Migrant activists celebrate Christmas in binational Friendship Park as possible closure looms
For the 29th year in a row faith leaders, human rights groups and migrant activists celebrate La Posada Sin Fronteras, a traditional Christmas holiday party at the binational Friendship Park. The park is facing possible closure as the Biden administration contemplates building an addition to the already existing border wall, first proposed by the Trump administration. If completed the addition would effectively close the American half of the park.
Migrant children take turns hitting a piñata shaped like the border wall in front of the border wall separating the United States from Mexico during the 29th annual La Posada Sin Fronteras or Without Borders. The traditional Christmas party takes place on both sides of the binational park called Friendship Park. The park is facing possible closure as the Biden administration contemplates building an addition to the already existing border wall, first proposed by the Trump administration. If completed the addition would effectively close the American half of the park. Tijuana, Dec. 10, 2022. (Matthew Bowler)
The border wall separating Mexico and the United States is covered in murals on the Tijuana side of the fence. This mural depicts an upside down American Flag, a symbol of distress from one angle and lists the names of migrants who have died crossing the border from another. Tijuana, Dec. 10, 2022. (Matthew Bowler)
Archbishop of Tijuana Francisco Moreno Barrón stands in front of the border wall separating the United States and Mexico during the 29th annual La Posada Sin Fronteras or Without Borders. Tijuana, Dec. 10, 2022. (Matthew Bowler)
Migrant children take turns hitting a piñata shaped like the border wall in front of the border wall separating the United States from Mexico during the 29th annual La Posada Sin Fronteras or Without Borders. The traditional Christmas party takes place on both sides of the binational park called Friendship Park. Tijuana, Dec. 10, 2022. (Matthew Bowler)
A migrant family shares their migration story while standing in front of the border wall separating the United States and Mexico during the 29th annual La Posada Sin Fronteras or Without Borders in Tijuana, Dec. 10, 2022. (Matthew Bowler)
