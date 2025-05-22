San Diego weekend arts: Dreher's drinking glass, Mahler, MLK Jr. and live music

Visual art | Music |Theater |Film

Visual art

Peter Dreher: 'Tag um Tag Guter Tag #1638'

Quint Gallery A close-up view of Peter Dreher's "Tag um Tag, Guter Tag #1638" is shown.

German artist Peter Dreher famously painted a life-size rendition of one drinking glass each day for 40 years, beginning in 1974. This fascinatingly patient practice resulted in approximately 5,000 paintings, each varying based on time of day, light, shadows, reflections and mood. The title of the series, "Tag um Tag, Guter Tag," translates from German as "Day by day, good day" — a Buddhist-inspired reflection. One such painting — the 1,638th — is on view solo for the next few weeks at Quint Gallery's 7655 space in La Jolla. When Dreher completed and exhibited this body of work in 2014 , he showed more than 100 at a time. But there's something compelling about how the series is presented at Quint: one single 8-by-10-inch painting of a single glass of water — a freeze-frame from 40 years — is the only work in the entire gallery.

While you're there, pop into the backroom Museum Of__ space, for another single-work exhibition: David Ireland's conceptual assemblage sculpture, " Lament for Unbeaten Strings ."

On view through June 7 | Quint Gallery, 7655 Girard, La Jolla | Free | MORE INFO

Scott Lesh / Courtesy of AEW Lucha libre wrestler Thunder Rosa is shown in an undated photo. One of her outfits will be on display at the Comic-Con Museum beginning May 22, 2025.

'Sangre, Sudor y Mito: The Art and Tradition of Mexican Lucha Libre'

The Comic-Con Museum's newest exhibit explores the breadth and color of Mexican lucha libre wrestling culture. Lucha libre — part sport, part performance, part cultural movement — began in Mexico in the early 20th century. Its bright, signature masks and capes combine with acrobatics and highly theatrical fighting. The exhibit showcases legendary costumes, historic fan collectibles, such as trading cards, photography, videos and a look at women's inclusion in the sport — as well as lucha libre’s impact on pop culture.

May 22, 2025 - Jan. 31, 2026 | Comic-Con Museum, 2131 Pan American Plaza, Balboa Park | $0-$30 | MORE INFO

'hapa.me – 25 years of The Hapa Project'

In 2001, Kip Fulbeck began photographing and interviewing people who identify as multiracial and asked them to write how they define themselves. Now approaching its 25th anniversary, Fulbeck revisited 130 participants (including some from San Diego), capturing new portraits and offering a second chance to reflect on their identity. The handwritten notes and simple portraits are on extended display at the Museum of Us. Next Residents Free Tuesday is May 27.

Opens Friday, May 23 | Museum of Us, 1350 El Prado, Balboa Park | $16.95-$19.95 | MORE INFO

'Remembering Humanity'

Curated by Xavier Vasquez, this four-day exhibition showcases seven regional artists working across mediums to explore the border, immigration, resistance and community: Antonia Davis, Armando de la Torre, Brandon Fitzgerald, Fernanda Gaspar, Katie Ruiz, Nanzi Muro and X Vasquez. A closing reception will be held in Bread & Salt's Brick Room 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday.

11 a.m. - 4 p.m., May 21-24 | Bread & Salt, 1955 Julian Ave., Logan Heights | Free | MORE INFO

Music

'Ode to Nature': Payare Conducts Mahler’s Symphony No. 3

If there's one thing we know about Rafael Payare, it's that he loves Mahler. Considered Gustav Mahler's "love letter to nature," his third symphony (often referred to as "Mahler 3") is triumphant, enchanting and dazzling. Mezzo-soprano Karen Cargill joins Payare, the orchestra, the San Diego Symphony Chorus and the San Diego Children's Choir onstage. Hausmann Quartet's Alex Greenbaum presents the pre-concert talk.

7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, May 23-25 | Jacobs Music Center, 1245 Seventh Ave., downtown | $39+ | MORE INFO

SACRA/PROFANA: 'Sliding Glass Doors'

Choral music nonprofit SACRA/PROFANA presents an evening curated by composer Dr. Brandon Waddles, featuring music by Black American composers including Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, Adolphus Hailstork, Hall Johnson and Waddles himself.

4 p.m. Sunday, May 25 | Christ United Presbyterian Church, 3025 Fir St., South Park| $15-$40 | MORE INFO

Future is Color: Studio Sessions Jazz Night

Featuring saxophonist Riva, this free outdoor jazz performance at Quartyard includes food and drink for purchase. For inspo, check out Riva’s NPR Tiny Desk submission here , and KPBS Midday Edition also recently featured him in an interview and studio session:

6-9 p.m. Thursday, May 22 | Quartyard, 1301 Market St., downtown | Free/donation | MORE INFO

Acoustic Evenings: Jimmy & Enrique, Sue Palmer and Liz Ajuzie, Walt Richards

The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library's Acoustic Evenings series continues with three local acts. Jimmy Patton and Enrique Platas perform diverse world music on guitar and percussion; swing star Sue Palmer and vocalist Liz Ajuzie team up for a set; and guitarist and banjoist Walt Richards will also perform.

7:30 p.m. Friday, May 23 | Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St., La Jolla | $5-$23 | MORE INFO

Theater

'The Mountaintop'

New Village Arts opens its production of Pulitzer-winning playwright Katori Hall's reimagining of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s final night: April 3, 1968, in Memphis, Tennessee. Deandre Simmons and Taylor Renee Henderson star, and the show is directed by Durwood Murray Jr.

May 23 - June 22 | New Village Arts, 2787 State St., Carlsbad | $35+ | MORE INFO

'Latin History For Morons'

Originally created by John Leguizamo, "Latin History for Morons" uses comedy to fill in the gaps in American history books where Latino/a/x communities have been routinely left out. Directed by local theater great Herbert Sigüenza, this Oceanside Theatre Company production stars Rick Najera.

May 23 - June 8 | Oceanside Theatre Company at the Brooks, 217 N. Coast Highway, Oceanside | $22+ | MORE INFO

'One of the Good Ones'

Playwright and TV writer Gloria Calderón Kellett grew up performing in San Diego Junior Theatre. Directed by Kimberly Senior, The Old Globe will host the local premiere of Calderón Kellett's comedy "One of the Good Ones," about a daughter bringing home an unexpected boyfriend to meet her Latino family.

May 24 - June 22 | The Old Globe, 1363 Old Globe Way, Balboa Park | $54+ | MORE INFO

Studio Luniste "Nighttime Julianne" playwright and performer Lani Gobaleza is shown in an undated photo rehearsing with director Earl Paus at Studio Luniste.

San Diego International Fringe Festival Closing Weekend

Fringe returns to San Diego with more than 45 presentations of boundary-pushing theater and performances from all over the world, including plenty of local artists. Check out KPBS arts reporter Beth Accomando's preview here . Some quick highlights on my radar: Lani Gobaleza's one-woman show, "Nighttime Julianne," the dance production "One Pie at a Time" and Kristin Joy Moran's Japanese folktale "Futakuchi Onna."

May 15-25 | Various locations | $7 for a Fringe Tag; passes begin at $35 | MORE INFO

Film

'Blue Sun Palace'

Digital Gym Cinema screens Constance Tsang's 2025 film about three immigrants living and working in Flushing, Queens, as they grapple with a tragedy during Lunar New Year. Lee Kang-sheng, Ke-Xi Wu and Haipeng Xu star in this film that won the 2024 Cannes Critics’ Week French Touch Prize.