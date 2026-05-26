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CROSSING SOUTH: Fenix Tacos & La Reyna Bakery

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published May 26, 2026 at 3:50 PM PDT
Jorge tastes the original shrimp tacos found at Fenix Tacos in Ensenada.
Centurion5 Productions
Jorge tastes the original shrimp tacos found at Fenix Tacos in Ensenada.

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Thursday, May 28, 2026 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Saturday, May 30 at 4:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

Stream the rest of Season 15, episodes 5 - 10 early with KPBS Passport on KPBS+

On this episode we visit Fénix Tacos in Ensenada, home of the city’s most traditional fish tacos. Next we try a sweet drink at La Michoacana. Then we stop by one of the best bakeries in town, La Reyna, where Jorge gets a hands-on lesson in creating delicious pastries and sweets.

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About The Series: CROSSING SOUTH is a travel show that explores Tijuana and Northern Baja. Bilingual travel companion and Emmy-winning host, Jorge Meraz takes you on a journey and demystifies the area. Get to know the people, vernacular, foods, customs and places frequented by the locals. There's a lot to learn and fun to have right next door by Crossing South.

CROSSING SOUTH host Jorge Meraz
Centurion5 Productions
CROSSING SOUTH host Jorge Meraz
Arts & Culture
Crossing South: Rewriting the border story in Baja California
Adrian Villalobos
Alan Lilienthal
Chrissy Nguyen
Julio C. Ortiz-Franco
Natalie Gonzalez Rodriguez
The Port of Entry team sits down with Tijuana native Jorge Meraz, host of “Crossing South,” to unpack the fear, headlines and misconceptions that shape how many people in the U.S. see the border — and what the reality is actually like.

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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