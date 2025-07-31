Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Quality of Life

San Diego Humane Society, other animal shelters launch new 'Clear the Shelters' effort

By John Carroll / General Assignment Reporter & Anchor
Contributors: Carlos Castillo / Video Journalist
Published July 31, 2025 at 6:17 PM PDT
Animal shelters across the county are at capacity. KPBS reporter John Carroll looks at the San Diego Humane Society’s latest effort to “Clear the Shelters.”

Walk into the San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) or any other of the animal shelters in San Diego County and you’ll see a sight that is as familiar as it is heartbreaking. All four of SDHS’s campuses have been overcrowded for the last three years, but now, they’re completely over capacity.

“We keep thinking that we're going to get a little bit of relief, but we haven't reached that point yet,” said Nina Thompson, the San Diego Humane Society’s director of communications.

The point they’ve reached is challenging, to say the least.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

“It’s incredibly overwhelming when you think that San Diego Humane Society has 1,900 animals in its care,” Thompson said.

So, the SDHS is making yet another push to get all the beautiful creatures in their care matched up with loving homes. The hope behind the effort is reflected in its name: Clear the Shelters.

A French Bulldog waiting to be adopted is shown in its enclosure at the San Diego Humane Society on July 31, 2025.
Carlos Castillo
/
KPBS
A French Bulldog waiting to be adopted is shown in its enclosure at the San Diego Humane Society on July 31, 2025.

“All of August, adoption fees are going to be 50% off. It doesn’t matter what pet you’re looking to adopt,” Thompson said.

On Saturday, Aug. 23, the SDHS is offering a deal no animal lover could refuse.

“All adoption fees are going to be waived for every single pet at San Diego Humane Society who's ready for a home,” Thompson said.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

The Rancho Coastal Humane Society in Encinitas is also joining the Clear the Shelters campaign and is waiving adoption fees on all adult pets 6 months or older for all of August.

Back at the Gaines St. campus of the SDHS, Thompson showed us a dog who’s been ready for adoption since arriving there in March. Her name is Red. Thompson explained that she barks a lot when she’s in her enclosure, but quiets right down as soon as she’s let out. She’s definitely ready for a new home.

A dog named Red is shown playing in one of the San Diego Humane Society's play yards on July 31, 2025.
Carlos Castillo
A dog named Red is shown playing in one of the San Diego Humane Society's play yards on July 31, 2025.
Red is shown with Nina Thompson at the San Diego Humane Society on July 31, 2025.
Carlos Castillo
Red is shown with Nina Thompson at the San Diego Humane Society on July 31, 2025.

“She rides perfectly in the car — she’s gentle,” Thompson said as she played with Red.

Though Thompson said the biggest need right now is to adopt dogs, the SDHS also has nearly 200 “critters” at their campuses; everything from rabbits to hamsters, guinea pigs to mice.

If you’d like to adopt or foster an animal, but don’t think you can afford it, the SDHS wants you to know they can help in many ways. They offer free food, no questions asked — and low cost veterinary care. Their staff is also available to answer any questions you may have after adoption or fostering.

They’re ready to do anything to help people bring home one of the 900 animals ready for immediate adoption — each of them individual souls who long to give love, and to be loved in return.

Tags

Quality of Life North CountyAnimalsPets
John Carroll
John Carroll is a general assignment reporter and anchor at KPBS. He loves coming up with story ideas that are not being covered elsewhere, but he’s also ready to cover the breaking news of the day.
See stories by John Carroll
What story do you want to see told?

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News