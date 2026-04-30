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America250
James Stewart as the idealistic junior senator in Frank Capra's classic "Mr. Smith Goes to Washington." (1939)
Columbia
James Stewart as the idealistic junior senator in Frank Capra's classic "Mr. Smith Goes to Washington" (1939).

Midday Movies marks America's 250th with films that define the nation

By Beth Accomando / Arts & Culture Reporter
Published April 30, 2026 at 12:15 PM PDT

This year marks the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the founding document of the United States. It promised unalienable rights, including "life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness."

To celebrate this anniversary, Midday Movies highlights films that define and reflect America in different ways, since it means something different to each person.

Moviewallas' Yazdi Pithavala joins me once again to bring an added perspective. We picked a range of films, from inspiring and idealistic to critical and analytical. We both also chose a film about America and space exploration. In addition to the films we discussed on Midday Movies, we have included other favorites in the list below.

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Jane Darwell as Ma Joad and Henry Fonda as Tom Joad in John Ford's film adaptation of John Steinbeck's novel "The Grapes of Wrath." (1940)
20th Century Fox
Jane Darwell as Ma Joad and Henry Fonda as Tom Joad in John Ford's film adaptation of John Steinbeck's novel "The Grapes of Wrath" (1940).

But celebrating America needs to include a critical eye toward how the nation has failed many of its citizens. The Founding Fathers made promises in the Declaration of Independence and in the Constitution, and we all need to work to fullfill those promises for everyone.

Martin Sheen as President Josiah "Jed" Bartlet in "The West Wing."
NBC Universal
/
NBCUniversal
Martin Sheen as President Josiah "Jed" Bartlet in "The West Wing."

Beth Accomando's film picks
"Mr. Smith Goes to Washington" (1939)
"Citizen Kane" (1941)
"A Face in the Crowd" (1957)
"Inherit the Wind" (1960)
"Advise and Consent" (1962)
"The Candidate" (1972)
"Pink Flamingoes" (1972)
"The Right Stuff" (1983)
"Miracle" (2004)
"Black Power Mixtape: 1967-1975" (2011)
"13th" (2016)
"The Janes" (2022)

Beth's streaming show pick: "House of Cards" (2013-2018)

Yazdi Pithavala's film picks
"Mr. Smith Goes to Washington" (1939)
"The Grapes of Wrath" (1940)
"Fort Apache" (1948)
"Glory" (1989)
"The Last of the Mohicans" (1992)
"Dave" (1993)
"Amistad" (1997)
"The New World" (2005)
"First Man" (2018)
"First Cow" (2019)
"Killers of the Flower Moon" (2023)

Yazdi's streaming show pick: "The West Wing" (1999-2006)

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Arts & Culture FilmPop CultureBlack Culture
Beth Accomando
I cover arts and culture, from Comic-Con to opera, from pop entertainment to fine art, from zombies to Shakespeare. I am interested in going behind the scenes to explore the creative process; seeing how pop culture reflects social issues; and providing a context for art and entertainment.
See stories by Beth Accomando
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