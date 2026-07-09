Top 10 weekend arts events in San Diego: Signpainting as resistance, Black Pride and sitar

Podcasts

KPBS Podcasts Live: The Art of Protest

For a special podcast event, join us in the studio audience for live tapings of The Finest, Port of Entry and KPBS Midday Edition, plus light bites and a chance to meet the teams after the show. For The Finest, I will talk to sign painter Koy Sun about how art, lettering and creative expression can spark change in our communities. Port of Entry will talk to comedian Lourdes Ayon, and Midday Edition will sit down with local civil rights activists Henry Wallace V and Josephine S. Talamantez. Tickets include parking, and you also get a peek inside the KPBS studios!

2 p.m. Sunday, July 12 | KPBS Public Media, 5200 Campanile Drive, SDSU | $20 | MORE INFO

Visual art

The Studio Door: 'PROUD+'

The ninth annual "PROUD+" art exhibition at The Studio Door in Hillcrest will feature a whopping collection of 56 LGBTQ+ artists from across the country, each sharing work informed and shaped by community and creativity. All pieces are for sale, so in addition to soaking in the creativity, you can also support LGBTQ+ artists and add to your own collection.

6-9 p.m. Saturday, July 11 | The Studio Door, 3867 Fourth Ave., Hillcrest | Free | MORE INFO

Courtesy of the artists mika Castañeda (left) and Cat Gunn (right) are shown in an undated photo.

mika Castañeda and Cat Gunn: '…And love dares you to care for [a michelada with San Miguel]'

Visual artists and frequent collaborators mika Castañeda and Cat Gunn will open an exhibit of new works at Best Practice, a gallery space tucked inside the Bread & Salt building. Their work for this (strikingly titled!) exhibition includes sculptures, cyanotypes and collage pieces inspired by personal archives and the way we hold them. Gunn currently also has a solo exhibit on view through mid-September at ICA San Diego-Central in Balboa Park.

5-8 p.m. Saturday, July 11 | Best Practice, 1955 Julian Ave., Logan Heights | Free | MORE INFO

'EROTECH: Expanded Erotics for Reclaiming Aliveness'

The third annual Viet Voices San Diego AAPI Emerging Artist Fellowship exhibition, curated by hamsa fae , centers on art made about the intersection of ecological and technological forces — and the role of the body in this landscape. Pieces include painting, video projection, photography, installation, textile works and performance art. Artists X, Kelsey Boncato, Lucy Mu Li and Armaan Mumtaz are this year's fellows. Saturday's reception includes a community dinner (RSVP required) and an artist discussion.

4:30 p.m. Saturday, July 11; through Aug. 7 | A Reason to Survive, 200 E. 12th St., National City | Free | MORE INFO

Music

UC San Diego Students sometimes refer to Richard Fleischner's "La Jolla Project" as Stonehenge on campus.

Second Summer with Stuart Left Coast Quintet at La Jolla Project

The Left Coast Quintet will perform at the Stonehenge-style sculpture "La Jolla Project" at UC San Diego. The concert will include a broad range of music by George Gershwin, Hector Berlioz, Percy Grainger, John Williams, Mel Brooks and more.

6 p.m. Thursday, July 9 | Revelle College Drive and Mandell Weiss Lane, UC San Diego | Free | MORE INFO

Cremation Studies, Zimbeat and Calcutta Kid

Three local world music acts will perform at an all-ages in-store concert at Folk Arts Rare Records on Saturday. Cremation Studies is a long-standing, multi-instrumental project (billed on the show flyer as a "dueling no-banjos band"). Zimbeat features mbira music, and Calcutta Kid blends lo-fi indie rock and sitar music.

<a href="https://calcuttakid.bandcamp.com/album/the-natural-frequency-2" data-cms-ai="0">The Natural Frequency by Calcutta Kid</a>

4 p.m. Saturday, July 11 | Folk Arts Rare Records, 3610 University Ave., City Heights | Free | MORE INFO

Maruja Limón

Barcelona-based Latin ensemble Maruja Limón brings its dynamic brew of flamenco, pop, hip-hop, electronic and Latin sounds to UC San Diego's outdoor amphitheater. The group released its full-length album, "Te Como la Cara," in 2025.

7 p.m. Friday, July 10 | Epstein Family Amphitheatre, 9480 Innovation Lane, UC San Diego | $35-$40 | MORE INFO

Encanto Block Party Music Festival

The San Diego Black Arts & Culture District will present an all-ages, block party-style music festival hosted by Dominic Malone and featuring live music and DJs. Performers include Dub Testament, Geminelle, Lenny "Fuzzy" Rankins and the amazing Kahlil Nash.

Noon to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 12 | Marie Widman Memorial Park, 449 Ritchey St., Encanto | Free | MORE INFO

Theater

Loud Fridge Theatre Group Actors Jackson Taitano, Jaysten D. Merced Ares, and Phoenix Velona rehearse for the play "Boy My Greatness" staged by Loud Fridge Theatre in this undated photo.

'Boy My Greatness'

Loud Fridge Theatre Company presents a production of Zoe Senese-Grossberg's 2024 play, "Boy My Greatness," which tells the story of a group of actors in the summer of 1606 — back when men played all the characters on stage, even the women. Contending with their own masculinity, creativity and the literal bubonic plague, the actors dissect their relationships, Shakespeare and society itself. Senese-Grossberg's script is funny, crisp and endearing, with plenty of delightful Shakespeare references. The show is directed locally by Lee Engelman. All tickets are free, though donations are welcome. Sunday's performance features a discussion with the director.

This weekend's performances are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday; through July 19 | Moxie Theatre, 6663 El Cajon Blvd., Rolando | Free | MORE INFO

Festivals

San Diego Black Pride Various drag queens and entertainers stand onstage with host Amber St. James (left) at the 2024 San Diego Black Pride festival in this undated photo.

San Diego Black Pride: 'Sunday Service'

Local nonprofit San Diego Black Pride supports San Diego's Black LGBTQ+ community and hosts a festival each summer. This year's weekend-long event culminates with "Sunday Service," a daylong celebration of music, wellness and comedy. Performances kick off at 1 p.m. with a sound journey from SolPath. Noel Niks, the Praise Break Praise Shout Competition, Amber St. James, Jaide Monroe and the Laughter Comedy Show are also on the program. This event is for ages 18 and older. Weekend passes are also still available.

1-9 p.m. Sunday, July 12 | The Soap Factory, 2995 Commercial St., Logan Heights | $35+ | MORE INFO