As front-end web developer and designer, Gagandeep Singh, who goes by Singh, builds and maintains KPBS digital experiences with a focus on performance, usability, and clear design. He works across HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, along with Adobe Creative Suite and design software, to deliver responsive, accessible interfaces.

Singh has contributed to several key KPBS initiatives, including KPBS San Diego Book Festival, Where's My Village?, Day of the Dead, America 250, Public Matters, KPBS Families, Membership, the 65th Birthday, Ken Kramer 100th, and the Voter Hub. His work supports large-scale content experiences that balance strong visual aesthetics with practical functionality, backed by clear UX structure and scalable front-end systems.

With a background in higher education and marketing, Singh aligns design and development to deliver consistent, user-focused results across platforms. Outside of work, he spends time oil painting, drawing, and hiking.