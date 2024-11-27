Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

"Everyday Heroes" lead image graphic banner.
Tony Zuniga
/
KPBS
"Everyday Heroes" lead image graphic banner.

Everyday Heroes: San Diegans making a difference in unique and impactful ways

By KPBS Staff
Published November 27, 2024 at 4:53 PM PST
Go to

Volunteers are everywhere across the San Diego region. Almost half of San Diegans reported volunteering for a local nonprofit in 2023, according to a University of San Diego study. Across the country, more than 40% of people reported volunteering in some way in 2022, according to a report from The Independent Sector.

At its core, volunteering is helping others without expecting anything in return. It’s a service for others or for the environment that is purely meant to enrich the community. KPBS is telling stories of local volunteers who are giving their time in unusual and unexpected ways.

Watch: Everyday Heroes in San Diego
Juan Rodelo stands for a portrait at Red Hill Marina along the Salton Sea, near Calipatria, California in the Imperial Valley on November 12, 2024. A Facebook group for amateur photographers founded by Rodelo has now become a vibrant portrait of life in the Imperial Valley.
The amateur photographers documenting life in the Imperial Valley
Volunteer docent Ron Peterson stands for a portrait at the Tijuana River Estuary in Imperial Beach, California on August 3, 2024.
Five years ago, he lost his vision. At the estuary, he found other ways to see
Jillian Shea helps a climber at Mesa Rim in La Mesa-paracliffhangers-volunteer
Volunteers in Mission Valley help break down barriers and build adaptive climbing community
Fixing a broken spoke, Victor is helped by one of the volunteers of Bikes del Pueblo in San Diego.
This bike co-op helps the City Heights community get their own wheels
Gary Blume picked up litter with a trash grabber at Allied Gardens Community Park recently.
San Diego man is hoping to create positive ripples by making it easier to clean up parks
Juliet DeAmicis and Chelsea Gastelum pose with a bee pollinator sign, Sept. 1, 2024.
Lemon Grove volunteers working to make their city a bee paradise
On her last day with the program, a Mar de Colores student catches a wave as volunteers and parents cheer her on from the sand.
‘Not just a surf camp’: Un Mar de Colores helps kids find community by paddling out
Public Matters
Public Matters
You are part of something bigger. A neighborhood, a community, a county, a state, a country. All of these places are made stronger when we engage with each other in conversation and participate in local decision-making. But where and how to start? Introducing Public Matters.
Learn more
Explore our coverage
Juan Rodelo, an amateur photographer and firefighter, stands for a portrait at his fire station in Brawley, California in Imperial County on October 18, 2024.
Kori Suzuki for KPBS / California Local
Arts & Culture
The amateur photographers documenting life in the Imperial Valley
In a growing online group, dozens of photography enthusiasts are capturing a vibrant portrait of the California borderlands.
Load More
Get involved
San Diego is home to countless organizations that rely on volunteers to make a difference in our communities. Whether you’re passionate about supporting underserved youth, protecting the environment, or assisting those experiencing homelessness, there’s a place for you to lend a hand. Scroll down to use our search tool to connect with causes you care about.

Do you know an 'Everyday Hero' in your community?
Do you know someone who has been serving the community in uncommon and extraordinary ways? Nominate them below.

More News