More animals found as massive Julian animal rescue continued through the weekend

A mass rescue operation entered its third day Sunday at Villa Chardonnay Horses with Wings Inc. animal sanctuary in Julian, where hundreds of animals were seized under a judge's order.

The rescue began Friday in the 4500 block of Boulder Creek Road, the same day a San Diego Superior Court judge transferred ownership of them to the San Diego Humane Society. It was expected to continue for several more days, SDHS officials said.

"Our teams are continuing the complex work of evaluating, treating and moving animals off the property," the SDHS said in a statement Saturday. "While some animals appear healthy and stable, many were found suffering without adequate care and husbandry."

In addition to law enforcement and medical and emergency response teams from the SDHS, staff from the Pasadena Humane Society and Marin Humane were on site assisting with the rescue.

Because the 40-acre property is so large, counts continue to shift as more animals are discovered. Estimates as of late Saturday were 165 horses, including several ponies, more than 225 cats and 30 dogs, and dozens of other animals, including donkeys, alpacas, geese, chickens, roosters, goats, ravens and a crow.

"At our San Diego Campus, we have been working to process new arrivals. An additional 67 cats were transferred today (Saturday), where they received comprehensive intake exams, including medical assessments and necessary treatments," the SDHS statement said. "Four turkeys were taken to our Escondido Campus as well.

"The investigation is active and ongoing. Due to the size of the property and the variety of species involved, we expect the removal and evaluation phase to continue for several more days," the SDHS said. "Our absolute priority remains the health and safety of every animal on the property."

The rescue organization said the massive undertaking is stretching its resources, especially as it was already operating well over capacity with dogs before the rescue began, and that community support is needed now more than ever.

"We are asking the public to support this effort by adopting and donating," the Humane Society said. "Contributions to our rescue fund help cover the immense cost of specialized care, transport and food for these animals. You can donate and find updated information at sdhumane.org/julianrescue."

The operation is the result of an investigation that began in early April, according to the SDHS.

"San County Animal Services had previous reports about the property, but only recently received legal authority to enter. Our teams identified significant animal welfare concerns. The county transferred the case to San Diego Humane Society on April 24, 2026, to lead the investigation and resulting rescue," officials said.

On its website, the 23-year-old sanctuary is described as a shelter where animals who have been "abandoned, neglected or abused ... find love, safety and a second chance at life" and "live out their days in peace and comfort."

Meanwhile, Heidi Redman, a spokeswoman for the sanctuary, defended the work of Villa Chardonnay founder Monika Kerber.

"There is no neglect, no abuse of any of these animals. They were well taken care of," Redman told City News Service. "There is definitely another side to this story and it should be told. They're (Kerber and her partner, Mercedes Flores) devastated. These animals were like their children. They (investigators) even took their house dogs, their personal dogs."

She said the animals were fed daily and treated by a veterinarian.

Redman said Kerber and Flores were treated like criminals, had their phones confiscated and were not allowed into their house until 11 p.m. Friday, not even to use the restroom.

"They are going to try to defend themselves as much as possible," Redman told CNS. "They are very sad, disappointed, disorientated and devastated."

Redman said the facility was going through bankruptcy proceedings and the property may have been in foreclosure.

"They were hoping against hope that the financial situation could be turned around," Redman said. "They will be evicted eventually."

Courtesy of San Diego Humane Society Sergeant Blackburn looks at a pony during a mass animal rescue at a farm in Julian, April 3, 2026.

She claimed the confiscated animals are in a crowded facility and in danger of being euthanized.

"They are no better off today than they were before the raid," Redman told CNS. "It's a terrible situation and there has to be more scrutiny of the San Diego Humane Society."

Redman's comments were disputed by Nina Thompson, director of public relations for the SDHS.

"San Diego Humane Society's Humane Law Enforcement team responded to this property after a thorough investigation and the execution of a search warrant. What our teams observed on-site does not align with the claim that these animals were well cared for," Thompson said in a statement to CNS on Sunday. "Our teams, alongside veterinary professionals and multiple partner organizations, have documented animals suffering from severe neglect. This includes widespread malnutrition, emaciation, untreated open wounds, and a lack of basic, standard husbandry. Because this is an active and open criminal investigation, our ability to share all the details is limited at this time."

The statement said SDHS actions are guided by evidence, veterinary expertise, and its legal responsibility to protect animals from suffering.

"We can also share that some animals were in such critical condition, the only humane option was to euthanize them on site to prevent further suffering," she added. "For every such decision, we have established a strict protocol requiring multiple veterinarians to confer and agree that euthanasia is the only humane course of action. For large animals, a veterinarian from East County Large and Small Animal Practice is also involved in these evaluations."

Thompson said the animals now in the care of the SDHS "are receiving thorough medical evaluations, proper nutrition and safe housing. Our absolute goal is to provide care, stabilization, and live outcomes for as many animals as possible through adoption, foster or placement with trusted partners. The suggestion that these animals are on a `wait list for euthanasia' is completely untrue."

A spokesman for San Diego County said this weekend that investigators were gathering evidence to determine if a criminal case should be handed over to the District Attorney's Office for prosecution.