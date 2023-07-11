Comic-Con panel recommendations for Friday

As you can see from the Thursday recommendations, I am not helping you resolve any conflicts because many time slots have multiple recommendations. This is always a problem, there's just too much good stuff. My recommendations tend to favor horror, people who have impressed me on previous occasions, seeking out diversity, and then just weird, oddball stuff that I might not know anything about. Seize the opportunity to expand your horizons or just learn about something new like Fun with Thermo-Plastics!

And remember to also check out what is playing at the Comic-Con International Independent Film Festival.

Friday (July 21) Panels

A Golden Age for Women in Comics

10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Room 9

Jamila Rowser (“Wash Day Diaries”), Rachel Smythe (“Lore Olympus”), CM Ramsburg (“CBR”), Instantmiso (“Eaternal Nocturnal”), CRC Payne (“Batman: Wayne Family Adventures”), and moderator Rosie Knight (Den of Geek) discuss how women are revolutionizing comics storytelling.

Comic-Con Film School 102

10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Grand 6, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Day two of this four-day course on micro-budget moviemaking focuses on the specifics of production, from shooting techniques to lighting on the cheap, to crew positions you need (and don't need), to costuming, props, and set decorating for as little money as possible. This series offers starting filmmakers a nice mini-course in filmmaking.

Fun with Thermo-Plastics

10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Room 3

Learn the basics of using Warbla, Fossmax, and a variety of other thermo-plastics to create armor and costume pieces from Lucia Mason (costume educator, designer), Marc Salls (costume and makeup artist), Jared Salls (costume artist), and Sara Najmulski (costume and makeup artist). I have no idea what this is but want to find out!

Viz Juno Ito's acclaimed manga "Uzumaki." Welcome to the Ito-verse: Junji Ito ⭐

10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Room 6DE A second opportunity to dive into the Ito-verse with the master of horror manga Junji Ito, as he discusses what inspires, drives, and horrifies him, all while drawing up something truly terrifying for his faithful, macabre-loving fans.

The Black Panel

10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Room 5AB

The 2023 agenda: (1) Blackballing Black comics creators in Hollywood; (2) That N-word’s crazy-racial gaslighting mental illness is the new Black . . . list; (3) Advent Comics: 15 years strong; (4) Commentary: 30 years of Milestone, a founder looks back. Panelists include Tony Kittrell (publisher, Advent Comics), Zennie Abraham (CEO of the Zennie62Media group of companies), Jeff Carroll, (writer, “Hip Hop Comix”), and Dan Evans (EVP, Netflix animation).

Spotlight on Todd McFarlane

10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Room 6A

Spawn and Venom creator, McFarlane Toys’ CEO, and president of Image Comics Todd McFarlane takes fans on a behind-the-scenes look at Spawnmania. McFarlane is always an entertaining guest.

Robert Roach, creator of "Menthu," is one of the panelists on the Independent Creators' Summit at Comic-Con. Independent Creators' Summit ⭐

11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Room 4 These accomplished innovators all have IP that branch into all types of media — from the New York Times bestsellers list to the Smithsonian African American Museum to Hollywood. Panelists will share information about creating comics/cartoons. Panelists include Charlotte (Fullerton) McDuffie (widow of renowned Milestone Media co-founder, Dwayne McDuffie), a two-time Emmy-nominated writer of animated series; John Jennings — professor (UC Riverside), author, graphic novelist, curator, and all-around champion of Black culture; Russell Nohelty, a USA Today bestselling author, publisher, and speaker; Andre Owens the creator and writer of the “Force Galaxia” universe, “The Bovine League,” and film franchises and other graphic novel projects at Hiro Unlimited; Robert Roach, writer/creator of the comics “Ithuriel” (a pre-history sword & soul odyssey), “The Roach,” and “Menthu. Both Jennings and Roach were impressive at Black Comix Day earlier this year so looking forward to having them both in town again.

Segunda Caida: Historietas y Lucha Libre

11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Room 23ABC

The thrill of the Mexican lucha libre comes to comic books by the hand of Rulo Valdes (artist, Canek Jr.), and internationally famous masked wrestler Canek Jr. They will talk about the legacy of lucha libre, both in the ring and on the pages of comic books, as both are a long tradition in Mexican comics. What can I say, I love luchadores.

Will Eisner: Breaking The 4th Wall

11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Room 28DE

The stories of Will Eisner (“The Spirit,” “A Contract with God”) were filled with larger-than-life characters who periodically interrupted the action — breaking the 4th wall — to address the reader or their creator and boldly call attention to the fact that they were, indeed, characters in a comic book. Panel explores Eisner’s innovative illusion shattering in comics and place it in the colorful history of creative risk taking. Eisner is such an incredible influence on comics so seek out opportunities to learn more about him.

Women of the Hollywood Art Department

11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Room 9

Explore the works and minds of several of the talented women and members of the Art Directors Guild who are responsible for dreaming, designing, and drawing some of the most memorable and immersive environments for film and TV. The lack of writers and stars may allow for people from other crafts to get a little more attention this year. Yay!

Collider: Directors on Directing

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Hall H

David Leitch (“Deadpool 2,” “Bullet Train”), Gareth Edwards (“The Creator,” “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” “Godzilla”), and Justin Simien (“Dear White People,” “Haunted Mansion”) take part in a wide-ranging and in-depth discussion about the craft of directing and projects past, present, and future. All attendees will take home an exclusive Comic-Con poster of "The Creator."

Spotlight on John Semper

12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Room 4

John Semper has been writing and producing animated series for the last 40 years, working personally with such legends as Stan Lee, Jim Henson, George Lucas, and many others. He created the concept of The Spider-Verse and he also takes full responsibility for leaving Mary Jane Watson in interdimensional limbo!

Andy Trimlett Beth Accomando likes to gorge on anything about the zombie apocalypse. Surviving the Zombie Apocalypse: Do You Have the Guts? ⭐

12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Omni Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom DE, 4th Floor Zombie stories in popular culture can help us critically examine social institutions (family, economics, education, law) and explore ways inequality is reproduced. Dr. Sheri-Lynn Kurisu (assistant professor of criminology and justice studies, CSUSM), Dr. Matthew Atherton (associate professor of social sciences, CSUSM), Dr. Zachary Hays (associate professor of criminal justice, CSUB), Amanda LaFranco (editor, Skybound Entertainment), and Shawn Kittelsen (narrative director, Skybound Entertainment) will challenge audience members to survive scenarios in the zombie apocalypse.



Career Paths into Game Development

12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Room 29CD

Learn from veteran game industry professionals about what it takes to launch a game development career and how there are many paths into the industry. Comic-Con offers opportunities to learn about an industry you may want to pursue a career in so take advantage of that.

Dawn of DC

12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Room 6DE

With epic new storylines, over 20 exciting new titles, superstar creative teams, and villains that have pushed the heroes beyond their limits in bold adventures, the Dawn of DC has been in full swing all year. Hear directly from some of the superstar writers and artists behind your favorite stories, including Ram V (“Detective Comics”), Joshua Williamson (“Batman & Robin”), Nicola Scott (“Titans”), Tom King (“Wonder Woman”), Joanne Starer (“Fire and Ice”), Josh Trujilo (“Blue Beetle”), and Tom Taylor (“Titans”). DC may not be in Hall H but it has a presence on panels highlighting comics!

Gene Luen Yang and Thien Pham

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Room 29AB

Gene Luen Yang (“American Born Chinese”) and Thien Pham (“Family Style”) discuss their careers since their collaboration on Level Up in 2011, supporting one another in the industry, and creative processes.

Jamie Lee Curtis’s Mother Nature: A Candid Discussion of Her All-New Graphic Novel/Movie

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Room 6A

Jamie Lee Curtis launches her new graphic novel, “Mother Nature,” which debuts exclusively at SDCC. This exciting eco-horror graphic novel is adapted from her script for the Comet Pictures/Blumhouse film.

Lucasfilm Publishing: Stories from a Galaxy Far, Far Away . . .

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Room 7AB

From the days of the glorious High Republic to the Age of Rebellion to Rise of the First Order, some of Lucasfilm Publishing's all-star authors discuss stories from throughout the entire Star Wars saga, offering publishing reveals, announcements, and sneak peeks for readers and fans of all ages.

Perfecting and Pitching the Picture Book

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

If you want to write a children’s picture book but don’t where to start, this panel is for you. Stephen W. Martin (“Fluffy McWhiskers Cuteness Explosion”) takes you through the process of picking the perfect idea, using classical structure to polish it up, and then sending it out with a creative query to capture any editor or agent’s attention. Martin is the person I profiled seven years ago when he was a Comic-Con "virgin" attending his very first convention. Great to see him back.

Tabletop Game Design: From Idea to Reality

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Omni Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom DE, 4th Floor

Eli Beaird (game designer/artist), Nicole Jekich (senior producer, Funko Games), Mike Trias (president/designer, Koalatie Games), and Kevin Hamano (Ignite Wonder Games) take attendees on a journey where tabletop game ideas are cultivated and turned into playable games. Panelists will explore various steps of tabletop game development, including playtesting, publishing, and getting one's game self-published.

IDW "Dark Spaces" from IDW Publishing. IDW Publishing: 2023 and Beyond ⭐

1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Room 10 IDW Publishing's co-publishers MarkDoyle and TaraMcCrillis, along with EIC Jamie S. Rich and Top Shelf’s Chris Staros, discuss the exciting new direction of IDW’s future. IDW is a San Diego-based publisher, so again support local panels!

Spotlight on William Stout/Fantastic Worlds of William Stout

1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Room 29CD

Comics, theme park and film design, movie posters, LP and CD covers, museum murals (14 in Balboa Park alone) — William Stout has done it all and done it well. He's also one of a small handful of people who have attended every single San Diego Comic-Con. This talk will cover Stout's 50+ year career in art and will give you a peek at Bill's three-volume box set collecting all of his comics work, coming soon from Flesk Publications.

Syzygy Publishing’s Tales of Syzpense: Its Recent Past, Current Present, and Exciting Future

1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Room 24ABC

Chris Ryall and Ashley Wood, the co-founders of Image’s newest imprint, Syzygy, and some of Syz’s key creators share spirited “Tales of Syzpense” involving what’s come before and what’s coming up next. Ryall is always worth seeing on a panel.

Image Comics "Killadelphia" comic created by Rodney Barnes. Building Powerful Worlds and Characters in Comics and Animation ⭐

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Room 23ABC Legendary platinum hip hop artist and comics creator Darryl DMC McDaniels (Run-DMC, Darryl Makes Comics), writer Amy Chu (“DOTA Dragon’s Blood,” “Carmilla: The First Vampire,” “Red Sonja,” “Poison Ivy”), writer/showrunner Rodney Barnes (“Killadelphia,” “The Boondocks”), and multiple award-winning artist Sanford Greene (“Bitter Root,” “Power Man and Iron Fist”) join moderator David Baxter, VP of development at Legion M, to discuss the art of developing compelling worlds and impactful characters, and the power of positivity in a world rife with negative news. Barnes was great at a panel at Black Comix Day earlier this year so he's sure to be worth seeing again.

Spotlight on Janice Chiang

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Room 4

Janice Chiang is a legendary comics letterer. Her credits include “Black Panther,” “The Transformers,” “ThunderCats,” and “Superman Smashes The Klan,” just to name a few. Beginning as a hand letterer, Janice has made the successful transition to digital lettering with many award-winning projects to her credit. A great opportunity to learn about a craft you may know little about.

Beth Accomando A sign at Weta Workshop in New Zealand reminds people to be creative. Wētā Workshop: Celebrating 20 years of Middle-earth ⭐

2:15 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. Room 6A Wētā Workshop presents a 20-year retrospective on creating imaginary worlds. Richard Taylor (co-founder and CEO, Wētā Workshop), Gino Acevedo (senior prosthetics supervisor, LOTR; WētāFX creative art director), Daniel Falconer (senior designer, Wētā Workshop), and some of their crew take a look behind the scenes in this “The Lord of the Rings” 20th anniversary year.

Celebrating Popeye with the Comic-Con Premiere of The Art of Popeye: Masterwork of the Medium

3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Room 32AB

“The Art of Popeye: Masterwork of the Medium” is the first comprehensive monograph about the history of the pop culture icon. The panel will begin with a video featuring numerous examples of original Popeye comic strips, animation art, comic book artwork, advertising, and product art, which will then lead into the panel.

Manga Legend Katsuya Terada Live Digital Drawing

3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Room 11

Katsuya Terada is internationally known for his “Monkey King” manga series, enchanting illustrations, and art exhibitions. Terada will draw live and do a Q&A moderated by Eric Nakamura (“Giant Robot”). Translations will be provided.

Marvel: Heroes, Hulks, and Super-Soldiers

3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Room 6DE

Marvel editor-in-chief C. B. Cebulski leads a panel featuring Marvel’s solo Super Hero series. J. Michael Straczynski takes Captain America to the streets of Manhattan, while Moon Knight roams the roads of Egyptian lore in David Pepose’s "Moon Knight: City of the Dead." Meanwhile, the Hulk takes control of Bruce Banner as Phillip Kennedy Johnson continues his new Hulk run, and the hits coming in across the rest of the action-packed Marvel Universe. Be sure to stay until the end to find out what other heroes will be joining their ranks in their own new titles! As with DC, Marvel may not be in Hall H bit it is on panels celebrating its comics.

Peacock’s "The Continental: From the World of John Wick"

3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Ballroom 20

The cast and executive producers Basil Iwanyk and Albert Hughes of Peacock’s three-part event “The Continental: From the World of John Wick” take an exclusive first look at the series. A prequel to the blockbuster action franchise, the series will explore the origin behind the iconic hotel-for-assassins centerpiece of the John Wick universe through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott, as he’s dragged into the Hell-scape of 1970s New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind. Intrigued to see how they will be expanding the John Wick universe.

Queer Horror

3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Room 4

The queer community has had a long history with the horror genre, from the lesbian vampires of Gothic literature to modern fares like “Hellraiser” and “The Boulet Brothers Dragula.” Does a queer horror genre exist, and if so, what makes it different from mainstream horror?

IDW Chris Mowry wrote the "Godzilla" comics for IDW Publishing. SF in Comics ⭐

3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Room 29AB Venture into the vast universe of storytelling options at the sweet spot of genre and media with Charlie Jane Anders (“Unstoppable,” “New Mutants”), John Barber (“Transformers Hall of Fame”), Cecil Castellucci (“Shifting Earth,” “Shade the Changing Girl”), Chris Mowry (“Godzilla,” “Transformers” live-action), and Nicholas Tana (“eJUNKY,” “Hell's Kitty”). The creators will address how tales of epic space battles, transformative mutant powers, the double-edged sword of AI, parallel earths, and multiple realities are enhanced and shaped by sequential art. John Jennings Professor John Jennings explores Afrofuturism through his teaching, art, writing, and publishing company. Before Black Panther: Afrofuturism in Comics/Sequential Art and the History of the Future ⭐ 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Room 26AB Aaron Grizzell (NorcalMLK Foundation) moderates this panel on the cultural production space known as Afrofuturism and the growing interest in this aspect of critical making. Panelists John Jennings (Abrams Megascope), Ytasha Womack (Afrofuturism, Rayla), Stanford Carpenter (Black & Brown Comix Arts Festival), and Regina Bradley (Kennesaw State University) examine several comics, cartoons, and sequential art narratives that were created before the Black Panther was imagined by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in 1966. The goal is to highlight the need for restoring, archiving, and propagating Black protagonists and their use of futuristic technologies and repositioning Afrospeculative comic books alongside music, literature, fashion, and film as a pillar of Afrofuturism.

Hispanic Creators and Retailers Discuss the Comic Book Industry Present and Future

3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Room 24ABC

Maria Wolf (cover artist, Marvel, Image/Skybound, DC), Tehani Farr (cover artist, graphic illustrator, Heavy Metal, Image, Blizzard, Sony, Playboy), Jarrett Melendez (Eisner nominee “Chef's Kiss”), Pablo Villalobos (cover artist, Marvel, DC, Boom, Image), Tom Garcia (ComicTom 101), Adrian Reyes (El Rey Comics), Anthony Arollo (Bird City Comics), and others discuss their careers and the comic book industry from a Hispanic perspective.

The Groo Panel

3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Room 10

For 40 plus years, the irrepressible (and ignorant) barbarian Groo the Wanderer has wandered the land and through comic book shops making good things bad, bad things worse, and all things hilarious. What’s it like to work on this comic with master cartoonist Sergio Aragonés? Since Sergio isn’t attending the con this year, these three people can speak freely about the experience: letterer (and creator of “Usagi Yojimbo”) Stan Sakai, colorist Carrie Strachan and Mark Evanier will try to phone Sergio, which will be great fun if it works and probably funnier if it doesn’t.

Horror Writers AMA (Ask Me Anything) with the Creators of Storm King Comics

4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Room 29AB

This panel of veteran comic book and film industry writers and artists, who all create with Sandy King Carpenter and John Carpenter’s comics imprint Storm King Comics, are ready to answer (almost) any questions about what it takes to break in and stay in the business.

Marvel Fanfare with C. B. Cebulski

4:15 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. Room 6DE

Marvel editors-in-chief reunite for a panel about anything and everything you wanted to know about the House of Ideas when current head honcho C. B. Cebulski is joined by Marvel legend Joe Quesada. Fans who stay until the end will receive an exclusive giveaway comic.

Centers and Certificates: Comics Go to College

5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library

Directors and founders of university-level programs and centers for comics studies discuss the challenges they've encountered and the successes they've achieved in bringing the formal study of comics to universities nationwide. Panelists include Elizabeth Pollard (professor of History; co-director of the Center for Comics Studies at San Diego State University), Pamela Jackson (comic arts curator; co-director of the Center for Comics Studies at SDSU), Susan Kirtley (professor of English, Portland State University), Travis Langley (professor of psychology, Henderson State University) and Kate Kelp-Stebbins (professor of English, University of Oregon). More from SDSU's Center for Comics Studies.

Spotlight on Ben Templesmith

5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Room 4

Ben Templesmith (“30 Days of Night,” “Wormwood: Gentleman Corpse,” “Fell”) helped revitalize and bring a new wave of horror comics as a genre to the fore, and talks about how he got into comics and his career progressed.

Burned! The Infamous Legacy of Book Bans and Comics

5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Room 10

Book burning and book banning have risen to an unprecedented level in 2022 and 2023. Not since the comic book bans of the 1950s and a short burst in the 1980s has America seen the amount of books censored that a few members of the public disagree with. Seventy years ago, one publisher, William Gaines of his renowned EC Comics, was caught in the crosshairs of those out to restrict access to books. Ben Dickow (lecturer, comics history) leads a discussion with experts on the legality of modern book bans and presents to an audio excerpt from a new podcast chronicling the Senate comic book hearings of 1954. The panel will be joined by members of LA's Captured Aural Phantasy Theater who will dramatically read excerpts from some of the forbidden comics of then and now.

Jim Lee & Friends

6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Room 6A

Jim Lee (DC president, publisher, and chief creative officer) is on hand to bring out a few of his friends for discussions and reveals that will have everyone talking long after the Comic-Con is over! A second opportunity to see Jim Lee who is not just an amazingly talented person but a genuinely nice guy. I still remember how great he was with the kids in my anime club when he gave them a tour of his Wild Storm offices in La Jolla years ago.

Stories from and Inspired by the Muslim World . . . This Is the Fictional Frontiers Initiative

6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Room 29AB

Sohaib Awan (CEO of Jabal Entertainment) launched the Fictional Frontiers Initiative in 2022 for stories from or inspired by the Muslim world. Dr. Kashif Ansari (executive producer of upcoming television series “Selahaddin Eyyubi”), author Hafsah Faizal (“We Hunt the Flame”), author Sarah Mughal Rana (“Hope Ablaze”), and Jeff Gomez (CEO of Starlight Runner Entertainment) share how Fictional Frontiers is quickly becoming the template for bridge building through storytelling.

The 501st Legion: Star Wars Villainous Costuming

6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Room 7AB

An introduction to the creation of fan-made villain costumes from all Star Wars movies from Legion members Lindsay Cepak, Dean Amstutz, Kevin Weir, David Neth, David Ancheta, Joe Lara, and Todd Mullin from the Imperial Sands and Southern California. They will discuss membership, from initial interest through final approval, and talk about the process for working with armor parts, small prop and soft costume construction, and 3D modeling and printing. I was so impressed by this organization when I did a story on them last year and highly recommend attending this if you have any interest in cosplaying on the Dark Side.

Storyboarding: The Ins and Outs

6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Room 29CD

Ralph Lee Miranda (ADG 800 storyboard artist), Chris Kawagiwa (illustrator/storyboard artist), and Dino Espinosa (creative director of Foundry LA) will walk you through how to develop and apply the skills necessary for the day-to-day life of a storyboard artist. Oh, Bubba Lu! keychain and storyboarding guide will be given out before the panel.

Zombie Love Studios Rodney Barnes's "Blacula: Return of the King." Zombie Love Studios: Blood in Four Colors — A New Era of Horror in Comics ⭐

6:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m. Room 6DE Rodney Barnes has followed a road less traveled, having established himself as one of the top writers in film and television. In early 2023, Barnes and Alexander brought their vampiric sensibilities to the long-beloved, too oft-forgotten “Blacula” with “Blacula: Return of the King,” an original graphic novel sequel to the 1972 film. Barnes was great at Black Comix Day earlier this year and has an impressive body of work to discuss. Jose Iturriaga Concept art by Jose Itirriaga for the upcoming video game "Mictlan." Mictlán: An Ancient Mythical Tale (From Codex to Console) ⭐ 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Room 29AB Guillermo Alarcon (founder and creative director for “Mictlan”) Horacio García Rojas (renowned actor from Netflix’s “Diablero” and “Narcos: México”) and José “Kuzeh” Iturriaga (environment concept artist) prepare you to be captivated by the untold mythical tales of ancient Mexico, seamlessly translated from codex to console within the realm of video games. These guys had a panel last year and revealed some truly exciting designs and ideas that I hope to see further developed this year.

Q&A Writing Workshop with J. Michael Straczynski

7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Room 11

In the belief that anyone who succeeds as a writer has an ethical obligation to send the elevator down for the next person, JMS conducts these sessions to give up-and-coming writers the information they need to succeed.

Star Wars Andor: Making a Rebel, Making a Rebellion

7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Room 7AB

The Star Wars series Andor speaks powerfully to today’s audience about fighting oppression. Examining the first season of the Disney+ series, panelists will explore the motivations and actions of Cassian Andor, Mon Mothma, Luthen Rael, and other characters as they put it all on the line to resist and rebel against the Empire.

Mary Shelly Presents

7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Room 10

Horror gives us a collective frame of reference for our fears, so it’s no wonder women have created some of our most unsettling works of literature. Most people know the name Mary Shelley, but what about Elizabeth Gaskell, Edith Nesbit, or Ann Radcliff? The fact that these women, who were as famous in their time as Mary Shelley, are now not as well known as many of their male counterparts is nothing short of tragic. This panel will talk about the incredible contributions of these women and others to the genre and the continuing influence their stories have on modern horror.

Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards

8:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

The 35th annual Eisner Awards (the “Oscars” of the comics industry) honor comics creators and works in 32 categories.