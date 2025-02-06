Give Now
Comics creator and founder of Black Comix Day Keithan Jones spreading flyers for the 2025 event. Nov. 12, 2023
Keithan Jones
Comics creator Black Comix Day founder Keithan Jones hands out flyers for the 2025 event.

San Diego weekend arts events: Celebrating Black creators, new 'Allegory' art and a 'Star Wars' burlesque show

By Beth Accomando / Arts & Culture Reporter
Contributors: Julianna Domingo / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition
Published February 6, 2025 at 10:46 AM PST

This weekend

Thumbprint Gallery opens its latest exhibition, "Allegory," this week in La Jolla. The group show features the work of 19 contemporary artists and runs from Feb. 7 through March 1. The collection of paintings explores the theme of hidden meanings, and in today's world, peeling back layers of meaning feels especially relevant.

I love Thumbprint because of its diversity, and it shares my love of pop culture. I am not familiar with all the artists showcased, but I trust Thumbprint to bring together people who are talented and have something to say. I love going to shows that expand my horizons and introduce me to new things rather than just reaffirming what I already know and love.

Craft on Third is part of the amazing renovation and activity in Chula Vista around Third Avenue. This Sunday, you can take part is a Hello Kitty Valentine's painting session. Sign up soon — the earlier session has already sold out.

Covers from the comic, "Harriet Tubman the Demon Slayer."
Massive Publishing
Covers of the comic "Harriet Tubman: Demon Slayer."

Black History Month comic book reading list

Not all weekend events have to be tied to a specific time and location. This weekend, I suggest setting aside time to read a comic by a Black creator to celebrate Black History Month. Keithan Jones, owner of KID Comics, creator of "Power Knights" and founder of Black Comix Day offers this suggested reading list.

  • "Tuskegee Heirs" by Greg Burnham and Marcus Williams
    A futuristic sci-fi action-adventure comic book series that follows a squadron of young aviators — representing the spiritual heirs to the real Tuskegee Airmen of World War II — who become defenders of Earth and use planes that transform into mecha.
  • "Harriet Tubman: Demon Slayer" by David Crownson
    Massive Publishing describes this comic as "'Django Unchained' meets 'Buffy The Vampire Slayer.'" This supernatural comic series taps into the real-life story of the freedom fighter while adding superhero action.
  • "Darkstorm" by Kevin Grevioux (who will be appearing at Black Comix Day)
    A superhero comic in which Darkstorm is kidnapped by an evil alien race with an insatiable thirst for domination. But can Darkstorm defeat them? Grevioux is also creator of the "Underworld" film franchise and the Marvel Comics character Blue Marvel.

I would also add two graphic novels from David F. Walker:

I will be speaking with Walker next week for Midday Edition, so consider this a teaser.

Next week

Since the first shows for "The Empire Strips Back" have already sold out, I just want to put this on people's radar in case they are interested. I went to this a few years ago and was expecting it to just be a clever title with little connection to "Star Wars." But I was wrong. It was amazing, fun and geeky. This is a burlesque and parody show, but the creators obviously know and love "Star Wars." When I saw it, there was a giant Jabba the Hutt puppet, a tauntaun and Emperor Palpatine doing things with a disco ball that I can't even begin to describe. I also bought some Wookiee porn — umm, I mean "Wookieerotica."

"The Empire Strips Back" opens Wednesday (the first three shows are sold out) and runs through April 6 at Adams Avenue Theatre.

Black Comix Day highlights Black creators

Black Comix Day: Heroes Rise VII

I have been covering Black Comix Day since Jones first held it at the Malcolm X Library back in 2018. The event showcases Black comics creators and gives attendees an opportunity to meet them and speak with them. The event is free because Jones hopes that the money people save on admission will encourage them to spend on the work created by artists. This year, the event returns to WorldBeat Cultural Center on Feb. 15-16. Once again, there will be two panels: "Empowered: The Business of Indie Comics" and "Tell'Em Kick Rocks: How to Rise Above Negative Energy and Achieve Your Goals."

Although the event is free, Jones requests that you RSVP so organizers can anticipate crowd size. Register for the event here.

Artwork promoting the African Cuisine Workshop at Worldbeat Cultural Center.
Worldbeat Cultural Center
Artwork promoting the African Cuisine Workshop at Worldbeat Cultural Center.

Later in February for Black History Month

Feb. 19: Special Storytime Honoring Black History Month at University Community Library
Feb. 19: School Yard Rap Moor Than a Month: It Takes You Black Through Time at the Balboa Theatre.
Feb. 21-22: Tribute to Reggae Legends at WorldBeat Cultural Center.
Feb. 28: African Cuisine Workshop at WorldBeat Cultural Center

This weekend, I will be baking cherry pies for my Film Geeks and Bonkers Half-Assed Midnight screening of David Lynch's short films. It has already sold out, as have all the other Lynch tribute screenings at Digital Gym Cinema. Thrilled to see people supporting San Diego's last art house cinema.

Beth Accomando
I cover arts and culture, from Comic-Con to opera, from pop entertainment to fine art, from zombies to Shakespeare. I am interested in going behind the scenes to explore the creative process; seeing how pop culture reflects social issues; and providing a context for art and entertainment.
