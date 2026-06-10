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The Finest

The songs we write when life doesn't come with answers

 June 10, 2026 at 5:00 AM PDT
By Julia Dixon Evans / Arts Reporter & Host, The Finest,  Anthony Wallace / Producer, The Finest
Contributors: Ben Redlawsk / Media Production Specialist,  Joe McDonald / Video Producer and Editor
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Shua, Divina and James Spaite perform during a taping of KPBS's Sun Drenched Sounds music series at the Spreckels Organ Pavilion in Balboa Park on Jan. 13, 2026.
Ryan Rayos
/
KPBS
Shua, Divina and James Spaite perform during a taping of KPBS's Sun Drenched Sounds music series at the Spreckels Organ Pavilion in Balboa Park on Jan. 13, 2026.

At a live taping of KPBS' Sun Drenched Sounds music series, three San Diego artists share music and the stories behind it.

Divina talks about building her own sound through live looping and production, and how a song she heard as a child helped shape her artistic path. James Spaite reflects on growing up in the church, wrestling with faith and channeling philosophy and psychology into his songwriting. Shua discusses gospel music, human connection and the dangers of waiting until you're "fixed" before fully participating in life.

Recorded at the Spreckels Organ Pavilion in Balboa Park, the performances and conversations reveal how artists from different musical backgrounds find common ground in questions of identity, belief, responsibility and what it means to keep growing.

Guests:

The Finest, Episode 43
The songs we write when life doesn't come with answers

From KPBS Public Media, The Finest is a podcast about the people, art and movements redefining culture in San Diego. Listen to it wherever you get your podcasts or click the play button at the top of this page and subscribe to the show on Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon MusicPocket CastsPandoraYouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.

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