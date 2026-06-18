Top 10 weekend arts picks in San Diego: Experimental sound, ocean poetry and Black storytelling

Juneteenth stories, art and music

'I Said What I Said: An Evening of Black Storytelling'

The popular So Say We All "VAMP" storytelling showcase is taking a field trip to the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego's "Giants: Art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys," one of the most significant collections of Black contemporary art. Storytellers include Tramaine Suubi, T.J. Tallie, Hassanatu Savage and more. A pre-show guided tour of the exhibit begins at 5 p.m. While the official event is sold out, organizers recently announced that standing-room-only tickets are available at the door — but plan to arrive early.

6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 18 | MCASD, 700 Prospect St., La Jolla | Free | MORE INFO

Studio Sessions: Juneteenth Jazz Night

Music and art project Future is Color presents a "Juneteenth Eve" edition of its regular jazz night sessions, featuring live jazz and DJ sets from Black American Sound, Malik Burgers, Malachi, Travis Gooden, Steve Makeni and more. I'm especially excited about a performance by the newly formed, L.A.-based Black Flute Brigade, a quartet "flute choir" doing amazing things so far.

The 18+ outdoor event also features games and activities.

6-9 p.m. Thursday, June 18 | Quartyard, 1301 Market St., downtown | $12.51 | MORE INFO

Visual art

Cat Gunn: 'if only by the light of a new moon'

San Diego artist and curator Cat Gunn opens their first solo exhibition at ICA San Diego-Central in Balboa Park. The works use textiles, cyanotype prints and ceramics to construct and explore an imagined home. It's part of Gunn's continuing work to unpack family history and the role of immigration, displacement and oppression in human memory.

Through Sept. 13 | ICA San Diego-Central, 1439 El Prado, Balboa Park | Free | MORE INFO

Courtesy of Chicano Park Museum & Cultural Center "Rage" is a woodcut relief print by Sevy Arte, part of the Chicano Park Museum & Cultural Center's "Print As Protest" exhibit, which opened April 11, 2026.

'Print As Protest' Panel Discussion

Organized and curated by Por La Mano Press, this exhibition celebrates the use of printmaking as protest, featuring artists using design as a form of resistance. Artists include individuals and collectives from across generations and regions, exploring regional and contemporary practices, as well as print's larger context in protest history. This weekend's discussion will focus on printmaking's role in impactful storytelling and social change. Por La Mano founder Irie Zepeda will moderate a panel featuring Enrique “Chikle” Lugo, Adam Aguilar, Sarah “Sevy” Vasquez and Dewey Tafoya.

4-8 p.m. Saturday, June 20 | Chicano Park Museum & Cultural Center, 1960 National Ave., Barrio Logan | Free | MORE INFO

Music

'The Color of Silence'

In addition to checking out the recently opened group exhibition, "The Color of Silence," at Art Produce, you can also hear a concert in the gallery's outdoor garden space. The project, curated by Francisco Eme, pairs six visual artists with experimental sound.

<a href="https://rabbitlight.bandcamp.com/track/andante" data-cms-ai="0">Andante by Rabbitlight</a>

Saturday's performance features Rabbitlight, an indie electronic group consisting of Eme and vocalist Mónica Luz Camacho, as well as experimental musician and percussionist Nick Lesley. Doors open at 6 p.m. if you'd like to browse the art before the performance.

7 p.m. Saturday, June 20 | Art Produce, 3139 University Ave., North Park | Free with RSVP | MORE INFO

Courtesy of Athenaeum Music & Arts Library Emilio Solla and Antonio Lizana are pictured in an undated photo.

Athenaeum Summer Jazz: Emilio Solla and Antonio Lizana

Latin Grammy winner pianist Emilio Solla and singer-saxophonist Antonio Lizana perform in San Diego for the first time following their collaborative album, "El Siempre Mar." The duo will perform Argentine folk music, original jazz and flamenco in the "cantes de ida y vuelta" tradition, with pieces composed by both Solla and Lizana.

7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 21 | Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St., La Jolla | $53-$58 | MORE INFO

Theater

Backyard Renaissance: 'The Rise and Fall of Little Voice'

Set in working-class Northern England, playwright Jim Cartwright's 1992 musical, "The Rise and Fall of Little Voice," follows Little Voice, an uncannily talented young woman living in poverty with her mother. Little Voice, isolated and unable to participate fully in society, turns to old records and masterfully begins to imitate the performers until her gift is discovered — putting her at risk of exploitation. Local actor Megan Carmitchel stars as Little Voice, directed for Backyard Renaissance by Anthony Methvin.

Through July 3 | Tenth Avenue Arts Center, 930 Tenth Ave., downtown | $15-$50 | MORE INFO

'A Walk with Yáamay'

Part performance, part storytelling and part nature walk, "A Walk with Yáamay" is an Indigenous art and nature project from New Village Arts, funded by Parks California's Arts in California Parks program. Curated by jovanny perez, Camaray Davalos and Juan A. Reynoso in collaboration with the Queer Sol Collective, the project has traveled across North County in recent months.

Saturday's final installment is set among the trails of Buena Vista Lagoon, a 350-acre ecological reserve on the northwestern edge of Carlsbad. The event includes reflection, live poetry, music and visual art. Participants will receive a journal to capture inspiration in the moment and take home a copy of "Yáamay: An Anthology of Feminine Perspectives Across Indigenous California.” Reservations are required.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, June 20 | Buena Vista Lagoon and Nature Center, 2202 S. Coast Highway, Oceanside | Free-$3 | MORE INFO

SDMA+ San Diego Shakespeare Society: Midsummer

Actors will deliver summery excerpts and monologues from Shakespearean classics while surrounded by fine art. The San Diego Shakespeare Society will pair performances with works from the San Diego Museum of Art's "Forging a Legacy: 15 Years of Landmark Acquisitions" exhibit. The performances are free with museum admission.

1 and 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 20 | SDMA, 1450 El Prado, Balboa Park | Free-$25 | MORE INFO

Books

Ocean of Poetry: Carly DeMento & Michael Klam

Two local poets inspired by the ocean, Carly DeMento and Michael Klam, will celebrate the sea and new poetry in this free event at the Encinitas Library. DeMento is the co-creator of the " Desire, Calling " poetry dance party, and Klam is the publisher of the San Diego Poetry Annual and the author of several collections, including his latest, "Stay There," which combines poetry and visual art. The event will celebrate Klam's new collection and the 2025-26 edition of the San Diego Poetry Annual.

1-3 p.m. Sunday, June 21 | Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Dr., Encinitas | Free | MORE INFO