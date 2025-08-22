Heat wave peaking Friday; cooling, chances of showers expected this weekend

The intense heat wave was expected to hit its peak Friday for most of the county, but San Diegans can feel a bit of relief from the heat by a slight cooling over the weekend accompanied by possible showers in some areas.

An extreme heat warning will remain in effect until at least 8 p.m. Saturday for county deserts. In addition, heat advisories will also remain in effect until at least 8 p.m. Friday for the mountains and valleys, according to the National Weather Service.

Authorities advised people to prevent potential heat-related illness during acute hot spells by drinking plenty of non-alcoholic fluids, staying out of the sun during the warmest times of the day, taking shelter in air- conditioned spaces if possible and checking up on at-risk friends, relatives and neighbors.

Friday's temperatures will be around 5 to 10 degrees above average for inland areas. This weekend will be a few degrees cooler, with highs around 5 degrees above average.

Coastal San Diego will be mostly sunny, with highs ranging from 77 to 82. Inland areas will be in the mid-to-upper 80s. The lower deserts could reach highs ranging from 109 to 114 degrees, the NWS said.

Friday downtown San Diego should expect patchy fog before 8 a.m., mostly sunny skies, and have a high near 82. The overnight low was expected at around 69.

Forecasters said there were chances for showers and thunderstorms over the mountains and deserts from Saturday until at least Wednesday.

Marine forecasters predicted a chance for showers or thunderstorms to move west over the near-shore waters late Friday evening through Saturday morning.

No hazardous marine conditions are expected through Tuesday.