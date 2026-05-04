Meet the candidates for the San Diego County Board of Education

What does the board do?
The San Diego County Office of Education (SDCOE) provides services for school districts and charter schools throughout the county, as well as for five community college districts. Those services include- professional development, financial oversight, background checks for school employees and countywide internet and technology initiatives.
The office also runs schools and programs for children with special needs, those referred by social services and incarcerated students. For example, Friendship School serves students in south San Diego County with severe disabilities. The office’s Juvenile Court and Community Schools serve students in juvenile detention facilities and those referred by probation, social services or school district officials. The office also partners with a nonprofit to run the Monarch School for homeless youth.
The five-member board adopts the County Office of Education’s annual budget; develops an accountability plan for the county’s schools; hires and evaluates the county superintendent; and hears appeals for student expulsions, interdistrict transfers and charter school petitions.
What do board members get paid?
Board members receive a stipend of $562.83 per month, according to the County Office of Education.
What issues is the County Office of Education facing?
SDCOE’s goals include improving attendance, better preparing students for life after high school and supporting multilingual learners. More than 97% of the students in the SDCOE’s Juvenile Court and Community Schools are eligible for free or reduced-price meals.
SDCOE runs the high school education program at San Pasqual Academy, a boarding school for foster youth. The County of San Diego is seeking public input on expanded services at the school. Enrollment has declined as more foster youth are placed with relatives, the county said. The San Diego County Board of Supervisors has asked staff to present ideas this spring for other uses for the site, such as transitional housing.