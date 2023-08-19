One Book, One San Diego Announces 2023 Titles

One Book, One San Diego has announced the selections for the 2023 region-wide read: “The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together'' by Heather McGhee has been chosen for adult readers; “Iveliz Explains It All,” by Andrea Beatriz Arango and illustrated by Alyssa Bermudez for teens and tweens; and “Nigel and the Moon,” by debut author Antwan Eady and artist Gracey Zhang for children.

For Spanish language readers, “Iveliz Explains It All” and “Nigel and the Moon” are both available in Spanish translation, and will be part of our One Book Sin Fronteras program.

All three books selected for the One Book, One San Diego 2023 season exemplify courage, hope, advocacy, and solidarity. Each title explores the significance of taking pride in where we come from and coming together across differences to accomplish what we can't on our own.

One of today’s most insightful and influential thinkers, Heather McGhee offers a powerful exploration of inequality in the New York Times Bestseller “The Sum of Us.” She embarks on a deeply personal journey across the country from Maine to Mississippi to California, finding proof of what she calls the Solidarity Dividend: the benefits we gain when people come together across race. This book leaves us with a new vision for a future in which we finally realize that life can be more than a zero-sum game.

“I am over the moon that ‘The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together’ is going to be a part of One Book, One San Diego. It’s a book about our history and our common future. But most importantly, it’s a hopeful book. I hope that reading it will make you more optimistic about our shared future,” says McGhee.

On September 26, One Book, One San Diego will host an event featuring an interview with McGhee. Event details and registration are available at www.kpbs.org/onebook .

Newbery Honor Award Winner “Iveliz Explains It All” is a timely and moving novel in verse about a preteen girl navigating seventh grade while facing mental health challenges. This is a hopeful, poetic story about learning to advocate for the help and understanding you deserve, and the power in finding your voice.

“I’m so excited to be part of One Book, One San Diego this year! I wrote ‘Iveliz’ because I wanted to have more conversations about how hard it is to be a middle schooler struggling with mental health and surrounded by friends and family who love you but maybe don’t understand you or know how to support you in the best way,” says Andrea Beatriz Arango, author of “Iveliz Explains It All.”

“Nigel and the Moon” tells the story of Nigel who can’t find the courage to share his dreams. It’s easy to whisper them to the moon, but not to his classmates—especially when he already feels out of place. Through this glowing tale, Nigel encourages us to dream big and take pride in where we come from.

“I’m super thrilled to be part of this year’s One Book, One San Diego. My book was inspired by my childhood, having grown up in South Carolina where I could dream without limitations, but I was also inspired by all of you…the shy dreamers, the brave dreamers, dreamers of all ages from all walks of life. Thank you so much for reading and receiving Nigel into your homes and into your hearts,” says Antwan Eady, author, “Nigel and the Moon.”

Free discussions, film screenings, lectures and workshops around the 2023 selections will be hosted by public libraries and other partner locations throughout fall and winter 2023. Find details at www.kpbs.org/onebook .

About One Book, One San Diego:

Launched in 2007, the program encourages everyone in the San Diego and the Northern Baja region to read and discuss the same book. One Book is selected for four categories of readers: adults, teens, kids and Spanish. It is a partnership, led by KPBS, with the San Diego Public Library, the San Diego County Library, San Diego State University, One Book Sin Fronteras and more than 30 others. The program is funded by the Linden Root Dickinson Foundation, the Seth Sprague Educational and Charitable Foundation, the Payne Family Foundation, the Frieda Berlinski Foundation, Kaiser Permanente, the City of San Diego, Lloyd Pest Control, and Francis Parker School.

