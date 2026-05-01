Gagandeep SinghFront End Web Developer & Designer
As front-end web developer and designer, Gagandeep Singh, who goes by Singh, builds and maintains KPBS digital experiences with a focus on performance, usability, and clear design. He works across HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, along with Adobe Creative Suite and design software, to deliver responsive, accessible interfaces.
Singh has contributed to several key KPBS initiatives, including KPBS San Diego Book Festival, Where's My Village?, Day of the Dead, America 250, Public Matters, KPBS Families, Membership, the 65th Birthday, Ken Kramer 100th, and the Voter Hub. His work supports large-scale content experiences that balance strong visual aesthetics with practical functionality, backed by clear UX structure and scalable front-end systems.
With a background in higher education and marketing, Singh aligns design and development to deliver consistent, user-focused results across platforms. Outside of work, he spends time oil painting, drawing, and hiking.
-
California’s treasurer manages bonds, pensions, and billions in cash. These are the six people vying for the job.
-
California is investigating one of the Trump administration’s deals to end an offshore wind project. Golden State Wind was a floating offshore wind project proposed off California’s central coast. The California Energy Commission says Monday it issued an administrative subpoena to Golden State Wind.
-
The hugely popular prediction market was shut down by U.S. regulators in 2022 and re-opened in Panama, where it has benefited from tax and legal benefits for years.
-
Kimberlé Williams Crenshaw helped name two contested ideas in U.S. politics — intersectionality and critical race theory. Her memoir chronicles the personal and legal framework for her thinking.
-
Fuel is airlines' second-largest expense, and getting even costlier due to the U.S. war with Iran. Airlines are looking for ways to cope, starting by hiking checked baggage fees for most fliers.
-
Families in Norfolk, Va., await the return of roughly 15,000 sailors and Marines as the USS Ford continues a deployment that started more than 10 months ago.
- Why this tribe is buying up hundreds of acres of farmland — and flooding it
- Pellet found in Secret Service agent's vest links suspect to WHCD attack, Pirro says
- Hantavirus outbreak kills 3 on cruise ship in the Atlantic Ocean, WHO says
- Timmy the stranded whale rescued after weekslong effort
- Isabel Klee's new memoir explores the realities of dog rescue