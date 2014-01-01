One Book, One San Diego Past Selections
Each year, One Book, One San Diego features one book for adults, one for teens, one for kids and one for Spanish language readers (One Book Sin Fronteras). Below is a full listing of all One Book, One San Diego selections:
Past One Book for Adults Selections
2022: “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett
2021: “Being Heumann: An Unrepentant Memoir of a Disability Rights Activist'' by Judith Heumann and Kristen Joiner
2020: “They Called Us Enemy” by George Takei, Justin Eisinger, Steven Scott and Harmony Becker
2019: "The Great Believers" by Rebecca Makkai
2018: “March: Book One” by Congressman John Lewis, Andrew Aydin and Nate Powell
2017: "The Sandcastle Girls" by Chris Bohjalian
2016: “Waiting for Snow in Havana" by Carlos Eire
2015: "The Shadow of the Wind" by Carlos Ruiz Zafón
2014: Monstress by Lysley Tenorio
2013: "Caleb's Crossing" by Geraldine Brooks
2012: "Into the Beautiful North" by Luis Alberto Urrea
2012: “Moloka’i” by Alan Brennert
2012: “Sky of Red Poppies” by Zohreh Ghahremani
2011: “The Gangster We Are All Looking For" by lê thi diem thúy
2010: "Outcasts United" by Warren St. John
2009: “The Zookeeper's Wife” by Diana Ackerman
2008: “In Three Cups of Tea” by Greg Mortenson and David Oliver Relin
2007: "Enrique's Journey" by Sonia Nazario
Past One Book for Kids Selections
2022: “We Are Water Protectors” by Carole Lindstrom and illustrated by Michaela Goade
2021: “All the Way to the Top” by Annette Bay Pimentel and illustrated by Nabi Ali
2020: “Write to Me: Letter from Japanese American Children to the Librarian They Left Behind” by Cynthia Grady and illustrated by Amiko Hirao
2019: "Dreamers" by Yuyi Morales
2018: "Blue Sky, White Stars" by Sarvinder Naberhaus and Illustrated by Kadir Nelson
2017: "My Beautiful Birds" by Suzanne Del Rizzo
2015: "The Fantastic Flying Books of Mr. Morris Lessmore" by William Joyce
2015: "It's a Little Book" By Lane Smith
2014: "Cora Cooks Pancit" By Dorina K. Lazo Gilmore
2013: "Jingle Dancer" by Cynthia Leitich Smith
2012: "Armando and the Blue Tarp School" by Edith Hope Fine and Judith Pinkerton Josephson
2012: "The Secret Message" by Mina Javaherbin
Past One Book for Teens Selections
2022: “The Magic Fish” by Trung Le Nguyen
2021: “When Stars Are Scattered” by Victoria Jamieson and Omar Mohamed and illustrated by Victoria Jamieson and Iman Geddy
2020: “They Called Us Enemy” by George Takei, Justin Eisinger, Steven Scott and Harmony Becker
2019: "The Crossover" by Kwame Alexander
2018: "March: Book One" by John Lewis, Andrew Aydin, and Nate Powell
2017: "I Remember Beirut" by Zeina Abirached
2015: "The Dumbest Idea Ever!" By Jimmy Gownley
2014: "American Born Chinese" by Gene Luen Yang
Selecciones de libros anteriores para sin fronteras
2022: “La mitad evanescente” by Brit Bennett
2021: “Más allá de mis manos” by Franklin Mejias Castellanos
2020: “Nos Llamaron Enemigo” by George Takei, Justin Eisinger, Steven Scott and Harmony Becker
2019: "Éramos unos niños / Just Kids" by Patti Smith
2018: “March. Una Crónica De La Lucha Por Los Derechos Civiles De Los Afroamericanos”
2017: “La Bastarda de Estambul”
2016: ”Nieve en La Habana” by Carlos Eire
2015: "La Sombra del Viento" de Carlos Ruiz Zafón
