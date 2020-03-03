Give Now
9 Images

EARTH'S SACRED WONDERS

Discover what people do for faith in some of the most stunning locations on Earth.

Throne-bearers carrying the Virgin of Hope during Semana Santa, Malaga, Spain.
Throne-bearers carrying the Virgin of Hope during Semana Santa, Malaga, Spain.   (Courtesy of SACRED WONDERS TEAM, BBC STUDIOS)
Dome of the Rock at dusk, Jerusalem.
Dome of the Rock at dusk, Jerusalem.   (Courtesy of SACRED WONDERS TEAM, BBC STUDIOS)
Masada, Israel
Masada, Israel  (Courtesy of SACRED WONDERS TEAM, BBC STUDIOS)
The Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, London.
The Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, London.   (Courtesy of SACRED WONDERS TEAM, BBC STUDIOS)
Sikh devotee sitting by the Pool of Nectar, The Golden Temple, Amritsar, India.
Sikh devotee sitting by the Pool of Nectar, The Golden Temple, Amritsar, India.   (Courtesy of SACRED WONDERS TEAM, BBC STUDIOS)
Buddhist Pagoda overlooking Nachi Waterfall, Japan.
Buddhist Pagoda overlooking Nachi Waterfall, Japan.   (Courtesy of SACRED WONDERS TEAM, BBC STUDIOS)
Besakhi Temple, Bali, Indonesia.
Besakhi Temple, Bali, Indonesia.  (Courtesy of SACRED WONDERS TEAM, BBC STUDIOS)
Besakhi Temple and Mt Agung, Bali, Indonesia.
Besakhi Temple and Mt Agung, Bali, Indonesia.  (Courtesy of SACRED WONDERS TEAM, BBC STUDIOS)
Jordyn and Jaylyn, NM., USA
Jordyn and Jaylyn, NM., USA  ( Courtesy of SACRED WONDERS TEAM, BBC STUDIOS)
