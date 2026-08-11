Police seek suspects after UC San Diego Jewish fraternity vandalized

Authorities are offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest after a Jewish fraternity house in the University City neighborhood was vandalized with antisemitic and racial slurs, it was announced Tuesday.

According to the San Diego Police Department, an unknown suspect or suspects entered the UC San Diego fraternity residence between Aug. 7 and Aug. 8. The individuals spray-painted slurs on both the interior and exterior walls of the home.

The department's Criminal Intelligence Unit and San Diego County Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help in identifying those responsible. Investigators urged anyone who may have seen a suspicious person or vehicle at the residence on those dates to come forward.

Crime Stoppers, in partnership with the San Diego GLBTQ+ Historic Task Force and the Hate Crime Fund, is offering up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information regarding the identity or location of the suspects is asked to call the SDPD's Criminal Intelligence Unit at 619-531-2331 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online or via mobile app at sdcrimestoppers.org.