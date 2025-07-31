San Diego Humane Society, other animal shelters launch new 'Clear the Shelters' effort

Walk into the San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) or any other of the animal shelters in San Diego County and you’ll see a sight that is as familiar as it is heartbreaking. All four of SDHS’s campuses have been overcrowded for the last three years, but now, they’re completely over capacity.

“We keep thinking that we're going to get a little bit of relief, but we haven't reached that point yet,” said Nina Thompson, the San Diego Humane Society’s director of communications.

The point they’ve reached is challenging, to say the least.

“It’s incredibly overwhelming when you think that San Diego Humane Society has 1,900 animals in its care,” Thompson said.

So, the SDHS is making yet another push to get all the beautiful creatures in their care matched up with loving homes. The hope behind the effort is reflected in its name: Clear the Shelters.

Carlos Castillo / KPBS A French Bulldog waiting to be adopted is shown in its enclosure at the San Diego Humane Society on July 31, 2025.

“All of August, adoption fees are going to be 50% off. It doesn’t matter what pet you’re looking to adopt,” Thompson said.

On Saturday, Aug. 23, the SDHS is offering a deal no animal lover could refuse.

“All adoption fees are going to be waived for every single pet at San Diego Humane Society who's ready for a home,” Thompson said.

The Rancho Coastal Humane Society in Encinitas is also joining the Clear the Shelters campaign and is waiving adoption fees on all adult pets 6 months or older for all of August.

Back at the Gaines St. campus of the SDHS, Thompson showed us a dog who’s been ready for adoption since arriving there in March. Her name is Red. Thompson explained that she barks a lot when she’s in her enclosure, but quiets right down as soon as she’s let out. She’s definitely ready for a new home.

Carlos Castillo A dog named Red is shown playing in one of the San Diego Humane Society's play yards on July 31, 2025. Carlos Castillo Red is shown with Nina Thompson at the San Diego Humane Society on July 31, 2025.

“She rides perfectly in the car — she’s gentle,” Thompson said as she played with Red.

Though Thompson said the biggest need right now is to adopt dogs, the SDHS also has nearly 200 “critters” at their campuses; everything from rabbits to hamsters, guinea pigs to mice.

If you’d like to adopt or foster an animal, but don’t think you can afford it, the SDHS wants you to know they can help in many ways. They offer free food, no questions asked — and low cost veterinary care. Their staff is also available to answer any questions you may have after adoption or fostering.

They’re ready to do anything to help people bring home one of the 900 animals ready for immediate adoption — each of them individual souls who long to give love, and to be loved in return.