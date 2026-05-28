An eighth-grader from Maranatha Christian School in 4S Ranch was eliminated in the seventh round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee today in Washington.

Benjamin Reinhard incorrectly spelled lochage, using a K instead of an H. The word is a noun meaning the commander of a lochus, a small division of an ancient Greek army comprising about 100 to 200 men, according to the Merriam-Webster Collegiate Dictionary

The 14-year-old was among 24 spellers eliminated in the round, as the field was reduced from 54 to 30. He and the other spellers eliminated in the round are considered to have tied for 31st.

Because Maranatha Christian School is conducting its eighth-grade promotion ceremony Thursday, this was the only time Benjamin competed in the national bee, which is limited to students in eighth grade and below.

Benjamin began Wednesday's quarterfinals at Constitution Hall by correctly spelling vamplate, a round plate of iron mounted on the shaft of a lance or tilting spear to protect the hand.

Benjamin then correctly answered the multiple-choice vocabulary question, "Someone who is fastidious" is, selecting "has a meticulous, demanding attitude." A vocabulary question is asked in the second round in each of the bee's four segments.

Benjamin was among 54 spellers advancing to the semifinals with a correct spelling in the sixth round. His word was Wesleyanism, the system of Arminian Methodism taught by John Wesley. The round began with 66 spellers.

Benjamin began the bee Tuesday by correctly spelling micellar, an adjective that describes anything relating to or composed of micelles, which are tiny, self-assembling, spherical clusters of molecules. The word is most commonly used in chemistry and skincare.

In the second round he was asked a vocabulary question, "Something described as serrated is?" and correctly chose "notched or toothed on the edge."

Benjamin then joined the other spellers who advanced to the third round in taking a 30-question spelling and vocabulary test, with each correct answer worth one point.

Under bee rules, spellers are grouped by their number of correct answers. The number of spellers to advance are determined by identifying the group whose minimum score results in as close to 100 quarterfinalists as possible.

Spellers with a least 13 points were assured of advancing to the quarterfinals, officials announced. The test reduced the field from 167 to 95. Individual scores were not disclosed.

Benjamin qualified for the national bee by winning the San Diego County Scripps Regional Spelling Bee in March, correctly spelling kenosis, the relinquishment of divine attributes by Jesus Christ in becoming human, in the 23rd round.