition of DIY filmmaking and offer inspiration to anyone wanting to bring a creative idea to life.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: The Art Department

4:30pm – 5:30pm Room 29CD

"Black Panther" will once again descend upon Comic-Con with an inside look from "Wakanda Forever's" art department. Find out what goes into building the vibrant Afrocentric sci-fi world of Wakanda.

Darryl Makes Comics DMC became a superhero in the comic "DMC" in 2014. Hip-Hop and Comics: Cultures Combining ⭐

4:30pm – 5:30pm Room 24ABC

Hip-Hop and comics share numerous connections and exist in constant communication with one another: Rappers and graffiti artists utilize superheroic imagery; DJs and producers create extraordinary universes of sound; comic creators and animators incorporate Hip-Hop's musical and visual vocabularies; and both forms reconfigure and remix elements, blending styles and genres, and inspiring passionate fanbases. Legion M William Shatner stars in the documentary, "You Can Call Me Bill." William Shatner: You Can Call Me Bill ⭐

4:30pm – 6:00pm Hall H

The icon himself, William Shatner, hosts an entertaining discussion about his illustrious career, spotlighted by his two most recent adventures: Legion M’s new documentary, "You Can Call Me Bill," and the famed sci-fi captain’s real-life journey into space! Beam into Hall H for a lively chat between Shatner, doc director Alexandre O. Philippe. Not sure if potential actors' strike might affect this so be sure to double check program schedule.

Hey, That's Just Like Me! When Superheroes Represent Their Readers

5:00pm – 6:00pm Room 23ABC

Led by Barbra Dillon (editor-in-chief, Fanbase Press), this panel — including Jordan Hart (writer, "Ripple Effects"), David M. Booher (writer, "Killer Queens"), John Jennings (writer, "Silver Surfer: Ghost Light"), Ashley V. Robinson (writer," Jupiter Jet"), and Jen Troy (writer, "Assassin G") — will feature a thoughtful conversation about why the superheroes in comic books must become more representative of their diverse readership, demonstrating examples of mainstream and independent comics that have made positive strides toward reflecting today's society in their creators, stories, and characters. Jennings is one busy panelist so take advantage of his multiple appearances.

Creating Comics: Advice from the Pros

5:30pm – 6:30pm Room 26AB

Prolific independent comic creators David Avallone ("Elvira"), Jules Rivera ("Mark Trail"), Blake Northcott ("Everglade Angels"), Dave Dwonch ("Jenny Zero"), David F. Walker ("Bitter Root"), and Rylend Grant ("The Jump") discuss breaking into indie comics, staying in and everything in between. Walker is another busy panelist you should seek out.

Black Heroes Matter: The Future of Black Creativity

6:00pm – 7:00pm Room 29AB

Black Heroes Matter has a dynamic dialogue highlighting the vibrant trajectory of Black creative expression and the importance of how authentic representation in pop culture should be framed for the future. Ryan Benjamin (artist, "Star Wars," "X-Men"), Davina Mackey (director of Q&A, Playstation), Sanford Greene (artist, "Bitter Root," "Spider-Verse") Travis Williams (head of production, Meta Publishing), Charles Babb (producer, Meta Publishing) and Carl Varnado (moderator, "Knarrative," "Black in Gaming") discuss the role emerging technology plays in creativity, and how Black creators are revolutionizing media from comics to video games.

Out in Comics: Year 36

6:00pm – 8:00pm Room 4

The comic world’s longest-running panel is back for its 36th record-breaking year. LGBTQ+ comics and graphic novels for all ages are being produced and acclaimed in incredible numbers. And yet, in our politicized and polarized world, LGBTQ+ comics and graphic novels and LGBTQ+ characters in popular media are facing more censure and opposition than in previous years. Join Prism Comics, moderator Andy Mangels [he/him/his] (the founder of the “Out in Comics” panel) and special guest panelists as they discuss what being “Out In Comics” means now and in the future. Panelists to be announced.

Enter the Latina Superhero

6:30pm – 7:30pm Room 7AB

Debra Moore Muñoz (co-EP of Mayans, MC), Moises Zamora (showrunner of Netflix's Selena series), Judalina Neira (writer on The Boys and Flash), Gabriela Lugo (producer of Palm Springs), and Kayden Phoenix (creator of A LA BRAVA) access how to bring Latina superheroes into the entertainment industry. These industry panelists will partake in a Q&A session moderated by Christene Seda (writer).

The Changing Contexts of Asian American Narratives in Comics and Graphic Novels

6:30pm – 7:30pm Room 26AB

Comics creators and Eisner-Award winner Pornsak Pichetshote (The Good Asian, Infidel), Eric Nguyen (White Savior) and educators Dr. Mark Martell (University of Illinois, Chicago), Rod Santos (Contra Costa College), and Windi Sasaki (University of California, San Diego) will discuss the impact of traumatic events such as the COVID-19 pandemic and anti-Asian hate on how readers contextualize Asian American graphic novel and comic book narratives, like The Good Asian. Moderated by Dr. Dawn Lee (San Jose State University).

The FX of Dr. Who: You Can Do This!

6:30pm – 7:30pm Room 5AB

Dr. Who has been an icon of science fiction for 60 years! In all that time, the wizards in their visual effects department have shown us the impossible on microscopic budgets. Geoffrey Mark (Raised By Wolves, The Orville) moderates a panel made up of effects luminaries Jim Davidson (T-2, Batman Returns), Ian Hunter (Interstellar, Inception), Tom Griep (Total Recall, Independence Day) Chris Simmons (iRobot, Independence Day), and Laurah Grijalva (A.I., Apollo 13). They will be shown a clip from classic Dr. Who episodes and challenged to re-create those effects with household materials. Learn how to re-create those effects yourself from these professionals of cinematic prestidigitation, utilizing dubious means and materials. This panel will include a world-first announcement!

Babylon 5: The Road Home

6:30pm – 8:30pm Room 6BCF

Special Guests: J. Michael Straczynski. Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment marks the 30th anniversary of the beloved sci-fi saga with the World Premiere of the all-new original animated movie "Babylon 5: The Road Home."

Marvel The council of Kangs from the Marvel comics. Lawyermania: Guardians of the Law ⭐

7:00pm – 8:00pm Room 25ABC It’s time to shrink down complex legal issues from "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3" and "Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantiumania" with lawyers and judges! What was the legal justification for the Council of Kangs to sentence Kang the Conqueror to the Quantum Realm? Did Kang and Janet Van Dyne have an enforceable contract to repair Kang’s ship? Join our team of legal heroes for their analysis of the latest films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, featuring judge Carol Najera, Crystal Swanson, Stephen Tollafield, and Joshua Gilliland. Panel organized by The Legal Geeks. Second of their Comic-Con panels where you can be entertained and learn about real law.

Science of Spider-Man

7:00pm – 8:00pm Room 23ABC

This panel will focus on the biology and physics of Spider-Man. Combining people who are very knowledgeable about the comics TJ Shevlin (2023 Eisner judge, comic enthusiast) and Alonso Nunez (executive director, Little Fish Comic Book Studio) with scientists that understand the limits of the biology, Ronald Coleman, Ph.D. (regenerative medicine) and physics, Chelsea Ballinger (physicist/engineer) involved. Starting with the mutations induced by the radioactive spider that bit him, through the genius of his web slingers, the scientists and Spider-Man lore experts will explore the things that are possible, the things that are impossible, and the things we just can't know. These kinds of panels are always fun and another chance to see Shevlin.

Things Could Be Worse

8:00pm – 9:00pm Room 25ABC

What draws readers to books that offer even darker scenarios than real life's news — and how can those works provide catharsis and hope and other positive effects? Take a walk on the dark side with Tananarive Due ("The Reformatory"), C.J. Leede ("Maeve Fly"), Meriam Metoui ("A Guide to the Dark"), Chuck Tingle ("Camp Damascus"), and Danielle Valentine ("Delicate Condition"), guided by bookseller Maryelizabeth Yturralde.