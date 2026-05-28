Top 10 weekend arts picks in San Diego: Regenerative art, Black mariner history and nonstop jazz

Visual art

Randy Ronquillo / UNFOLD Projects "Filial 01" by artist Britton Neubacher is shown in an undated photo.

'UNFOLD Projects Exhibition 01: We Must Imagine It'

A new collective in San Diego from Mel Meagher and Stacy Kelley, UNFOLD Projects intersects regenerative design with art and community. Founded in 2023, this exhibition will be the group's first exhibition, or "Edition," and focuses on pieces created using sustainable and regenerative materials and methods, with themes of conservation and futures. The 20 artists in the exhibit are Daniella Algarate, Debbie Bean, Brillan De La Cerda, Nik Gelormino, Aaron Glasson, Stephen Hartzog, Laura Huerta, Miki Iwasaki, Jason Lane, Christine Lee, Heather Levine, Annalise Neil, Britton Neubacher, Nicholas Pourfard, Sasha Seyb, Vince Skelly, Margaret R. Thompson, Lani Trock, Lauren Verdugo and Ren von Hasseln.

Reception: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, May 30; gallery hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays; through Aug. 2 | ICA San Diego-North, 1550 S El Camino Real, Encinitas | Free/donation | MORE INFO

'Endless Summer'

A new group exhibition at Oceanside independent gallery Techne Art Center aims to challenge the assumption that San Diego is just a vacation destination, but also a thriving artistic community, and that the region's creativity is nurtured by its environmental perks like light, oceans and mountains as much as it is informed by a sense of exploration and curiosity. The show includes paintings, sculptures and photographic works by a broad range of contemporary San Diego artists: Jay Bell, Scott Bruckner, Maddie Butler, Marisa DeLuca, John Dillemuth, Steve Harlow, Ashley Kim, Yena Kim, Ahavani Mullen, Kelsey Overstreet, Lee Puffer, Phillipp Rittermann and Gail Roberts.

5 p.m. Saturday, May 30; gallery hours: 1-6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; through Aug. 1 | Techne Art Center, 1609 Ord Way, Oceanside | Free | MORE INFO

Working Title No. 5

Project [BLANK] returns with its annual multidisciplinary exhibition, presenting an immersive event in a Gothic-style cathedral. Curated by sculptor Diana Benavídez and Project [BLANK] artistic director Leslie Ann Leytham, the project brings music, performance and visual art together around the theme of sanctuaries and protected spaces. Artists include Anqi Liu, Armando de la Torres, Carolina Montejo, Claudia Cano, Dua Lingua, Julia Anne Cordani, Leila K Aghdami, Maddie Butler, Marguerite Brown, Matthew Hebert, Shar Garcia, William Kuo, Yerbamala Taller de Arte y Gráfica, Gabriel Arregui, Jonathan Piper, Mattie Barbier, Michelle Lou and many more.

May 28-30 | St. Paul's Episcopal Cathedral, 2728 Sixth Ave., Banker's Hill | $15-$25 | MORE INFO

Music

First Annual Jazz Lounge Marathon

Independent venue The Jazz Lounge, helmed by local musician Leonard Patton, will kick off its first-ever marathon fundraiser, with 30 hours of continuous jazz music performances. The marathon will be in person as well as livestreamed . Some of the main performances are ticketed, while others are drop-in and free. Performers include Patton, Aimee Nolte, Areas Paljug Sextet, The Antar Martin Aggregation, Kat Shoemaker, Tasha Smith Godinez, Peter Sprague and more. Don't miss the midnight jam session on the first night, and the closing, possibly sleep-deprived jam session that begins at 10:30 p.m. hosted by Derek Cannon.

6 p.m. Friday to midnight Saturday, May 29-30 | The Jazz Lounge, 818 El Cajon Blvd., Rolando | Free-$150 | MORE INFO

Música en la Plaza: Sonido De La Frontera

The California Center for the Arts Escondido's free outdoor concert series, Música en la Plaza, continues with local cumbia group Sonido De La Frontera. The band, signed to Three One G records, is a versatile and vibrant group performing cumbia inspired by the San Diego-Tijuana border region and informed by hip-hop and electronic music production.

<a href="https://sonidodelafrontera.bandcamp.com/album/sonidero-guerrillero" data-cms-ai="0">Sonidero Guerrillero by Sonido de la Frontera</a>

The concert is free and bring-your-own-chair — or reserve a spot at the courtyard's bistro tables for $20.

7-9 p.m. Friday, May 29 | CCAE, 340 N. Escondido Blvd., Escondido | Free | MORE INFO

Theater

Rich Soublet II The cast of The Old Globe's production of "The Hombres" are shown in an undated photo.

'The Hombres'

Playwright Tony Meneses' humorous, gorgeous script explores how a group of construction workers, after pestering pedestrians coming to and from the yoga studio next to their construction site, decide to try yoga themselves. As they reckon with their own understanding of strength, male friendships and how seemingly dissimilar people have more in common than they originally imagined, they realize they also have more at stake together. James Vásquez directs and David Reynoso is the scenic and costume designer. Jonny Beauchamp, Martín Solá, Jason Sanchez, Jesse J. Perez and Robert Lenzi star.

May 30 - June 21 | The Old Globe, 1363 Old Globe Way, Balboa Park | $95+ | MORE INFO

'The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee'

Oceanside Theatre Company presents this Tony Award-winning play from creators Rebecca Feldman, William Finn and Rachel Sheinkin. Six middle schoolers compete in the town's spelling bee. Part of the charm of this play is its unique improvisational elements, including audience volunteers joining the spelling competition on stage. Another improv element is an "official pronouncer," played in OTC's production by the extremely versatile actor, writer and comedian Dallas McLaughlin, who is tasked with using words in sentences off-the-cuff. Expect adult language; the show is recommended for ages 13+.

May 29 - June 14 | Oceanside Theatre Company at The Brooks, 217 North Coast Highway, Oceanside | $28-$55 | MORE INFO

Dance

Carly Topazio Photography A dancer from The Rosin Box Project is shown in an undated photo.

The Rosin Box Project: Incubator Lab

Talented contemporary ballet choreographers and dancers from The Rosin Box Project perform new works by the company's own Bethany Green, a brilliant and theatrical choreographer, along with guest artists Natasha Rader and Alexandra Schooling. This inaugural Incubator Lab series gives audiences a glimpse into the creative process for this adventurous and immersive dance company. After a week of open rehearsals, this weekend's performances will also feature talkbacks where the artists break down the performance and creative process. A livestream will be available June 5-14.

7:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday, May 29-31 | Light Box Theater, 2590 Truxtun Rd. #205, Liberty Station | $49.87 | MORE INFO

Pointeworks: 'Past, Present, Future'

This summer season launch event features a little ballet alongside the other creative elements that go into the making of a performance, including a costume fashion show and discussions with artists and dancers. Pointeworks was founded as a summer-focused company in 2024 by Sophie Williams as a way of providing year-round work for local dancers — that is, in the gap between the traditional ballet seasons. Friday's launch event is held at the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego. But don't miss an open rehearsal from the company at Ballet Arte studio on Sunday, working on a new piece by choreographer Keerati Jinakunwiphat.

6:30 p.m. Friday, May 29 | MCASD, 700 Prospect St., La Jolla | $50+ | MORE INFO

History

National Archives Eastine Cowner, a former waitress, is shown in working as a scaler during construction of the Liberty ship SS George Washington Carver in Richmond, Calif., during World War II.

'Take Me to the Water: Histories of the Black Pacific'

A new exhibit at the Maritime Museum features the work of UC San Diego researcher and curator Dr. Caroline Collins on the history of Black seafarers, commercial mariners, fishers, whalers, explorers, soldiers and more in the Pacific Ocean from the 16th through the 20th century — and the connections and impacts of Black mariner labor, advancements and discoveries on the Pacific's coastal communities. The exhibit includes immersive storytelling, photography, histories and objects. Collins is also the co-founder of Black Like Water , a UCSD research initiative.