County wine industry wages remain steady as industry faces rising costs

As oenophiles across the county celebrate San Diego Wine Week, the industry saw growth and positive trends in the past year, according to a report released today by the San Diego County Vintners Association.

The State of San Diego Wine Industry 2026 report focused on what two- thirds of regional wineries reported as "good" or "excellent" growing conditions in the past year, and despite national trends, stable levels of employment.

"San Diego wineries prove that great winemaking and real hospitality are what keep a wine region healthy," Vintners Association Board President Al Fischer said. "The broader market is going through some changes right now, but our region just keeps adapting with discipline and creativity."

A total of 172 wineries call San Diego County home, from Block 270 Vineyard in Fallbrook in the north to Valentina Vineyards in Dulzura in the southeast. These vintners grow 43 wine grape varieties, with the most common being Cabernet Sauvignon, Malbec, Merlot and Sangiovese.

According to Wednesday's report, 24% of the region's wineries plan to expand with new hiring in the coming year, and wages remain steady — especially compared to Napa and Sonoma, where wages have plateaued or declined from post-pandemic highs.

Carolyne Corelis / KPBS A worker at Orfila Vineyards & Winery pouring a glass of wine at the winery's tasting room, June 5, 2024.

"San Diego County's wine industry is an economic engine for our rural communities and a powerful draw for tourism," County Supervisor Jim Desmond said. "This report validates that despite headwinds facing the broader industry, our local wine producers continue to distinguish themselves through craftsmanship, innovation and hospitality that sets them apart."

The authors of the report said demand for local wines remains relatively stable, but the real challenge is protecting profitability as costs climb. Additionally, despite the sunny skies in hiring, 41% of respondents to a San Diego County Vintners Association survey said sales have declined.

One change the industry can make to recoup costs is in the price of its tasting fees — the median of which for county wineries is $20, well below the $38 national average.

"Behind every wine bottle from San Diego is a small business creating jobs, supporting agriculture, and welcoming visitors from across California and beyond," said Rep. Scott Peters, D-San Diego. "I'm encouraged to see this region's wineries growing wages and expanding teams even as the national market tightens. It's a testament to what California's entrepreneurs do best."

San Diego Wine Week runs through Sunday, culminating at its SDCVA Annual Wine Festival at Bernardo Winery from 3-6 p.m.