Midday Movies marks America's 250th with films that define the nation

This year marks the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the founding document of the United States. It promised unalienable rights, including "life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness."

To celebrate this anniversary, Midday Movies highlights films that define and reflect America in different ways, since it means something different to each person.

Moviewallas' Yazdi Pithavala joins me once again to bring an added perspective. We picked a range of films, from inspiring and idealistic to critical and analytical. We both also chose a film about America and space exploration. In addition to the films we discussed on Midday Movies, we have included other favorites in the list below.

20th Century Fox Jane Darwell as Ma Joad and Henry Fonda as Tom Joad in John Ford's film adaptation of John Steinbeck's novel "The Grapes of Wrath" (1940).

But celebrating America needs to include a critical eye toward how the nation has failed many of its citizens. The Founding Fathers made promises in the Declaration of Independence and in the Constitution, and we all need to work to fullfill those promises for everyone.

NBC Universal / NBCUniversal Martin Sheen as President Josiah "Jed" Bartlet in "The West Wing."