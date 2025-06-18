San Diego weekend arts events: 'Constellations,' Juneteenth DJ set and Mozart

Visual arts | Music | Theater | Dance | Books

Visual art

Mirae kh RHEE: 'Constellations' Exhibition and Workshop

Korean American artist Mirae kh RHEE opens a fascinating, immersive exhibit at the Museum of Photographic Arts (MOPA@SDMA). The works call on myth and astronomy to explore her own story: adoption, migration and the desire to belong. "Seven Sisters (Missing Merope Version)" features giant, suspended glowing columns modeled after the jukbuin bamboo pillow.

RHEE will lead free image transfer workshops Saturday, where participants can learn how to create textile collages using photo transfer.

Workshops: 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, June 21. On view through Jan. 4, 2026 | MOPA@SDMA, 1649 El Prado, Balboa Park | Free/pay what you can | MORE INFO

Courtesy of Oolong Gallery Artist John Singletary's "Self Portrait in a Tree" series of three oil paintings, 2025.

'Sun Goin' Down': Juneteenth Event

Oolong Gallery will celebrate its solo exhibition of work by John Singletary for a Juneteenth event, focusing on the tradition of Black dance music. Singletary will DJ a set of music and project Les Blank's 1968 film "The Blues Accordin' to Lightnin' Hopkins." A recent UC San Diego MFA grad, Singletary is inspired by the way myth and memory intersect, especially when it comes to Biblical tales and Southern folklore — and the generational fear inherent among Black men in the United States. His paintings are powerful and often haunting, some with distinct horror elements like skeletons, but others more abstract.

6-9 p.m. Thursday, June 19. On view through June 25 | Oolong Gallery, 6030 La Flecha, Rancho Santa Fe | Free | MORE INFO

'XICANA! San Diego'

Curated by Dulce Stein and co-organized by Los Angeles art space Experimentally Structured Museum of Art (ESMoA) and the California Center for the Arts, Escondido, this exhibit is the result of a public call for Chicana/x artists living or working in the San Diego region to create art based on identity. The work spans a broad range of formats, from film and poetry to sculpture and photography. A featured installation is fashion designer Louis Verdad's "TONÁNTZIN" sculpture, a larger-than-life rendering of the Indigenous deity.

6-8 p.m. Friday, June 20. On view through Nov. 2 | California Center for the Arts, Escondido, 340 N. Escondido Blvd., Escondido | Opening reception is free; regular museum admission is Free-$12 | MORE INFO

Dance

Courtesy of Viver Brasil/Mingei International Museum Dancers from the Viver Brasil dance company are shown in an undated photo.

Samba Roots: An Afro-Brazilian Journey with Viver Brasil

The Viver Brasil dance company will perform an evening-length exploration of the origins of samba, through the styles of orixá, forró, bloco afro and more — all performed with live music and storytelling.

7:30-9 p.m. Friday, June 20 | Mingei International Museum, 1439 El Prado, Balboa Park | $40-$55 | MORE INFO



Music

Courtesy of Mainly Mozart The Mainly Mozart All-Star Orchestra Festival is shown in an undated photo.

Mainly Mozart All-Star Orchestra Festival Opening Weekend

This six-concert summer festival features an orchestra made up of some of the best musicians from American symphonies, performing works by Mozart along with composers such as Elgar, Saint-Saëns, Stravinsky, Bendix-Balgley and others. Concerts take place at both the La Jolla Music Society's Baker-Baum Concert Hall and UC San Diego's Epstein Family Amphitheater.

June 18-28 | Multiple locations | $68+ | MORE INFO

Make Music Day

The Museum of Making Music hosts the annual, worldwide Make Music Day, which began in 1982 in France. Join thousands of cities around the world with free musical crafts, sing-alongs and performances. Performers include Westwind Brass, Patton Pending Ukulele Ensemble and Mariachi Victoria de San Diego. Plus, admission to the museum is free all day.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 21 | Museum of Making Music, 5790 Armada Dr., Carlsbad | Free | MORE INFO

Choral Consortium Summer Concert: Mosaic Mass

Benjamin Thiele-Long leads the Choral Consortium of San Diego in this twist on a traditional sung festival mass, with a "mosaic" of different musical styles and composers.

6 p.m. Saturday, June 21 | First United Methodist Church, 2111 Camino de Rio S., Mission Valley | $12.51 | MORE INFO

Theater

'A Streetcar Named Desire'

Tennessee Williams' classic New Orleans play follows the Southern belle Blanche Dubois after she loses her fortune and home and moves in with her sister in a small French Quarter apartment — where she clashes with her brother-in-law Stanley. Directed by Rob Lufty, the Backyard Renaissance production stars Megan Carmitchel, Francis Gercke, Jessica John, MJ Sieber, Faith Carrion, Layth Haddad, William Huffaker, Markuz Rodriguez and Dianne Yvette.

June 19 through July 12 | Tenth Avenue Arts Center, 930 Tenth Ave., East Village | $15-$50 | MORE INFO

Karli Cadel Photography / Cygnet Theatre Ariella Kvashny, Amy Smith, Olivia Mitchell and Jazley Genovese are shown on stage in Cygnet Theatre's production of "Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma!" in an undated photo.

'Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma!'

Cygnet Theatre's production of "Oklahoma!" is now on stage, featuring quintessential songs like "Oh What a Beautiful Mornin'" and (of course) "Oklahoma!" Directed by Sean Murray, the musical follows the farm-life love story of Curly McLain and Laurey Williams.

Through Aug. 2. Performances Wednesday through Sunday | Cygnet Theatre, 4040 Twiggs St., Old Town | $39-$73 | MORE INFO

Midsummer Shakespeare at SDMA

Celebrate the summer solstice with Shakespeare at the San Diego Museum of Art. The San Diego Shakespeare Society will perform short excerpts from Shakespeare's plays and poetry inside the museum.

1 and 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 21 | San Diego Museum of Art, 1450 El Prado, Balboa Park | $15-$20 | MORE INFO

Books

Courtesy of FSG Books Author Lizz Huerta is shown in an undated photo at left; the cover of her debut novel, "The Lost Dreamer," is shown at right.

Feminist Bookstore Reading Series: Lizz Huerta

Two exciting notes here: There's a new bookstore in town, Mission Hills' Feminist Bookstore, and author Lizz Huerta has new writing to share. Huerta's YA fantasy novel, "The Lost Dreamer," was published in 2022, and I have been waiting for new work ever since. Following Huerta's reading is an open mic session.