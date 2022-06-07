One Book, One San Diego FAQ

How are the books chosen?

The process for selecting the One Book titles is designed for maximum community participation. Residents of San Diego and Imperial County and Baja California are invited to nominate books through online and paper submissions.

The nomination period takes place in the early part of the calendar year. For a set amount of time, the digital nomination form is available on KPBS' website and paper forms are available at various libraries and bookstores throughout the region.

The One Book Advisory Committees review all book nominations and select titles they believe will best meet the One Book criteria and goals of the program.