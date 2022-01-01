Give Now
The store front of Meet Cute on Sep. 13, 2022.
7 Images

Looking for love? New romance bookstore opens in North Park

The store front of Meet Cute on Sep. 13, 2022.
The store front of Meet Cute on Sep. 13, 2022.   (Juliana Domingo)
Meet Cute owner Becca Still sits at the cash register in this undated photo.
Meet Cute owner Becca Still sits at the cash register in this undated photo.  (Courtesy of Robin Dayley)
Meet Cute/IMG_6919.jpg
Romance novels for sale at Meet Cute in an undated photo.   (Courtesy of Robin Dayley)
Meet Cute/IMG_6923.jpg
In this undated photo taken inside Meet Cute, a sign advertises a selection of romance novels written by Latinx authors.  (Courtesy of Robin Dayley)
Meet Cute/MeetCute-Queer Love.jpg
Queer romance novels displayed at Meet Cute in this undated photo.   (Courtesy of Robin Dayley)
The store front of Meet Cute, with its purple picket fence appears in this undated photo.
The store front of Meet Cute, with its purple picket fence appears in this undated photo.   (Courtesy of Robin Dayley)
Meet Cute owner stands in front of a mural featured at the bookstore in this undated photo.
Meet Cute owner stands in front of a mural featured at the bookstore in this undated photo.   (Courtesy of Robin Dayley)
