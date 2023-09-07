San Diego weekend arts events: Sasha Koozel Reibstein, James Hubbell, bebop and more

Visual art

Sasha Koozel Reibstein: "The End is Near the Beginning" opens at the Institute of Contemporary Art San Diego-North. Reibstein's sculptures look as fantastical and otherworldly as they do organic and natural — somehow both of and beyond the terrestrial. This new exhibition (her first solo museum show) is a large collection of large works — the artist's largest yet. The scale is significant, and intended to be unnerving and almost figurative. The sculptures, dripping and protruding, evoke bodies, transformations and portals.

Details: Opens with a reception from 12-2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9. On view through Oct. 8. Gallery hours are 12-5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. ICA San Diego-North, 1550 S El Camino Real, Encinitas. Free.

'2023 NextGen' opens at ICA San Diego's Balboa Park location. This is a juried group exhibition featuring the best of emerging art in San Diego's universities. Artists are San Diego State University's Leila Khalilzadeh Aghdami and Matthew John Bacher; and UC San Diego's Cat Gunn, Hazel Katz, Heige Kim, Arlene Mejorado and Lorena Ochoa. The jury was made up of arts professionals from around the world, including Oceanside's own Dinah Poellnitz, co-founder of The Hill Street Country Club. A reception will be held next weekend, as part of ICA San Diego's "C You Saturday" event from 6-8 p.m. on Sept. 16.

Details: On view Sept. 9, 2023 through Jan. 28, 2024. Gallery hours are 12-5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. ICA San Diego-Central, 1439 El Prado, Balboa Park. Free.

Courtesy of Ilan-Lael Foundation Architecture by James Hubbell at the Ilan-Lael compound is shown in an undated photo.

"Seeking Beauty - From the Archives of James Hubbell" opens at the Santa Ysabel Art Gallery on Saturday. The exhibition marks the first time the famed Santa Ysabel artist has opened the vault and offered a glimpse into his archives from childhood and early career. The exhibit is presented by the Ilan-Lael Foundation (founded by James and Anne Hubbell in 1982) and hosted at the Santa Ysabel Art Gallery. Hubbell, who is 91, is a prominent global figure in public art, sculpture, craft and architecture.

Details: Opens with a reception and lectures from 4-8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9. On view through Oct. 30. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Monday. Santa Ysabel Art Gallery, 30352 Highway 78, Santa Ysabel. Free.

Visual art and Dance

Okwae A. Miller + Artists' "Light, in the Darkest Shadows of My Mind" is the title of Miller's residence project at Bread and Salt, and you can experience the captivating mix of research-, anthropology- and personal history-based art from this multidisciplinary performer. Okwae A. Miller is known for pairing original choreography, film, sound art, archival photography, visual art and more.

Also on view at the Bread and Salt complex during Barrio Art Crawl is Alejandro Zacarías in the main gallery; Aaron Douglas Estrada at Best Practice; Anna O'Cain at Athenaeum Art Center; and João Louro at Quint ONE. Nearby in Barrio Logan, don't miss the first annual "So Ruff So Tuff" group exhibition at Por Vida's new gallery space at 2146 Logan Ave.

Details: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9. Bread and Salt, 1955 Julian Ave., Logan Heights. Free.

Music

Quartet Nouveau performs 'The Juliet Letters' with baritone Jonathan Nussmann. Written in 1993 by Elvis Costello and the Brodsky Quartet, the concept album imagines letters written to Shakespeare's Juliet Capulet, pairing approachable, rock-style vocals with lush string arrangements. Quartet Nouveau, a local ensemble, will perform two free shows, one on Friday evening in the Art Produce garden in North Park and a second Sunday afternoon in Encinitas.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 at Art Produce, 3139 University Ave., North Park; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10 at Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Dr., Encinitas. Free.

Carlos Catarecha San Diego jazz saxophonist Charles McPherson is pictured in an undated photo.

"Bebop and Beyond: The Music of Charlie Parker & Dizzy Gillespie" features two beloved, local jazz musicians and bandleaders, trumpeter Gilbert Castellanos and saxophonist Charles McPherson, along with a jazz band.

Get there early for a treat: musicians from Castellanos' incredibly talented Young Lions Jazz Conservatory will perform a pre-show set.

Details: 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9. The Rady Shell, 222 Marina Park Way, downtown. $20-$75.

Theater

Jim Cox Lincoln Clauss is shown in an undated photo performing as Emcee in The Old Globe’s "Cabaret."

"Cabaret" is now on stage at The Old Globe, in collaboration with Florida-based Asolo Repertory Theatre and following their acclaimed staging of the classic musical. The story is set in the underbelly of early 1930s Berlin, revolving around a nightclub called the Kit Kat Klub. Note: this play has a mature content warning.

Details: On stage through Oct. 8. This weekend's showtimes are 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday; and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Sunday. The Old Globe, 1363 Old Globe Way, Balboa Park. $52-$114.

"The Savoyard Murders" from Roustabouts Theatre Co. opens this weekend, and it's a spin on the comedic "whodunit" that's fine-tuned for theater lovers. Omri Schein's new play follows a group of eccentric theatergoers who are trapped in an extravagant mansion until someone ends up dead. With the classic murder-mystery trope as its backdrop, the play promises wild characters and plenty of humor.

Details: On stage Sept. 8-30. Roustabouts Theatre Co. at Scripps Ranch Theatre, 9783 Avenue of Nations, Scripps Ranch. $45.

Visual art, Music and more

ArtWalk Carlsbad takes place on Saturday and Sunday, its fourth year in the North County. The program boasts more than 150 artists selling their paintings, photography, sculpture, jewelry and more. The event also has two musical stages with acts performing throughout each day. A KidsWalk area has crafts and activities for families. Situated just above the Carlsbad Flower Fields.

Brian Van de Wetering Botanical lumen print art by Brian Van de Wetering will be on view at the Encinitas Community Center through Oct. 18, 2023.

Details: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10. Armada Dr., Carlsbad. Free.

Art Night Encinitas is a quarterly event that spotlights several civic art spaces in the City of Encinitas, with exhibits at the Community Center, library and City Hall. Current exhibits include Karen Bouse, Juan Flores and Brian Van de Wetering. There's also a staged reading of playwright (and former Union-Tribune theater critic) James Hebert's new "B-17" play, films, poetry, live music, and art workshops. A free shuttle gets you between each site.

Details: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9. Encinitas City Hall, 505 S. Vulcan Ave., Encinitas. Free,

Live music picks

Tessa Violet and Frances Forever on Thursday at Music Box; Gavin Turek with Cor.Ece and Val Fleury on Friday at Soda Bar; Los Pinche Pinches at TilTwo Club; City and Colour on Friday at Observatory North Park; Band of Horses, The Revivalists and The Heavy Heavy on Saturday at Petco Park; Ben Harper on Saturday at Epstein Family Amphitheater; Olive Klug and Julianna Zachariou on Sunday at House of Blues; Hockey Dad on Sunday at SOMA; Two Headed Girl, MARBLE, Veto and Home View on Sunday at Soda Bar; Nuovo Testamento, Protocultura and DJ Vaughn Avakian on Sunday at Casbah; Secret San Diego Open Mic on Monday at Music Box.

