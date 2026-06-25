Top 10 weekend arts picks in San Diego: Payare, seafood art and cloth

Visual arts

'Stories in Cloth'

A new exhibition exploring the use of textile art in storytelling, activism and resistance opens at La Jolla Historical Society this weekend, in collaboration with Visions Museum of Textile Art. Artists include six incredible local fiber artists: Charlotte Bird, Patricia Kelly, Michelle Montjoy , Christine Lee, Maryam Bayat and Claudia Rodríguez-Biezunski . Works from the Barona Cultural Center & Museum are also featured, along with pieces from Visions Museum's permanent collection.

6-7:30 p.m. Friday, June 26; through Sept. 6 | La Jolla Historical Society, 780 Prospect St., La Jolla | Free | MORE INFO

Andrew Alcasid @ Mabel's Gone Painting

In a new solo show created especially for Mabel's Gone Fishing restaurant in North Park, artist Andrew Alcasid is aptly turning to fish. Drawing on his Filipino American roots and childhood spent exploring the fish tanks in Asian supermarkets and restaurants, Alcasid has created a series of rockfish paintings inspired by the world of seafood. The "Fish Bowl" gallery space adjacent to Mabel's is free and open to the public with no reservations needed — but cocktails and food are available. It's also a great spot to hang out and browse the art while you wait for your table.

Through Aug. 15 | Fish Bowl Gallery at Mabel's Gone Fishing, 3770 30th St., North Park | Free | MORE INFO

'Snapshots of Guatemala Highlands,' 'Soft Architectures of the Sea' and 'Quilts Japan: The 17th Quilt Nihon'

A trio of new exhibits opens on Saturday at Visions Museum of Textile Art (the museum seems to have been pretty busy!). One exhibit features Kathleen McCabe's quilts that depict the streets and cultures of Guatemala. Another, a travelling show, features pieces made for the Japanese Handicraft Instructor's Association competition. Finally, Portuguese sculptor Marita Setas Ferro uses textiles, crochet and knitting to create otherworldly, ocean-inspired sculptures made from reclaimed materials. The exhibits open with a reception on Saturday afternoon.

12-4 p.m. Saturday, June 27 | Visions Museum of Textile Art, 2825 Dewey Rd., Liberty Station | Free | MORE INFO

Music

Opening Night with the San Diego Symphony Orchestra

The San Diego Symphony kicks off its summer season at The Rady Shell with music by Shostakovich, Prokofiev and Tchaikovsky. Rafael Payare conducts, and violin soloist Stefan Jackiw joins the orchestra for Prokofiev's "Violin Concerto No. 2 in G minor."

7:30 p.m. Friday, June 26 | The Rady Shell, 222 Marina Park Way, downtown| $57+ | MORE INFO

Mainly Mozart All-Star Orchestra Festival: Closing Weekend

If you missed opening weekend, you have two more chances to check out this gathering of some of the best musicians from orchestras and symphonies around the world. Thursday evening at The Conrad, they'll perform works by Arvo Pärt, Schumann and Mozart. Closing night, Saturday at UC San Diego's Epstein Amphitheatre, features Mozart's "Fantasia Fugato" (arranged by Ignaz von Seyfried), and works by Brahms and Beethoven.

7 p.m. Thursday and Saturday, June 25-27 | Multiple locations | $26.25+ | MORE INFO

James Spaite, Joy Fuliga, Aly Rowell and David Liestman

We recently featured James Spaite in our new KPBS Sun Drenched Sounds music series, and I also had a chance to interview him for an episode of The Finest.

Spaite recently released a new album, "Separated," and will perform in San Diego with Joy Fuliga, Aly Rowell and a guest appearance by David Liestman. Aly Rowell — one of my favorite local rising stars — also has a new album, "Where It All Goes," on the way this fall.

6 p.m. Friday, June 26 | Location revealed upon ticket reservation | $25 | MORE INFO

Theater

Rich Soublet II Ato Blankson-Wood, left, as Duke and David T. Patterson as Claudio in The Old Globe's 2026 production of Shakespeare's "Measure for Measure."

'Measure for Measure'

Summer Shakespeare is underway at The Old Globe with "Measure for Measure," known as one of Shakespeare’s "problem plays," which doesn't mean "problematic." These are plays where comedy exists unexpectedly and sometimes in stark contrast to dramatic and tragic elements. Directed by Vivienne Benesch for the Globe, the play follows Angelo (who is, admittedly, problematic) as he tries to rule the land after the mysterious disappearance of the duke. I recently saw this production, and it's a delightful fever dream, complete with disguises, executions, physical comedy and a surprisingly modern outlook on prostitution. This play is home to the famous, deliciously dark and profound Claudio line, "Ay, but to die, and go we know not where; To lie in cold obstruction and to rot."

Through July 12 | The Old Globe, 1363 Old Globe Way, Balboa Park | $38-$107 | MORE INFO

'Hairspray'

Adapted from the iconic cult-classic John Waters film of the same name, the musical "Hairspray" takes us into Tracy Turnblad's world. It's 1962 in Baltimore, and her dreams have just come true: She's about to dance on a TV show. It's a comedy, full of joy and jubilance, but Tracy becomes a powerful voice against segregation and oppressive double standards about beauty and worth. For New Village Arts, Erin Vanderhyde Gross directs, and Linsey Schreck is Tracy. Eboni Muse, Luxe the Drag Queen and Max Cadillac also star.

Through July 19 | New Village Arts, 2787 State St., Carlsbad | $35-$70 | MORE INFO

Books

'Be Well' Book Launch

Local writer Sarah Flocken's debut novel, "Be Well," follows Ann, a recent college graduate thrust rudely into the job market amid the 2009 recession. She finds solace in a mysterious wellness collective called "Sagebrush," where she starts to form a new identity built on lies. I am currently partway through this book, and it's hard to put down. Funny, sharp, fascinating, and a welcome dose of cringe. Flocken — who also hosts San Diego's Pundemonium Pun Festival — will celebrate the launch of the book with an event on Saturday featuring a conversation with Caroline Davis, a reading and even karaoke. If you can't make it this weekend, Flocken will also hold a reading at Hey Books! downtown on July 5.

2 p.m. Saturday, June 27 | Finest City Improv, 3746 6th Ave., Hillcrest | $11.84 | MORE INFO

Artmaking

World's Largest Craft Club: 'Send Something Real'

Pachis Art Studio and Visual Art+Supply are hosting a three-hour workshop and crafting session as part of the World's Largest Craft Club movement, happening around the world on Saturday. At Visual, participants will focus on making a tangible, handmade item, either to mail to a loved one or pen pal or to use as a scrapbook, journal or memento — all while surrounded by other crafters. Included in the ticket are all the materials you'll need, including postage and mailing labels, art supplies, blank paper and postcards, commemorative stickers and more. Designed for ages 13+, all skill levels are welcome.

3-6 p.m. Saturday, June 27 | Visual Art+Supply, 3776 30th St., North Park | $48 | MORE INFO

Bonus pick

Tulengua, Velvet Dinner Party, Násmar, ¿QECSNHA?

I can't help but recommend some KPBS staff bands here as a bonus pick. Longtime cross-border hip-hop group Tulengua features Port of Entry co-host Alan Lilienthal and alternative band Velvet Dinner Party features Port of Entry audio engineer and sound designer Adrian Villalobos on bass and The Finest podcast producer Anthony Wallace on drums. Bias aside, it should be a great show, with support from Tijuana indie-pop project Násmar and ¿QECSNHA?.

<a href="https://tulengua.bandcamp.com/album/lowkey-reduced" data-cms-ai="0">LOWKEY REDUCED by tulengua</a>

8 p.m. Friday, June 26 | Casbah, 2501 Kettner Blvd., Little Italy | $15.46 | MORE INFO