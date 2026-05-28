Did California gun laws limit the impact of last week’s Islamic Center attack?

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Good Morning, I’m Lawrence K. Jackson….it’s THURSDAY, MAY 28TH>>>> [ DID CALIFORNIA’S GUN LAWS LIMIT THE IMPACT OF LAST WEEK’S ISLAMIC CENTER SHOOTING?]More on that next. But first... the headlines….#######

SAN DIEGO’S FOOD BANK SHOWED UP FOR ORANGE COUNTY

A TRUCK DEPARTED THE JACOB AND CUSHMAN FOOD BANK'S MIRAMAR WAREHOUSE EARLY YESTERDAY MORNING CARRYING 35 HUNDRED BOXES OF FOOD TO ORANGE COUNTY'S SENIOR FOOD PROGRAM

A DAMAGED CHEMICAL TANK AT A AEROSPACE FACILITY IN ORANGE COUNTY LED TO THOUSANDS BEING EVACUATED, DISRUPTING OPERATIONS AT TWO ORANGE COUNTY NONPROFITS.

EVACUATIONS HAVE SINCE BEEN LIFTED

THE SAN DIEGO FOOD BANK IS COMMITTED TO SENDING UP TO FIVE THOUSAND BOXES IN TOTAL, ALONG WITH OTHER SUPPLIES LIKE DIAPERS FOR IMPACTED FAMILIES

FOOD BANK C-E-O, CASEY CASTILLO SAID QUOTE WHILE OUR PRIMARY MISSION IS SERVING SAN DIEGO COUNTY, MOMENTS LIKE THIS REMIND US THAT EMERGENCIES DO NOT STOP AT COUNTY LINES END QUOTE

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REGARDLESS OF WHO IS CROWNED NBA CHAMPION THIS YEAR, FILIPINO HISTORY WILL BE MADE

ACCORDING TO ONE SPORT PHILIPPINES, FOR THE FIRST TIME IN HISTORY, A FILIPINO-AMERICAN IS GUARANTEED TO BECOME AN NBA CHAMPION

JORDAN CLARKSON OF THE FINALS-BOUND NEW YORK KNICKS PROUDLY CELEBRATES HIS FILIPINO HERITAGE AND EVEN PLAYED FOR THE PHILIPPINES IN THE 20-23 FIBA BASKETBALL WORLD CUP

AND HERE ON THE WEST COAST, BOTH THE SPURS' DYLAN HARPER & OKLAHOMA CITY'S JARED MCCAIN HAVE EACH SPOKEN ABOUT BEING OF FILIPINO-AMERICAN DESCENT

THE NBA'S WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS IS STILL UNDERWAY WITH GAME SIX HAPPENING TONIGHT BETWEEN THE OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER AND THE SAN ANTONIO SPURS

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A SPECIAL CONGRATULATIONS GOES OUT TO EIGHTH GRADER BENJAMIN REINHARD FROM MARANATHA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL IN 4-S RANCH

BENJAMIN MADE IT ALL THE WAY TO THE SEMI-FINAL ROUND OF THE SCRIPPS NATIONAL SPELLING BEE TAKING PLACE IN WASHINGTON, D.C.

HE WAS ELIMINATED YESTERDAY AFTER INCORRECTLY SPELLING "LOCHAGE"

L-O-C-H-A-G-E … MERRIAM-WEBSTER SAYS IT’S A HISTORICAL MILITARY TITLE REFERRING TO THE CAPTAIN OR COMMANDER OF A TACTICAL UNIT

NONETHELESS, BENJAMIN BEING ONE OF ONLY FIFTY-FOUR OTHER SPELLERS WHO MADE IT TO THE SEMI'S IS QUITE THE ACCOMPLISHMENT FOR THE 8TH GRADER!

From KPBS, you’re listening to San Diego News Now.Stay with me for more of the local news you need.

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DID CALIFORNIA’S GUN LAWS PLAY A PART IN LIMITING THE IMPACT OF LAST WEEK’S ATTACK ON THE ISLAMIC CENTER OF SAN DIEGO?

OUR MILITARY AND VETERANS REPORTER ANDREW DYER SAY IT DEPENDS ON WHO YOU ASK …

GUNLAWS 1 (ad)

Video from the livestream of last week’s attack shows one attacker using what experts say is a California-compliant semi-automatic Ruger mini 14 rifle.

Michael Schwartz is the executive director of the San Diego County Gun Owners PAC. He says the attack represents a failure of California’s gun laws.

MS: if he had a bigger magazine or had he had a pistol grip or whatever, it wouldn't have changed the outcome of this at all. looking at the reality of this, a good guy with a gun stopped a bad guy with a gun from killing a lot of kids. Full stop.

The Brady Campaign’s Steve Lindley says the banned features make semi-automatic rifles more deadly — especially high-capacity magazines.

SL: It is about reducing the number of victims. It's very difficult to stop shootings

The San Diego Police Department and F-B-I haven’t confirmed what specific models of weapons were used.

Andrew Dyer, KPBS News.

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HUNDREDS GATHERED YESTERDAY IN CITY HEIGHTS FOR PRAYER SERVICES ON THE ISLAMIC HOLIDAY OF EID AL-ADHA.

REPORTER ELAINE ALFARO SPOKE TO COMMUNITY LEADERS WHO SAY THIS HOLIDAY FEELS ESPECIALLY PROFOUND FOLLOWING LAST WEEK’S SHOOTINGS AT THE ISLAMIC CENTER.

EID1 (1:10) SOC

**NATs of sermon and prayer

For decades, the Muslim community has gathered at this park to pray on Eid Al-Adha.

The holiday recognizes the Prophet Ibrahim’s obedience to God. Noor Abdi is a youth leader and on the security team for the prayer services at the park.

“Eid Al-Adha is a religious celebration that Muslims celebrate all over the world. And it is a time of feasting, it is a time where families come together and celebrate, and it represents sacrifice.”

But this year, the holiday carries a heavier weight. It’s been just over a week since two teenagers shot and killed three people at the Islamic Center of San Diego … Ismahan Abdullahi is a board member of the Huda Community Center.

She hopes there’s tangible change following last week’s attack.

“What does safety look like for us as a community? And are folks going to take the anti-Muslim bigotry, Islamophobia seriously?”

Colina Park was one of several places throughout the county where the Islamic community gathered for prayer on Wednesday.

Elaine Alfaro, KPBS News.

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ONE OF THE NATION’S OLDEST ENVIRONMENTAL GROUPS HAS ENTERED THE FIGHT OVER A MASSIVE PROPOSED DATA CENTER IN IMPERIAL COUNTY. REPORTER KORI SUZUKI SAYS THE SIERRA CLUB IS SUING TO CHALLENGE THE COUNTY’S APPROVAL OF THE PROJECT.

SIERRASUIT 1 (1:08) SOQ

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Last month, the Imperial County Board of Supervisors voted to merge several parcels of land. Clearing the way for the proposed nine hundred and fifty thousand square foot data center complex.

Several supervisors said the lot merger was just one aspect of the project. Here’s County Chair Peggy Price.

20260407_sierrasuit_board of supervisors excerpt / 00:11

Now this is just pieces of the bigger part of this project. And so that is why I voted the way I did today.

The Sierra Club says that approach violated state law. In a lawsuit filed in Imperial County Superior Court this month, they accused the county of “piecemealing” the data center project. In other words, approving it in fragments. Making it hard for the public to see the full scope.

Mark West leads the Sierra Club’s San Diego Chapter.

20260508_sierrasuit_mark west / 5:28

We don't feel like that was with full environmental review which was required by state law and that bypasses a lot of really critical safeguards that are put in place to really protect communities and actually natural resources.

Imperial County officials did not respond to a request for comment. The county is already facing another lawsuit over the project. Brought by the City of Imperial.

That case could be headed to trial as soon as next month.

The Sierra Club has no official chapter in the Imperial Valley, but it does have around 1,000 members in the region and has been active there for years.

Kori Suzuki, KPBS News

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THE SAN DIEGO CITY COUNCIL MET LAST NIGHT (WEDNESDAY) TO REVIEW MAYOR TODD GLORIA'S NEWEST BUDGET PROPOSAL.

IT RESTORES SOME OF THE FUNDING THAT WAS CUT IN THE ORIGINAL PLAN... BUT NOT FUNDING FOR THE ARTS. ONE ARTS LEADER TOLD REPORTER JOHN CARROLL THAT THE CUTS COULD BE DEVASTATING.

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ARTSFUNDING 1 :48 SOQ

THE NEWS CAME LAST MONTH FROM MAYOR TODD GLORIA… AN 11-POINT-8 MILLION DOLLAR CUT IN FUNDING TO ARTS AND CULTURAL INSTITUTIONS IN THE CITY. THAT’S OUT OF AN OVERALL BUDGET OF NEARLY SIX-AND-A-HALF BILLION DOLLARS. MEMBERS OF THE ARTS COMMUNITY ARE DEMANDING THE CITY COUNCIL RESTORE ALL, OR AT LEAST SOME OF THE FUNDING. SAN DIEGO ART MATTERS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR BOB LEHMAN SAYS IF THEY DON’T… IT WILL CAUSE LASTING DAMAGE TO THE ARTS IN SAN DIEGO.

IN: “The larger organizations like the big museums in Balboa Park, they'll have to cut programming. They'll start charging for programming that was free. So things that were free for veterans, for seniors or kids will now cost money.

THE CITY’S BUDGET DEFICIT IS 118 MILLION DOLLARS. JC KPBS NEWS.

TAG: THE SAN DIEGO CITY COUNCIL HAS UNTIL JUNE NINTH TO MAKE ITS FINAL MODIFICATIONS TO THE BUDGET.

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TRITON GAMING EXPO CELEBRATES ITS TENTH ANNIVERSARY THIS WEEKEND. IT’S ORGANIZED BY UC SAN DIEGO STUDENTS, AND IS NOW OPEN TO THE PUBLIC. ARTS REPORTER BETH ACCOMANDO HAS THIS PREVIEW.

TGEX (ba) 1:18 SOQ

For a decade, UC San Diego students have been running Triton Gaming Expo, serving up a multiverse of fun that includes an artist alley, cosplay, industry and voice actor panels, and a promise of insane tech. Jewelle is the Vice President External Affairs for Triton Gaming.

JEWELLE We have people from Riot Games coming, we also have people from indie games coming such as Supergiant Games and The Behemoth. We also have a couple of indie game showcases, a whole bunch of other stuff.

Magnolia Hyon, executive officer for ArtSpark Pre-Professional Art Club, is excited about tabling at artist alley and partnering with Triton Gaming Expo.

MAGNOLIA HYON I think it's a really crucial partnership because pre-professional means like job, right? And they're having Riot, they're having the Behemoth, they're having Supergiant, and those are all, that's art in the industry. That's being a professional artist. So getting our members' work out there and around these studios is really important for building professional connections.

UC San Diego is best known as a STEM school but Jewelle wants to shine a light on student artists.

JEWELLE As someone who runs a student organization that is so focused around gaming, which I think is in and of itself an art form, I think it's really important to kind of uplift these student artists, especially in a school where I feel like we kind of get sidelined. UCSD has historically been known as a STEM school.

Triton Gaming Expo takes place this Saturday and Sunday at the Price Center at UC San Diego.

Beth Accomando KPBS News.

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That’s it for the podcast today. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org. I’m Lawrence K. Jackson. Thanks for listening and subscribing; by doing so you are supporting public media and I really want to thank you for that. Have a great day!