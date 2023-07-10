10 survival tips for navigating Comic-Con

As someone who has been going to Comic-Con since the 1970s, I thought I would share a few pointers about navigating the convention. This will be particularly helpful to newbies but even veterans sometimes need reminders.

1. Badges: Yes, you do need stinkin' badges

If you did not have your badge mailed to you then you will need to pick it up. When picking up, make sure you have your confirmation email ready for scanning. Check the schedule here to know when and where you can pick up your badge on-site! I highly recommend picking it up on Tuesday if possible to avoid lines. You will need a photo ID so bring a driver's license, passport, or government-issued ID card to claim your badge in person.

Badge sharing is not allowed. You may think the odds of getting caught are low but if you do get caught your badge will be confiscated and you risk additional consequences. Also, with the RFID badges remember to scan when going in AND when leaving. If you fail to then you may not be able to re-enter and will have to go to the RFID Badge Help Desk to fix the problem.

You have one last chance to obtain passes with the eBay auction Comic-Con will hold that ends on July 17.

Lucasfilm, Ltd. "This Is the Way" embodies the code of the Mandalorians in the streaming series "The Mandalorian" starring Pedro Pascal. An undated still from the series is seen above.

2. Check out the official website: 'This is the way'

Comic-Con puts a lot of work into its website and packs it with information: You can explore the exhibit floor, check out who will be in Artist Alley, and scope out all the programming, from panels to films to gaming and more.

There are also Toucan Tips and Comic-Con exclusives updates. Bookmark Toucan and the Comic-Con Front Page for the latest and get the Official Comic-Con App for your phone.

3. Transportation: 'There and back again'

Make sure you have a plan for how to get back and forth from the Con. Traffic can be terrible and if you get caught when the mile long train is crossing 5th Avenue you can get stuck waiting for 20 minutes. Parking is expensive and hard to find so consider the trolley or use Comic-Con shuttles (free with your badge). Carpooling and Uber/Lyft are options but can still be tough.

Use the Official Comic-Con App for updated maps and information about navigating the area and convention. And know the lay of the land so you don’t waste time getting lost or searching for food. You will likely need to walk if you want to explore the activations (unofficial Comic-Con events outside the convention center) or the panels at the Central Library. So make sure you have comfortable shoes — I cannot emphasize this enough.

4(a). Pack a survival kit: 'It’s a marathon, not a sprint'

Pretend you are heading out into the wilderness and don't know how long you will be gone. The floor opens at 9:30 a.m. and panels can run till 11:00 p.m., and then you might want to attend parties or late night activations, so it can be a long day.

Make sure you bring water, snacks, caffeine, deodorant (if you want to be considerate of others), sunscreen (hat and sunglasses if you plan to be in outdoor lines), the Quick Guide (in case your phone dies and you need an actual printed document), battery chargers, sweater or jacket. Pack anything else that you think you might want or need but won't have time to get once you leave your home or hotel. Bring cash in case ATMs have long lines or are empty (yes that happens) and because some vendor may prefer cash or give discounts for paying in cash.

While masks and proof of vaccination are not required this year, bring a mask if you are concerned about health safety. Comic-Con advises: “Embracing face coverings as a proactive measure helps safeguard against common colds, also infamously known as ‘Con Crud.’” It’s a real thing.

Also make sure you always have your badge! I should not have to say that, but running out the door without it is a real possibility.

And again I will repeat: comfortable shoes!

Paramount Pictures In this undated film still, Leslie Nielsen is seen in the pun-laden "Airplane," where he famously said, "Surely you can't be serious." And the retort was: "Don't call me Shirley."

4(b). Geeky survival kit: 'Surely you can’t be serious'

OK there are some things you may not NEED to survive but that you might want if you are pursuing geeky interests. So consider bringing autograph materials like a dedicated booklet, sketchbook (if you want any artists to sketch something) or special items to be signed, and various pens and markers.

If you want to network bring business cards and even a portfolio of work (you can sign up for portfolio reviews and people have gotten hired off the floor).

If you are a collector, bring poster tubes or sleeves to protect items you buy on the exhibit floor. Consider getting shipping supplies if you want to use the onsite FedEx to ship that Godzilla collectible or Sideshow statue that won’t fit in your suitcase

Marvel Studios An undated film still from "Guardians of the Galaxy." Rocket Raccoon has requested both a prosthetic leg and an eye to execute his plans in the "Guardians of the Galaxy" films. But he was just joking.

5. Make a plan: And you don’t really need that guy’s eye

A plan can be detailed or casual but decide how you want to tackle the Con so that you make the proper preparations. Go through the schedule, highlight what you most want to see or do. See where there are conflicts, figure out the geography (you cannot go from the Bayfront Hilton to Hall A in five minutes). Understand that it is not just a question of distance but of what stands between you and your destination. Think if there be lines to cross, traffic stops, a busy exhibit floor, or some amazing cosplay that is just stopping everyone in their tracks.

You can take the approach of targeting the things you most want to do and block out the time to wait in line or you can take a casual approach and make a plan to just wander the exhibit floor and see what strikes your fancy. Make a wish list if you plan to shop, especially if you are eying any exclusives. Keep an eye out for our Toucan Tips on exhibitor exclusives.

Also, make a plan for meeting up at the end of the day in case cell phones die or you get separated from friends and need a ride home. Pick a location (like outside Hall C) as the place to gather at the end of the day if anyone is missing. And if you have small kids, put your cell number on their badge. My son had a note on his badge saying, "If this child is lost please return him to booth 4019." He never got lost but no matter how hard you try to keep an eye on kids they sometimes get away from you and this can help.

6. Adopt, adapt and improve: 'Life finds a way'

Yes, the writers' strike means Hall H may be a little quieter than usual but take that as an opportunity to find something new.

No matter how well you plan, it’s Comic-Con and plans get disrupted. If you get shut out of that panel you were eager to attend, don't let it ruin your day. Instead walk into a random panel and maybe get exposed to something new that you will fall in love with. Or hit the exhibit floor. Check out Artist Alley or Small Press, and discover amazing creativity. You will have an opportunity to speak with artists and creators there, one-on-one, so take advantage! There is also the Comic-Con International Independent Film Festival. It not only offers some great pop culture inspired films but a nice place to chill out in an air-conditioned room that’s not crammed full of people.

You can still find fan favorites DC and Marvel. They may not have big studio panels but they have smaller ones about comics. They also have booth presence on the exhibit floor.

Warner Brothers Undated film still from "Casablanca." Claude Rains and Humphrey Bogart form an unexpected friendship at the end of "Casablanca."

7. Lines do not have to be a bad thing: 'I think this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship'

Waiting in line is a pain but it doesn't have to be a bad experience. Remember that you are in line with people who are as obsessive as you are. And if you are lining up two panels in advance for your desired panel (and that is a good rule of thumb if you really want to see something), then maybe the person next to you can introduce you to whatever they are passionate about.

So many people form lifelong friendships with people they meet in line so embrace the adventure. Or you can also take the carefree approach to panel-going and just walk into any panel that does not have a line and see what you can discover!

Dragpool Cosplayer Dragpoool as Wednesday from the Addams family.

8. Express yourself: 'I’ll stop wearing black when they make a darker color'

Comic-Con is one of the few places where I feel at home and where I can wear a shirt that says, “No matter where you go…” and someone will respond, “There you are.” So take advantage of being in a place that embraces fandom — wear a pin, a t-shirt or go all out and cosplay to show what you love.

If you cosplay just remember to try and keep it comfortable. Or be aware of how long you can stay in costume without needing a bathroom break or passing out. This year we might have a heat wave so plan accordingly. And do check out the costume prop regulations for Comic-Con.

9. Step out of your comfort zone: 'I’m going on an adventure'

Comic-Con, like a film festival, is a place where you should try to step out of your own fandom and passions and explore something new. So if you never read a manga (a Japanese comic book), seek one out. If you don't know what an inker, letterer and colorist do, then go to a panel about them. If you have no idea what games are popular now, check out the gaming booth.

There is so much diversity of media, content and artists at Comic-Con that it would be a shame not to venture out into new and unexplored territory. There are panels focused on horror, droid building and science, as well as ones focused on Asian, LGBTQ+, Indigenous, Black, Arab and even Mormon themes. Seek out something you have no familiarity with.

10. Support an independent artist or publisher: 'To infinity and beyond'

Explore the possibilities of new work from independent creators and artists. These people need your support and need people to buy their work to survive. Consider hitting the floor for a day or an hour and spend a little time and money at the smaller booths where artists and small press are located. There are treasures out there and you will feel good knowing you are supporting creative people. If you cannot afford to buy but like what someone is creating, share it on social media.

Columbia Pictures Rule 32 in "Zombieland" states: "Enjoy the little things." Pictured here: Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin and Woody Harrelson in an undated still from "Zombieland."

Rule 32: Enjoy the little things

Okay, this probably should have been the first rule. If you are at Comic-Con you are probably a geek (or maybe a spouse being dragged along) so have some geeky fun. Get a photo with a great cosplay or head to the fan tables and learn how you can join the 501st Legion. There may be a lot you want to do or accomplish or buy but just take a moment every day to find something that just makes the geek in you smile.