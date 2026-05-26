CROSSING SOUTH: Fenix Tacos & La Reyna Bakery

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Thursday, May 28, 2026 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Saturday, May 30 at 4:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

Stream the rest of Season 15, episodes 5 - 10 early with KPBS Passport on KPBS+

On this episode we visit Fénix Tacos in Ensenada, home of the city’s most traditional fish tacos. Next we try a sweet drink at La Michoacana. Then we stop by one of the best bakeries in town, La Reyna, where Jorge gets a hands-on lesson in creating delicious pastries and sweets.

About The Series: CROSSING SOUTH is a travel show that explores Tijuana and Northern Baja. Bilingual travel companion and Emmy-winning host, Jorge Meraz takes you on a journey and demystifies the area. Get to know the people, vernacular, foods, customs and places frequented by the locals. There's a lot to learn and fun to have right next door by Crossing South.

Centurion5 Productions CROSSING SOUTH host Jorge Meraz