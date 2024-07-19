Comic-Con: Thursday program highlights

This year I will be doing programming highlights broken up by day, but also by category. For each day you can find the comics, cosplay or film related programming grouped together.

Comic-Con International A model of Toucan, the mascot for Comic-Con, is seen at this undated photo. The Toucan Blog offers attendees tips and information throughout the convention.

The basics

Check out the Comic-Con website and Toucan Blog for tips and important information.

You can find the complete programming schedule online where you can filter it across nine different categories as well as by updated or canceled. You can print out the schedule as well or pick up a physical program or daily newsletter at the convention center to carry with you in case your phone dies and you have to go old school.

I highly recommend getting the Comic-Con app and using the MySCHED app to manage all your programming plans and get updates on any changes.

Carlos Castillo / KPBS Artist Julian Aguilera doing a portfolio review at San Diego Comic-Con with Committed Comics' Tom Doherty. July 21, 2022.

General notes

I highly recommend checking out the Comic-Con International Independent Film Festival (CCI-IFF) that begins Thursday at 10:00 a.m. with its Comic-Con Film School 101 (Grand 6, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina), a four-day series of panels on how to make a movie. You will be guided from script to final product so you can create your own movie for next year’s CCI-IFF. Plus check out the films that are screening at the Grand 6 room at the Marriott. Not only can you see some amazing movies but you can also chill in the air-conditioned theater away from the crowds. The festival is the best kept secret of the convention and I have seen some amazing films there.

If you have kids and need to find a place to escape the floor and the temptation to spend money, consider attending any of the films in the Children's Film Festival that runs all four days.

If you are an aspiring artist, I also recommend checking out the portfolio review opportunities. People have been hired off the floor and even if you don't get a job you can get helpful feedback about your work from professionals and make good contacts. Each company handles the reviews differently so check out the listings early so you can sign up if you need to to reserve a spot.

This list is for panels and screenings only. It does not include any autograph signings or outside activations.

My personal picks will be starred ⭐️.

Thursday programming highlights

Beth Accomando / KPBS Some artwork is seen from the Comic-Con Museum exhibit "Collaboration(s): A Journey with John Jennings" on May 8, 2024. It features a collection of black and white sketches inspired by Black horror films.

Comics, animation and cartoons

⭐️ 10:00am – 11:00am Marvel: Past, Present, and Future from Abrams

Room 28DE

John Jennings (“Marvel Super Stories,” “Kindred”), Chris Ryall (“Mighty Marvel Calendar Book”), Rick Parker (“Drafted,” formerly of Marvel Comics), and Ryan Meinerding (Marvel Studios’ head of visual development) explore the history of Marvel superheroes, their own personal histories working on Marvel’s acclaimed heroes, and how Marvel's past influences its future. Jennings and Ryall are two of my favorite creators so I try not to miss their panels. Plus Jennings has an ongoing exhibit at the Comic-Con Museum you can check out.

10:00am – 11:00am The History of Peanuts in Animation

Room 5AB

A discussion of The Peanuts' evolution from comic strip to 2D animated TV specials to 3D animation.

10:00am – 11:00am The Webcomic Revolution Will Be Televised

Room 4

Webcomics are a great equalizer, allowing anyone to create an distribute comics. Variety film reporter Katcy Stephan, WEBTOON creator Snailords, Aron Levitz (head of Wattpad WEBTOON Studios), Glenn Geller (head of television, Skybound Entertainment), and Halle Stanford (president of television, The Jim Henson Company) chart the course for what's next in the world of webcomic adaptations.

⭐️ 10:30am – 11:30am Kurtzman Centennial Celebration!

Room 29CD

Artist, writer, editor, and creator of “MAD” Harvey Kurtzman receives a 100-year anniversary tribute from some folks who have been inspired by him: William Stout (artist/illustrator and Kurtzman “Little Annie Fanny” art assistant), Kim Deitch (Kurtzman strip jam collaborator), Grant Geissman (Kurtzman expert and “History of EC Comics” author), Andrew Farago (Cartoon Art Museum curator), Bill Morrison (“MAD” executive editor), Jim Thompson (People’s History of Comics administrator), and Bruce Simon (underground cartoonist/writer and “Hoo-Hah!” magazine editor).

Oni Press "EC Cruel Universe" from Oni Press is seen in this undated image.

11:00am – 12:00pm Oni Press: Groundbreaking Comics & Graphic Novels

Room 28DE

For more than 25 years, Oni Press has been the destination for groundbreaking comics and graphic novels from some of the industry’s most acclaimed talents. Creators Joey Esposito (“Batman: Urban Legends”), Melissa Flores (“Biker Mice from Mars”), Jay Stephens (“Dwellings”), and Ben H. Winters (“EC’s Cruel Universe”) help unveil a host of announcements for 2024 and beyond.

⭐️11:00am – 12:00pm Spotlight on Jack C. Harris

Room 4

Jack C. Harris began writing and editing DC Comics in 1977; among the many comics he wrote and/or edited were “Kamandi,” “Wonder Woman,” “House of Mystery,” “Green Lantern,” “The Superman Family,” “Weird War Tales” and “Detective Comics.” Interviewed by Mark Evanier. If you want to learn about comics, I recommend all the Spotlight panels and any panel with Mark Evanier, who has attended every Comic-Con and can probably answer any questions you have about comics.

⭐️ 11:00am – 12:00pm Spotlight on Liz Climo

Room 32AB

Liz Climo (creator of “The Little World of Liz Climo” and international bestselling author and illustrator) discusses her career from “The Simpsons” to her shift into webcomics.

⭐️ 11:00am – 12:00pm Supporting Women's Wrongs

Room 23ABC

This panel dedicated to the damsels dishing out distress features Ava Reid (“Lady Macbeth; A Study in Drowning”), CJ Leede (“American Rapture”), Rachel Howzell Hall (“The Last One”), and Comic-Con special guests Cecy Robson (“Bloodguard”) and Kiersten White (“Lucy Undying”) discussing writing powerful female characters who aren't afraid of committing a few wrongs to make things right. Moderated by Mysterious Galaxy's Michelle Bucud. I am starring this one just for the title alone.

11:00am – 12:00pm The Craft of Comics

Room 5AB

What does it take to make comics? How does one take an idea from concept to reality? Comic-Con special guests Barbara Brandon-Croft, Lea Seidman Hernandez, Klaus Janson, Dave Johnson, and Meggie Ramm, with J. Scott Campbell (“Danger Girl,” “Amazing Spider-Man”), share some insights.

11:30am – 12:30pm Image Comics: Artists Unleashed with Skottie Young, Daniel Warren Johnson, and Derek Kirk Kim

Room 24ABC

Master storytellers Skottie Young (“Ain’t No Grave,” “I Hate Fairyland”), Daniel Warren Johnson (“Transformers”), and Derek Kirk Kim (“The Last Mermaid”) share details about their work as well as their creative process and influences. Moderated by Jim Viscardi (Image Comics).

Cineplex Odeon Films A screenshot from "Comic Book Confidential" (1998). This documentary explored the controversy surrounding censorship by the Comic Code Authority. That censorship will be discussed in a Comic-Con panel on Thursday.

⭐️12:00pm – 1:00pm Comic Bans: Learning from the 1950s Comic Book Scare

Room 11

Censorship is still a real threat and issue so what can we learn from earlier attempts at comics censorship.

12:00pm – 1:00pm Comics Arts Conference Session #2: The Continued Relevance of Will Eisner’s 'The Plot'

Room 26AB

Alarmed by a rise in antisemitism, Will Eisner finished his last graphic novel, “The Plot: The Secret Story of the Protocols of the Elders of Zion,” shortly before his 2005 death. Eisner’s "The Plot" is as relevant today as when first published.

12:00pm – 1:00pm Jack Kirby's Mythology

Room 4

Jack Kirby is known to most for his work on Marvel superheroes in the 1960s. Panelists take a look at Kirby's love of mythology and how he used it in his work. Featuring Kirby's granddaughter Tracy Kirby, as well as a video testimonial by Neil Gaiman.

12:00pm – 1:00pm Shellebrating 40 Years of 'TMNT'

Room 29AB

Cowabunga! Co-creator Kevin Eastman (a San Diego local) reflects on 40 years of his “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.”

⭐️12:00pm – 1:00pm Spotlight on Zoe Thorogood

Room 25ABC

Special Guests: Zoe Thorogood

Best panel description so far: “Zoe dissociates in an empty room for an hour.”

12:30pm – 1:30pm Todd McFarlane Talks Spawn Movie, Comics, and more!

Ballroom 20

Todd McFarlane gives an update on the Spawn movie, all upcoming comic projects, toys and much more. McFarlane is always fun.

1:00pm – 2:00pm Art from the Holocaust

Room 4

Marcia Tatz Wollner (Western region director, March of the Living), Sandra Scheller (creator of “Art from The Holocaust” and founder of Remember Us The Holocaust), and Matt Dunford (World War II comics historian) pay tribute to Trina Robbins, one of the first illustrators to feature women artists who survived the Holocaust. Also featured are rare antisemitic and Nazi propaganda media.

1:00pm – 2:00pm In the Mix with the Artists of Comixology Originals

Room 23ABC

Abigail Jill Harding (“Parliament of Rooks,” “Ask For Mercy”), Dan Panosian (“Canary”), Ariela Kristantina (“Adora and the Distance”), colorist Lee Loughridge (“MidState,” “Grammaton Punch”), letterer Richard Starkings (“Parliament of Rooks,” “Barnstormers”), and Tula Lotay (“Barnstormers”) discuss the artistic process, from sketching to coloring, lettering to layout, and, of course, choosing the perfect drink and music to accompany your favorite comics.

Andrews McMeel Publishing The cover of book "Mutts Moments" by Patrick McDonnell is seen in this undated image. McDonnell is will be a spotlight guest at this year's Comic-Con.

1:00pm – 2:00pm Spotlight on Patrick McDonnell: The 30th Anniversary of MUTTS, Freeing Guard Dog, Marvel Super Heroes, and the Dalai Lama

Room 5AB

Award-winning cartoonist Patrick McDonnell discusses his life in the comic strip world (“MUTTS,” “Krazy Kat: The Comic Art of George Herriman”), Marvel Comics (“The Super Hero’s Journey”), children’s books (“Jane, a biography of Jane Goodall”), animal rights (“Breaking the Chain: The Guard Dog Story”), the punk rock scene (“Steel Tips”), fine arts ("Side Effects: Paintings from COVID"), and collaborations with spiritual leaders Eckhart Tolle and the Dalai Lama.

⭐️1:00pm – 2:00pm Them That Won't Stay Dead: 25 Years of The Goon

Room 25ABC

Eric Powell (“The Goon,” “Did You Hear What Eddie Gein Done?”) and guest host Thomas Lennon (“Reno 911”) discuss 25 years of Powell’s Eisner Award-winning series “The Goon.”

1:00pm – 2:30pm Comics Arts Conference Session #3: 'Fake' News and the Search for Objectivity: How Comics Use Subjectivity to Revise the Historical Record

Room 26AB

Recently, the term "fake news" has been used by those who refuse to acknowledge easily verifiable data if it conflicts with their preconceived notions or feelings. However, in some cases, the historical record needs to be amended. This panel explores how comics are uniquely positioned to interrogate and amend the historical record. Panel explores the series “The Department of Truth” to argue that the conspiracy theories in this series have their roots in powerful psychological forces born of a failure to accept the historical record.



2:00pm – 3:00pm Hard Case Crime: From Stephen King to Gun Honey — Celebrating 20 Years of Pulp Publishing!

Room 5AB

Charles Ardai, Edgar Award–winning writer and founder/publisher of Hard Case Crime, discusses 20 years of the best crime fiction and comics, including a behind-the-scenes look at the new installment of Titan Comics’ bestselling comics thriller Gun Honey.

⭐️2:00pm – 3:00pm Hello Darkness: Modern Horror in Comics

Room 25ABC

Prepare for the new era of darkness. Modern masters horror James Tynion IV, Werther Dell’Edera, Michael Conrad, Becky Cloonan, and Chuck Tingle give an in-depth look at their creative process, reveal the inspirations behind their bone-chilling stories, and share their deepest fears. I’ll star almost anything with horror.

2:00pm – 3:00pm One-on-One: Bryan Talbot with Tasha Lowe-Newsome

Room 32AB

Bryan Talbot is an innovator, is an inspiration, and is considered the father of the British graphic novel. He has been writing and drawing for nearly 50 years, working on everything from underground comics, through “2000 AD” and DC characters, such as Judge Dredd, Batman, and Sandman.

DC Jim Lee, comic book artist, writer, and publisher and chief creative officer of DC, is seen in this undated photo. On Thursday, Comic-Con will have a Spotlight Panel on Lee.

⭐️2:00pm – 3:00pm Spotlight on Jim Lee

Room 6DE

World-renowned comic book artist, writer, and president/publisher/chief creative officer of DC Jim Lee (“Batman,” “Superman,” “Justice League,” “Suicide Squad”) talks about his 35 plus years in the comics industry and sketches your favorite characters live on the big screen. Plus Lee is just an all-around great guy.

⭐️2:00pm – 3:00pm Spotlight on Ken Steacy

Room 4

Ken Steacy’s visual storytelling career spans a half-century, as a writer, artist, art director, editor and publisher. He has chronicled the exploits of “Astro Boy,” “Iron Man,” and the “Star Wars” gang.” He will be “ruthlessly interrogated by Mark Evanier,” according to the program notes.

⭐️3:00pm – 4:00pm 60 Years of Beatles Comics and Animation

Room 29AB

A magical mystery tour of the Fab Four in comics and animation. I grew up with The Beatles so this has a lot of nostalgia.

⭐️3:00pm – 4:00pm Spotlight on Jo Duffy

Room 4

Jo Duffy has written comics including “Power Man and Iron Fist,” “Catwoman,” “Batman,” “Wolverine,” “Punisher” and “Star Wars.” She was the managing editor of “Epic” magazine and an editor at Marvel Comics. Hear about all this and more when she is interviewed in this spotlight by Mark Evanier.

Zombie Love Studios Art from Rodney Barnes' new comic "Blacula: Return of the King" is seen in this undated image. The comic resurrects the vampire played by William Marshall in a 1972 Blaxploitation film. Art by Jason Shawn Alexander.

⭐️⭐️3:00pm – 4:00pm Spotlight on Rodney Barnes

Room 25ABC

Throughout a storied career spanning television sitcoms, animation, and premium dramas, writer/producer Rodney Barnes (“Killadelphia”) never forgot how comic books shaped his deep love for storytelling. Double star because I love Barnes, who has attended Black Comix Day as well to discuss my favorite topic of horror.

3:00pm – 4:00pm The Secret History of Comics on the Bookshelf

Room 23ABC

Starting in the 1970s, deluxe reprints of comics began appearing in bookstores for the first time, paving the way for the graphic novel market of the 21st century. Linda Sunshine (Comic-Con guest), Michael Uslan (“Batman”), Paul Levitz (DC Comics), and Chris Ryall (Syzergy), moderated by Rob Salkowitz (Forbes, ICv2).

3:00pm – 4:00pm What’s New at VIZ?

Room 6A

Get ready for some big anime and manga announcements! Rem (illustrator of “Devil’s Candy”) will do a live drawing and Q&A. Swing by for a chance to win swag.

4:00pm – 5:00pm Spotlight on Mike Friedrich

Room 4

Learn about the varied 50-year career of Mike Friedrich, writer of “Iron Man,” “Ant-Man,” “Batman,” and “Justice League;” publisher of the first indie comic “Star*Reach;” and co-founder of WonderCon. Comics legend Paul Levitz conducts the interview.

4:00pm – 5:00pm Time to PANICK!: Introducing a New Era of Genre Comics

Room 29AB

PANICK Entertainment is a new comic publisher dedicated to modernizing horror and sci-fi comics for readers and rattling the status quo of genre comic storytelling. Get a first look at their slate of books for late 2024 and 2025. Again, points for horror.

4:00pm – 5:00pm Adventures in Horror, Memoir, & Sci-Fi From Abrams ComicArts

Room 25ABC

Acclaimed creators Patrick McDonnell (“Breaking the Chain”), Rick Parker (“Drafted”), John Jennings (Megascope), Jazmine Joyner (“Devour”), and Chip Kidd (“Here Comes Charlie Brown!”) discuss their current and upcoming projects in a spirited discussion with Abrams ComicArts editor-in-chief, Charles Kochman.

Big Dots to the Digital Universe: The Evolution of Comic Book Color

⭐️⭐️4:00pm – 5:30pm A Master Class in Comic Coloring

Room 3

Award-winning comic coloring pioneer Brian Haberlin will take you behind the scenes on coloring comics. This is a great opportunity to learn about an aspect of comics you may just take for granted.

4:15pm – 5:15pm 85 Years of Batman: A Look Back with Professionals

Room 6A

What makes The Dark Knight stand out among other superheroes for more than eight decades.

5:00pm – 6:00pm Manga Publishing Industry Roundtable

Room 29AB

Manga is one of the top-selling book categories in North America, and there are more manga and webtoons titles available in print and digital than ever. But what are the opportunities and obstacles facing publishers today? Get a taste of what’s hot, what’s not and what’s next from top publishing industry pros.

⭐️6:00pm – 7:00pm 35th Anniversary Kiki's Delivery Service

Room 25ABC

Hirokatsu Kihara (Studio Ghibli production coordinator from 1985 to 1990) tells the Studio Ghibli story behind Kiki’s while showing various pieces of original, behind-the-scenes art. Anything Studio Ghibli is magical.

Judge champions pop culture and the law

⭐️⭐️6:00pm – 7:00pm Lawyerbots, Rollout! Law from the 1984 Transformers Cartoon and Comic

Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

The Legal Geeks serve up another mix of law and pop culture, this time asking do Autobots need to be registered with the DMV and get a driver’s license? Did Megatron and Ratchet have an enforceable contract? Was it child endangerment to send Spike out on missions? Enjoy both geekery and learn about the law.

7:00pm – 8:00pm Fleischer Cartoons: Restoring Betty Boop!

Room 28DE

The queen of the animated screen is coming to Comic-Con with a block of brand-new restored Fleischer cartoons. And then go check out the exhibit at the Comic-Con museum.

⭐️7:00pm – 9:00pm Comic Creator Connection Thursday

Marina D, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Comic Creator Connection is a fast-paced networking event that puts writers and artists together to help them meet potential new creative partners. Here's how it works: Writers and artists will sit down across from each other at a table (artists meaning pencillers, inkers, colorists, etc. — all are welcome). Then, in five minute sessions, you will talk one-on-one with each other about your ideas and skills. At the end of each five minute period, you will get up and move on to the next person. If you're interested in furthering the conversation, you can exchange contact information. If not, then politely move on. Think of it as speed-dating but for writers and artists. Networking made more fun.

Representation and diversity

10:00am – 11:00am The Creator's Symposium

Room 23ABC

Women in Comics Collective International (WinC for short, pronounced "wink") is an artistic and informative initiative. It serves to highlight the merit and craftwork of marginalized voices, especially that of women and queer folks of color, who work in the comics and multimedia industry.

⭐️1:30pm – 2:30pm Comics Serving Communities Through Education

Room 10

Comics are certainly entertaining, but they can also be an effective way to educate communities and affect positive change. Whether it’s educating the public on health, lost figures of history, and marginalized communities or being used for fundraising, comics have proven to be valuable ways to serve the public good. Joseph P. Illidge (writer/editor, Image Comics, Harper Collins, FairSquare Comics), Dr. Theresa Rojas (professor of ethnic studies and director, Latinx Comic Arts Festival), Julian Jetson (event producer and stylist), Dr. Valentino Zullo (professor, Ursuline College; editor, Journal of Graphic Novels and Comics), and Jack Phoenix (librarian, Cuyahoga Falls Library; author, Maximizing the Impact of Comics in Your Library) discuss some of the various and clever ways that comics are used to educate, empower and inspire.

Macmillan Publishers The book cover of "American Born Chinese" by Gene Luen Yang is seen in an undated image. The author will be hosting a panel along with Derek Kirk Kim at Comic-Con on Thursday.

⭐️2:30pm – 3:30pm In Conversation: Gene Luen Yang and Derek Kirk Kim

Room 29CD

Gene Luen Yang (“American Born Chinese,” “Lunar New Year Love Story”) and Derek Kirk Kim (“The Last Mermaid,” “Same Difference”) talk about their work, collaborations, and career-long friendship for over 20 years.

3:30pm – 4:30pm Salaam, Fandom! Dune, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, and Islam

Room 26AB

Meet Muslim comics creators, gamers, cosplayers and superfans! Margari Hill (MuslimARC executive director), Helalipop (cosplayer), Dr. Maytha Alhassen (“Ramy, Haqq and Hollywood: Illuminating 100 Years of Muslim Tropes and How to Transform Them”), and Sabeen Faheem (actor, cosplayer) will discuss “Dune” and the connections to Islam. Moderated by comics editor, writer, and professor Dr. Shamika Mitchell (State University of New York, Rockland/Women in Comics).

4:00pm – 5:00pm Still Transgender, Still Here: Trans and Nonbinary Comics Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow

Room 9

Prism Comics celebrates the 10th anniversary of this groundbreaking annual panel with a talented and insightful group of trans and nonbinary panelists.

Beth Accomando / KPBS One of Charles Glaubitz' works on display as part of Comic-Con Museum's “Border Blitz: Artistas del Cómic de Tijuana,” a binational exhibition and participating World Design Capital San Diego Tijuana 2024 community initiative. May 8, 2024.

⭐️4:00pm – 5:00pm Border Blitz

Omni San Diego Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom DE, 4th Floor

Panelists will explore the role that the popular arts play in bridging cultural divides, fostering empathy, challenging stereotypes, and celebrating the rich tapestry of human experiences across cultures. Featuring Charles Glaubitz and Alejandra Yépiz Portillo (comic artists, Tijuana), Jonathon Glus (CEO, San Diego Arts & Culture Commission), and Gaspar Orozco (cultural attaché, Office of the Mexican Consulate in San Diego). And then go check out the cross border exhibit at Comic-Con Museum.

5:00pm – 6:00pm Indigenous and Latinx Public Art: Turning Stage Plays into Comics

Room 4

Mabelle Reynoso (playwright and teaching artist), Johnny Bear Contreras (Kumeyaay public artist), and Zulema Reynoso (comic artivist and educator) will discuss turning Mabelle's borderlands steampunk fairytale play “Somos Aire” into a comic to increase public awareness about environmental justice in the San Ysidro–Tijuana region.

Rachel Crawford, SDSU (L to R): Grace deVega, Fawaz Qashat, Neil Kendricks, Bradley Medina, and Breanna “Nana” Rohde speaking in the Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library at Comic-Con, Internationalon Thursday, July 20, 2023. Panel name: Comics Pedagogy: Teaching Outside the Panel.

⭐️5:00pm – 6:00pm Just Wrapped: NEH K-12 Institute: Using Comics to Teach Social Justice

Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library

San Diego State University faculty from the Center for Comics Studies Pamela Jackson (comic arts curator; co-director of the Center for Comics Studies), Dr. Elizabeth Pollard (professor of history; co-director of the Center for Comics Studies), and Katherine Sciurba (professor of literacy education) share the curriculum of SDSU’s NEH-funded Summer Institute for K–12 Teachers: Using Comics to Teach Social Justice. Support local panelists and the Comics@SDSU program.

6:30pm – 7:30pm Gay Geeks and Where to Find Them

Room 26AB

Nicole Maines (writer, actress), JP Karliak (voice actor, Morph on “X-Men '97”), Josh Trujillo (writer, “Blue Beetle,” “Washington's Gay General”), Blaine Rodenbaugh (toy designer, NECA), Alia Pyatt (cosplayer, Magical Black Girl Cosplay), and Jordan K. Green (comic artist, “We Belong”) gather to discuss the challenges and rewards of growing up LGBTQIA+, seeking diversity and representation, and how being a member of the community influenced their work.

7:00pm – 8:00pm Asian American Women Representation in Entertainment

Room 25ABC

A look into how Asian American women's roles have evolved in pop culture and mainstream media.

8:00pm – 9:00pm Diversity and Representation in Comics, Film, TV, and Games

Room 25ABC

Experts in comics, TV, film, and games share how they got into the industry and how they've helped increase representation in their work. Then, panelists and the audience will brainstorm ways in which fans and creators can help increase diversity and inclusion in their fandom and their work.

Film and TV

⭐️10:00am – 11:00am Spike and Mike's All-Ages Festival of Animation

Ballroom 20

The Sick and Twisted films are more to my liking but you can’t argue with George Lucas who says, "Spike and Mike's Festival is a fun and irreverent one-of-a-kind festival.” Meet Spike in person. Recommended for ages 12 and up.

20th Century Fox A film still from "Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension" (1984). The film will screen Thursday at Comic-Con.

⭐️⭐️10:00am – 11:43am 'The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension'

Grand 5, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

The 1984 film stars Peter Weller, John Lithgow and Ellen Barkin. It's rated PG. No matter where you go, there you are! Never miss an opportunity to travel to the 8th Dimension with Buckaroo. Never.

11:00am – 12:00pm The Science Behind 'Dune'

Omni San Diego Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom DE, 4th Floor

Arrakis: a desert planet. This complex world first imagined by Frank Herbert and epically brought to the big screen by Denis Villeneuve feels like it could be real ... but could it? What could life on Dune really be like?

11:45am – 12:45pm Paramount Animation and Hasbro Entertainment: 'Transformers One'

Hall H

Paramount Animation and Hasbro Entertainment bring a panel discussion and exclusive footage presentation to fans with talent Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Keegan-Michael Key, along with the director, Academy Award-winner Josh Cooley, and producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura. Hall H is back after the actors’ and writers’ strike last year.

12:00pm – 1:00pm From Script to Screen: Behind the Camera of Storytelling Across Diverse Mediums

Room 7AB

Go behind the scenes and gain insight into how every element comes together to create an unforgettable on screen experience. With costume designer Emilio Sosa (“Descendants: The Rise of Red & Chair”), casting director Jazzy Collins, CSA (“The Traitors”), re-recording mixer Jeff Shiffman of Boom Box Post (“Invincible”), editor Joaquin Elizondo (“Griselda”), editor Kelley Tourangeau (“Vanderpump Villa”), and composer Scot Stafford of Pollen Music Group (“Ultraman: Rising”).

1:00pm – 2:00pm Image Nation: Murder in the Next Row — The Future of Horror Unveiled

Room 9

Image Nation, the Abu Dhabi–based production studio, made their global debut with last year's celebrated breakout hit “Late Night With the Devil.” Now, the studio makes its Comic-Con debut with creator Bryan Edward Hill (“Postal,” “Angel: Being Human”) and the global first look at their next film project.

1:45pm – 2:45pm Unveiling the VFX Magic: 20th Century Studios’ 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes'

Room 6A

Delve into the technical and human elements that created the visual effects masterpiece — “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” with some of the best VFX talent in the business. Including Wētā FX visual effects supervisor Erik Winquist (“Avatar,” “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”).

FX Hulu An undated promotional image from FX's "What We Do in the Shadows." There will be a panel about the show's final season at Comic-Con.

⭐️⭐️3:30pm – 4:30pm 'What We Do in the Shadows' Farewell Tour Kick-Off

Hall H

You are summoned to join America's favorite vampire roommates as they kick off their farewell tour at Comic-Con! Join special guests Kayvan Novak ("Nandor the Relentless"), Matt Berry ("Laszlo Cravensworth"), Mark Proksch ("Colin Robinson"), Kristen Schaal ("The Guide"), executive producer/writer Paul Simms and executive producer/director Kyle Newacheck for a high-spirited conversation and be among the first to see a brand-new episode from the sixth and final season. Matt Berry is another person you should seek out at panels and this is one of my all time favorite shows.

4:45 – 5:45pm Jonathan Frakes Unveils Arthur C. Clarke’s 'Venus Prime' TV Series

Room 6BCF

Be part of the first public discussion of “Venus Prime,” an upcoming TV series adaptation of the bestselling book franchise from sf legend Arthur C. Clarke and author Paul Preuss.

6:30pm – 7:30pm Marvel Studios: The Ultimate Deadpool & Wolverine Celebration of Life

Hall H

If you did not already sign up for a seat, you may be out of luck. And for this panel only Hall H will be cleared — yeah, that's a new thing for this one panel — before the panel so the people who reserved a spot online can be let in.

⭐️7:15pm – 8:15pm Worst Cartoons Ever!

Room 6BCF

Making its 19th appearance at Comic-Con, esteemed animation historian Jerry Beck (CartoonResearch.com) and ASIFA-Hollywood will once again foist a selection of the most terribly written, ugliest drawn, and unintentionally funniest animated films ever made. A fun way to end the day.

⭐️7:30pm – 8:30pm Mike Mignola: Drawing Monsters, The Secret Origins of Hellboy

Grand 6, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

See exclusive footage of "Mike Mignola: Drawing Monsters." Be the first to hear exciting new announcements and enjoy a 30-minute preview of the film. Attendees will receive one of 200 limited-edition posters of the film. The filmmakers, Kevin Konrad Hanna and Jim Demonakos will be on hand to answer your burning questions, along with some special panelists.

⭐️⭐️7:30pm – 8:54pm 'Stuntwomen: The Untold Hollywood Story'

Grand 5, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

(2020, directed by April Wright, Not Rated) A true story of Women who Kick Ass! An action-documentary about the evolution of stunt women from “The Perils of Pauline” (1914) and beyond! Excellent documentary to introduce you to some stellar stuntwomen.

8:00pm – 9:00pm Selling the Hit: What You Always Wanted to Know About the Stunt Industry (In Memory of Eric Cajiuat)

Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Stuntmen and stuntwomen from break down stunt scenes from prep to shooting, discuss their experiences, and offer advice in navigating the stunt industry. I have seen these panels before and the stories are always amazing!

8:00pm – 10:30pm The 27th Annual San Diego Comic-Con Superhero Kung Fu Extravaganza

Room 6A

Join Sifu Santa Ric Meyers (Action Film Autopsy), master remaster Frank Djeng (“Enter the Clones of Bruce”), fan king supreme Preston Downey (“That Phat Samurai Guy”), and an amazing array of other panelists for the most incredible international fight scenes, stunning sneak peeks, and wonderful world premieres of the year. This used to be an absolute favorite of mine but some recent editions have been less jaw-dropping but it can be a fun way to close out the day.

8:30pm – 9:30pm Ranking Time Travel Movies According to Their Scientific Accuracy

Room 29CD

Many classic time travel movies make for fantastic entertainment, but the time travel makes no scientific or logical sense. Others might err in the opposite direction, sacrificing good storytelling in the interests of technical accuracy. Spiros Michalakis (Caltech quantum physicist/science advisor to “Ant-Man,” “Captain Marvel,” “Bill and Ted Face the Music”), Dr. Drea Letamendi (psychologist/UCLA), Jose Gonzalez, Jr. (biologist/screenwriter), and moderators Nikhil Shah (lawyer/Godzilla nerd) and Joy Lin (nerdy comedian) discuss popular movies involving time travel. They will highlight what those movies got right or wrong about the science of time travel.

9:00pm – 10:00pm 'Twilight' with director Catherine Hardwicke

Room 28DE

I confess I hate the sparkly vampires of “Twilight” but there is no denying the film made a cultural impact and impressive that the blockbuster was helmed by a woman with indie film roots, Catherine Hardwicke. I know some Comic-Con attendees blame “Twilight” fans for ruining the pop culture convention, but they are just a new crop of passionate fans that should be welcomed … even if I don’t like their films.

⭐️10:45pm – 12:16am 'A Boy and his Dog'

Room 4

(1975, starring Don Johnson, Jason Robards, and Susanne Benton, R.) In the year 2024 (this year!) a young man and his telepathic dog roam a post-apocalyptic wasteland. A cult classic.

⭐️11:59pm – 1:30am 'Sisu'

Grand 5, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

(2022, directed by Jalmari Helander, starring Jorma Tommila, Aksel Hennie, Jack Doolan, R.) In the waning days of World War II, a Finnish prospector finds the motherload of gold. On his way to a city to sell it, a column of Nazi Soldiers runs afoul of him, and decides to try and take his gold for themselves. Action-packed.

Cosplay

No need for Jawas, you can build your own droid

⭐️⭐️10:00am – 11:00am Pocket Full of Robots: Droid Building 101

Room 7AB

Hear an interactive presentation on building your favorite Droids from the Star Wars universe utilizing various construction methods and materials. Presented by the amazing and always fun San Diego Droidbuilders: Ruben Camerino, Matt Greenberg, Cory Hall, Anastasia Hunter, Ermer Twaño and Keith Vargas.

10:00am – 11:30am 1 Making Molds for Custom Prosthetics and Embellishments

Room 3

Creating custom prosthetics and embellishments is a great way to take cosplay to the next level, and it all starts with learning how to make the molds.

10:00am – 11:00am Bringing Films to Life: Building Professional and Fan-made Props

Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Panelists demonstrate the process of building fan-made props, armor, and droids with actual samples of fan-made and professional props used in films.

10:00am – 11:00am Making/Building Cool Complex Cosplays

Neil Morgan Auditorium, San Diego Central Library

Cosplayers share their knowledge.

11:00am – 12:00pm Cosplay 101: Bringing Your Dreams to Life

Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Panelists will show you that you don't need to be an expert costumer to be a great cosplayer.

12:00pm – 1:00pm Cosplay Photography 101: How Settings Tell Stories

Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

The best cosplay photos tell a story. In this panel, photographers and cosplayers share tips on how to utilize your surroundings to tell better stories through single photos using different tools.

5:30pm – 6:30pm Afrofuturism—Black to the Future VII: CosPlay Heaven

Room 29CD

Are you tired of "Kosplay Karens" telling you that your depiction of a fictional character isn't realistic because you're Black? Meet the Black content creators and actors who are pioneering the imaginative use of characters of color in film and television. Panelists include Kevin Grevioux (actor, writer, director, producer, comic book publisher; creator, “Underworld”), Rico Anderson (actor, “Star Trek: Renegades”), Professor Ajani Brown, MFA (lecturer, Africana Studies Department) will introduce the participants. Moderated by panel creator Jimmy Diggs.

6:00pm – 7:00pm Masquerade 101

Room 23ABC

For cosplayers, current or future Masquerade contestants, and those who simply enjoy watching cosplay shows, this overview of fan convention costume competitions will discuss their workings, history, and judging and how they differ from one type of convention to another.

Gaming

10:00am – 11:00am Video Games: Gamer to Greatness

Omni San Diego Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom DE, 4th Floor

Gamers live their video game stories, powering us individually and culturally. Peer into the future as they explore how "just games" will change us all.



Marvel An undated promotional image of Marvels Rivals is pictured.

⭐️11:15am – 12:15pm Marvel Rivals: The Story, Art, and Sound of the Game

Ballroom 20

The Marvel Rivals panel gives an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the next great superhero shooter game. Get insights from the NetEase Games creative team, including Jinghua Duan (lead narrative designer), Dino Ma (art director), and Donger Gan (narrative designer), along with the Marvel Games creative team: Danny Koo (executive producer), Dakota Maysonet (creative development manager), and Dan LaDuca (senior art director) as they delve into the story, art, and sound design of the game. Even if you are not a gamer, this provides a great behind the scenes look at what goes into creating a game.

⭐️4:30pm – 5:30pm Alternative Career Options in Video Games

Room 10

Many people today aspire to work in the ever-growing and popular video game industry. However, not everyone has the skills in art, design, writing, or programming that typically form the core creative teams that conceive and develop the games. But there is hope! The game industry is full of many types of jobs and needed skills that may not directly affect the creative vision but are just as important to the success of the team and the game. Come hear from game industry professionals with nontraditional backgrounds and ask them questions about what it takes to leverage your unique skills into a potential career in games. Good for anyone seeking a career in gaming but not sure what avenue to take.

