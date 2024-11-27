Everyday Heroes: San Diegans making a difference in unique and impactful ways

Volunteers are everywhere across the San Diego region. Almost half of San Diegans reported volunteering for a local nonprofit in 2023, according to a University of San Diego study. Across the country, more than 40% of people reported volunteering in some way in 2022, according to a report from The Independent Sector.

At its core, volunteering is helping others without expecting anything in return. It’s a service for others or for the environment that is purely meant to enrich the community. KPBS is telling stories of local volunteers who are giving their time in unusual and unexpected ways.

