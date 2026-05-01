ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Grants Farm, Hour 2

Premieres Monday, May 4, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 23-time Emmy® Award-nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW begins its 30th broadcast season in 2026 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

Everything you need to know about our 2026 Tour!

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW harvests hidden treasures at historic Grant’s Farm in St. Louis, Mo.

ROADSHOW harvests hidden treasures at Grant’s Farm, including a 1960 Ansel Adams Portfolio III: Yosemite Valley, a Persian Qashqai Gabbeh rug, ca. 1935, and 1959 JFK’s boxer shorts with signed photo. One find reaches $40,000-$60,000!

David Schneider for GBH, © 2026 WGBH Educational Foundation / GBH Jeff Shrader (left) appraises a WWII concentration camp liberation archive in St. Louis, Mo. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Grant’s Farm, Hour 2” premieres Monday, May 4 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Angie Diiorio for GBH, © 2026 WGBH Educational Foundation / GBH Michael Bertoia (left) appraises a Märklin Schlitz beer train car, ca. 1906, in St. Louis, MO. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Grant’s Farm, Hour 2” premieres Monday, May 4 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

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David Schneider for GBH, © 2026 WGBH Educational Foundation / GBH Deborah Miller (right) appraises 1959 JFK’s boxer shorts with signed photo in St. Louis, MO. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Grant’s Farm, Hour 2” premieres Monday, May 4 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is part adventure, part history lesson, and part treasure hunt! Watch as specialists from the country's leading auction houses and independent dealers offer free appraisals of antiques and collectibles, revealing fascinating truths about family treasures and flea market finds. Facebook / Instagram / TikTok