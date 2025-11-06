The nation's largest book ban: Inside the fight to read in America's prisons
For many people who are incarcerated, a single book can be life-changing – a rare source of freedom and connection in a system built on isolation. That was true for Cherish Burtson, who discovered during her time in federal prison that reading could be a source of survival. Books became her escape, her education and a starting point to rebuild her life. But getting books behind bars isn't easy. Across the United States, correctional systems routinely ban or reject thousands of titles each year, reflecting deeper struggles over punishment, control and compassion.
According to PEN America, correctional facilities in all 50 states contribute to the nation's largest book ban, censoring more books than schools and libraries combined. This episode follows a group of San Diego volunteers working to get books past prison walls. It explores how the simple act of reading can restore a sense of humanity in even the harshest conditions — and what it says about who we are when we decide who gets to read.
Guests:
- Cherish Burtson, substance use disorders counselor at Family Health Centers of San Diego
- Moira Marquis, Freewrite project senior manager at PEN America
- terry vargas, Books Through Bars San Diego volunteer
Watch the SDSU documentary "Voices, Bound," featuring Cherish Burtson and her work with Books Through Bars:
We reached out to the Federal Bureau of Prisons with questions about book censorship, mailroom restrictions and the potential move toward tablets in federal facilities, including the now-closed FCI Dublin in California. The agency hasn’t responded to our request for comment.
From KPBS Public Media, The Finest is a podcast about the people, art and movements redefining culture in San Diego. Listen to it wherever you get your podcasts or click the play button at the top of this page and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pocket Casts, Pandora, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.
