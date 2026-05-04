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Quality of Life

Cooler, breezy weather in San Diego to become warmer later this week

By City News Service
Published May 4, 2026 at 8:36 AM PDT
A plane flies over a sunny Downtown San Diego skyline on Feb. 27, 2021.
KPBS Staff
A plane flies over a sunny Downtown San Diego skyline on Feb. 27, 2021.

Cooler and breezy weather, along with a chance of light rainfall, is expected in the San Diego area through Tuesday, forecasters said Sunday.

A deepening marine layer could bring patchy drizzle to portions of the coastal areas and inland valleys Sunday night into Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service, which said the best chance for light showers will be along and west of the mountains Monday evening into Tuesday morning.

Dry and warmer weather is expected by Wednesday and into next weekend.

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Winds across the region will increase into the evening closer to 35-45 mph for the next couple of days, with gusts up to 55 mph by Monday evening, the NWS said.

Monday and Tuesday will be the coolest days of the week with highs only reaching the 40s to near 50 in the mountains, and highs in the 60s for areas west of the mountains.

Wednesday will become a transition day, with drier weather and temperatures near average expected.

Much warmer weather is expected to begin Thursday and last to the end of the week with highs near 10 degrees above normal away from the coast, according to forecasters.

The low deserts could reach the 100-degree mark by Thursday, and most likely by Friday, while high temperatures in the 70s and 80s will dominate the coast and valley regions of San Diego County, according to the NWS.

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Quality of Life CaliforniaSan Diego

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