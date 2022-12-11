Migrant activists celebrate Christmas in binational Friendship Park as possible closure looms.

Migrant children take turns hitting a piñata shaped like the border wall in front of the border wall separating the United States from Mexico during the 29th annual La Posada Sin Fronteras or Without Borders. The traditional Christmas party takes place on both sides of the binational park called Friendship Park. The park is facing possible closure as the Biden administration contemplates building an addition to the already existing border wall, first proposed by the Trump administration. If completed the addition would effectively close the American half of the park. Tijuana, Dec. 10, 2022. (Matthew Bowler)