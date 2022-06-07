One Book, One San Diego FAQ
Jump to:
- What is One Book, One San Diego?
- What is One Book for Kids?
- What is One Book for Teens?
- What is One Book Sin Fronteras?
- How are the books chosen?
- What are the selection criteria?
- Additional Criteria
- ¿Cuáles son los criterios de selección?
- Who is on the Advisory Committees?
- You ask that only books with "professional reviews" be nominated. What does this mean?
- When are the author events?
- What organizations partner with this program?
- Who are One Book sponsors?
What is One Book, One San Diego?
In its 16th year, One Book, One San Diego is a community reading program. It is a partnership between KPBS, San Diego Public Library, the San Diego County Library, and a long list of other community partners found below. The purpose of the program is to bring together our community and encourage residents to join together in the shared experience of reading and discussing the same book. The program also encourages participation in related events, discussions of the ideas raised in the featured books, and examination of how these ideas connect with our daily lives and local communities. Each year, One Book, One San Diego features one book for adults, one for teens, one for kids and one for Spanish language readers (One Book Sin Fronteras).
What is One Book for Kids?
One Book for Kids is a companion program to One Book, One San Diego that is just for kids! The Children's and Young Adult Advisory Committee reviews community nominations and ultimately selects a title they believe fits the selection criteria best. In the fall, KPBS and our community partners host events inspired by the book for kids and families.
What is One Book for Teens?
One Book for Teens is a companion program to One Book, One San Diego, that is just for tweens and teens! The Children's and Young Adult Advisory Committee reviews community nominations and ultimately selects a title they believe fits the selection criteria best. In the fall, KPBS and our community partners host events inspired by the book for teens, tweens, and their families.
What is One Book Sin Fronteras?
One Book Sin Fronteras es una colaboración intercultural diseñada para crear fuertes conexiones literarias entre nuestras ciudades vecinas de San Diego y Tijuana. Este programa trasciende fronteras y lenguaje al crear un programa de lectura que envuelve a toda la comunidad sin importar lenguaje, sea inglés o español, y al incluir a aquellos que viven al sur de la frontera. Cada año, como parte complementaria del programa One Book, One San Diego, el programa cuenta con un libro en español que es una traducción directa o que explora los mismos temas encontrados dentro de la selección principal del One Book.
One Book Sin Fronteras is a cross-cultural collaboration designed to create stronger literary connections between the neighboring cities of San Diego and Tijuana. The program transcends border and language by creating a community-wide reading program for English and Spanish speakers alike, including those who live south of the border. As a companion program to One Book, One San Diego, each year the program features a Spanish-language book that is a direct translation of, or explores the same themes found within, the main One Book selection.
How are the books chosen?
The process for selecting the One Book titles is designed for maximum community participation. Residents of San Diego and Imperial County and Baja California are invited to nominate books through online and paper submissions.
The nomination period takes place in the early part of the calendar year. For a set amount of time, the digital nomination form is available on KPBS' website and paper forms are available at various libraries and bookstores throughout the region.
The One Book Advisory Committees review all book nominations and select titles they believe will best meet the One Book criteria and goals of the program.
What are the selection criteria?
REQUIRED CRITERIA FOR ALL NOMINATIONS:
- Author is alive.
- The book has professional reviews, is currently in print, and readily available in large quantities (not print-on-demand/not self-published).
- A professional review of a book is one that appears in a reputable publishing magazine, a major national newspaper, or a literary journal. Examples of professional reviews are found in: the New York Times, Los Angeles Times, San Francisco Chronicle, Publisher’s Weekly, Library Journal, Kirkus, Booklist, the Bloomsbury Review, the Gettysburg Review, the Iowa Review, etc. (Note that this list is not exhaustive, but is meant to provide examples of professional reviews.)
- Published during or after 2017.
Additional Criteria
For Adults:
1. Story (fiction or nonfiction) is of high literary quality, and has a clear, compelling narrative or argument.
2. Themes resonate with local and/or global communities, and people of all backgrounds.
3. Inspires discussion, conversations, and action.
4. Available in paperback and hardcover.
5. Suitable for high school study and up.
6. Preferred: available in Spanish translation
For Tweens/Teens:
1. Appropriate for readers 12 and up.
2. Bonus: Available with illustrations or as a graphic novel.
3. Bonus: Available in Spanish translation.
For Kids:
1. Appropriate for readers ages 4 to 10.
2. Bonus: Available in Spanish translation.
For Spanish Language Readers: (One Book Sin Fronteras)
1. Appropriate for readers 12 and up.
2. If a Spanish translation is not available of the adult selection, a book that is available in Spanish will be chosen that discusses similar themes.
¿Cuáles son los criterios de selección?
1. El autor está vivo.
2. Debe tener reseñas profesionales y el libro debe estar actualmente impreso y fácilmente disponible en grandes cantidades (no impreso bajo demanda).
3. Publicado durante o después de 2017.
4. Historia (ficción o no ficción) que sea de alta calidad literaria y tenga una narrativa sólida y convincente y personajes bien desarrollados. (categoría adulto)
5. Los temas resuenan en las comunidades locales y/o globales y en gente de todo origen. (categoría adulto)
6. Inspira discusiones, conversaciones y acción. (categoría adulto)
7. Disponible en tapa blanda y tapa dura. (categoría adulto)
8. Adecuado para estudios de secundaria en adelante. (categoría adulto)
9. Preferido: Disponible en traducción al español.
10. El libro para niños debe ser apropiado para lectores de 4 a 10 años.
11. El libro para adolescentes debe ser apropiado para lectores de 12 años en adelante.
12. Libro para adolescentes Ventaja: Disponible con ilustraciones o como novela gráfica.
Who is on the Advisory Committees?
The One Book Advisory Committees are composed of representatives from KPBS and our community collaborative of partners, as well as college and high school educators, librarians, and various community representatives.
You ask that only books with "professional reviews" be nominated. What does this mean?
A professional review of a book is one that appears in a reputable publishing magazine, a major national newspaper, or a literary journal. Examples of professional reviews are found in: the New York Times, Los Angeles Times, San Francisco Chronicle, Publisher’s Weekly, Library Journal, Kirkus, Booklist, the Bloomsbury Review, the Gettysburg Review, the Iowa Review, etc. (Note that this list is not exhaustive, but is meant to provide examples of professional reviews.)
When are the author events?
The authors of the 2022 One Book, One San Diego selections will participate in One Book, One San Diego events during fall and winter 2022. Additional events related to the featured books will also take place during this time.
What organizations partner with this program?
One Book is a partnership between KPBS, the San Diego Public Library and the San Diego County Library. Additional One Book, One San Diego community partners include San Diego City College, Hoover High School, San Diego State University's Love Library, University of San Diego's Copley Library, Juvenile Court Book Club, Escondido Public Library, Chula Vista Public Library, Point Loma Nazarene University's Ryan Library, Asociación de Bibliotecarios de Baja California, UC San Diego's Geisel Library, San Diego Council on Literacy, Oceanside Public Library, Worldview Project, Deaf Community Services of San Diego, Girl Scouts San Diego, Little Fish Comic Book Studio, Rosa Parks Elementary School, Crawford High School, Wilson Middle School, California State University-San Marcos, The San Diego Union-Tribune Festival of Books, Grossmont Union High School District, Genbu Daiko of San Diego, Japanese Friendship Garden Society of San Diego, Japanese American Historical Society of San Diego, and SDSU Apida Center.
Who are One Book sponsors?
One Book, One San Diego is sponsored by the Linden Root Dickinson Foundation, the Seth Sprague Educational and Charitable Foundation, the Dr. Seuss Fund at the San Diego Foundation, the Payne Family Foundation, Kaiser Permanente, Lloyd Pest Control, The City of San Diego, and Compass Charter Schools.
If you have further questions about One Book, One San Diego, contact Jenelle Dean, KPBS Community Engagement Manager at jmdean@kpbs.org.
QUESTIONS?
If you have further questions about One Book, One San Diego, contact:
JENELLE DEAN
KPBS Community Engagement Manager
jmdean@kpbs.org
- Submit Your Nomination
- One Book, One San Diego Homepage