Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Quality of Life

Want to get involved? Find a local organization to help near you

By Leslie Gonzalez / Web Producer
Published November 27, 2024 at 4:55 PM PST
Volunteers sort and package food for distribution at the Loaves &amp; Fishes pantry on July 24, 2023.
Charlotte Radulovich
Volunteers sort and package food for distribution at the Loaves & Fishes pantry on July 24, 2023.
See opportunities ↓

San Diego is home to countless organizations that rely on volunteers to make a difference in our communities. Whether you’re passionate about supporting underserved youth, protecting the environment or assisting those experiencing homelessness, there’s a place for you to lend a hand. Scroll down to use our search tool to connect with causes you care about.

This resource is part of our Everyday Heroes volunteer series, which highlights the diverse range of work being done by volunteers across the region.

Tags

Quality of Life HomelessnessFoodParenting
Leslie Gonzalez
I respect writing as an art of expression. It's my job to execute well-written stories that reflect artistic expression and mirror my core values, which are to clearly and succinctly convey, educate, and entertain my readers with breaking local news and worldly affairs.
See stories by Leslie Gonzalez
KPBS Families
Find news, information and resources to help you make decisions about the children under your care and support you in this adventure we call "parenting."
Explore →
More News