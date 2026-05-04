Meet the candidates for the San Diego County Board of Education

What does the board do?

The San Diego County Office of Education (SDCOE) provides services for school districts and charter schools throughout the county, as well as for five community college districts. Those services include- professional development, financial oversight, background checks for school employees and countywide internet and technology initiatives.

The office also runs schools and programs for children with special needs, those referred by social services and incarcerated students. For example, Friendship School serves students in south San Diego County with severe disabilities. The office’s Juvenile Court and Community Schools serve students in juvenile detention facilities and those referred by probation, social services or school district officials. The office also partners with a nonprofit to run the Monarch School for homeless youth.

The five-member board adopts the County Office of Education’s annual budget; develops an accountability plan for the county’s schools; hires and evaluates the county superintendent; and hears appeals for student expulsions, interdistrict transfers and charter school petitions.

