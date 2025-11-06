The nation's largest book ban: Inside the fight to read in America's prisons

For many people who are incarcerated, a single book can be life-changing – a rare source of freedom and connection in a system built on isolation. That was true for Cherish Burtson, who discovered during her time in federal prison that reading could be a source of survival. Books became her escape, her education and a starting point to rebuild her life. But getting books behind bars isn't easy. Across the United States, correctional systems routinely ban or reject thousands of titles each year, reflecting deeper struggles over punishment, control and compassion.

Julia Dixon Evans / KPBS A letter from an incarcerated person is shown on Dec. 7, 2024. It reads "I am writing to request books. I really appreciate the work your organization is doing for prisoners. It really helps me not lose my cool. Saves my life, really."

According to PEN America, correctional facilities in all 50 states contribute to the nation's largest book ban, censoring more books than schools and libraries combined. This episode follows a group of San Diego volunteers working to get books past prison walls. It explores how the simple act of reading can restore a sense of humanity in even the harshest conditions — and what it says about who we are when we decide who gets to read.

1 of 4 Volunteers write letters at a Books Through Bars San Diego book packing event at Groundwork Books on Dec. 7, 2024. Julia Dixon Evans 2 of 4 Books Through Bars San Diego receives an average of 150 letters each month, from prisons and correctional facilities across the country. 3 of 4 Crates of packed books are shown ready to ship to prisons across the country during a Books Through Bars San Diego book packing event on Dec. 7, 2024. Julia Dixon Evans 4 of 4 Books Through Bars San Diego volunteer terry vargas says the organization shipped 1,200 books this year, nearly a metric ton. That's $6,295 in shipping costs. Julia Dixon Evans

We reached out to the Federal Bureau of Prisons with questions about book censorship, mailroom restrictions and the potential move toward tablets in federal facilities, including the now-closed FCI Dublin in California. The agency hasn’t responded to our request for comment.

