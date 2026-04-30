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Public Safety

Northbound I-805 near Miramar slated for weekend closure

By City News Service
Published April 30, 2026 at 12:55 PM PDT
Cars turning onto the direct-access ramp to the HOV lane on Interstate 805 from East Palomar Street in Chula Vista, July 1, 2025.
Alexander Nguyen
/
KPBS
Cars turning onto the direct-access ramp to the HOV lane on Interstate 805 from East Palomar Street in Chula Vista, July 1, 2025.

A stretch of Interstate 805 in the Miramar area will be closed for repairs this weekend, state officials advised Thursday.

The northbound side of the freeway will be shut down between state Route 52 and Miramar Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, according to Caltrans.

The closure will allow crews to replace a culvert and fix pavement issues, the agency reported.

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Motorists should expect traffic delays in the vicinity over the period and plan to take alternate routes, officials recommended.

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