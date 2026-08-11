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Public Safety

Police seek suspects after UC San Diego Jewish fraternity vandalized

By City News Service
Published August 11, 2026 at 12:49 PM PDT
A San Diego Police car is parked in front of their union building, May 3, 2022.
Jacob Aere
A San Diego Police car is parked in front of their union building, May 3, 2022.

Authorities are offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest after a Jewish fraternity house in the University City neighborhood was vandalized with antisemitic and racial slurs, it was announced Tuesday.

According to the San Diego Police Department, an unknown suspect or suspects entered the UC San Diego fraternity residence between Aug. 7 and Aug. 8. The individuals spray-painted slurs on both the interior and exterior walls of the home.

The department's Criminal Intelligence Unit and San Diego County Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help in identifying those responsible. Investigators urged anyone who may have seen a suspicious person or vehicle at the residence on those dates to come forward.

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Crime Stoppers, in partnership with the San Diego GLBTQ+ Historic Task Force and the Hate Crime Fund, is offering up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information regarding the identity or location of the suspects is asked to call the SDPD's Criminal Intelligence Unit at 619-531-2331 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online or via mobile app at sdcrimestoppers.org.

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KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
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