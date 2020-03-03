9 Images
EARTH'S SACRED WONDERS
Discover what people do for faith in some of the most stunning locations on Earth.
Throne-bearers carrying the Virgin of Hope during Semana Santa, Malaga, Spain. (Courtesy of SACRED WONDERS TEAM, BBC STUDIOS)
Dome of the Rock at dusk, Jerusalem. (Courtesy of SACRED WONDERS TEAM, BBC STUDIOS)
Masada, Israel (Courtesy of SACRED WONDERS TEAM, BBC STUDIOS)
The Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, London. (Courtesy of SACRED WONDERS TEAM, BBC STUDIOS)
Sikh devotee sitting by the Pool of Nectar, The Golden Temple, Amritsar, India. (Courtesy of SACRED WONDERS TEAM, BBC STUDIOS)
Buddhist Pagoda overlooking Nachi Waterfall, Japan. (Courtesy of SACRED WONDERS TEAM, BBC STUDIOS)
Besakhi Temple, Bali, Indonesia. (Courtesy of SACRED WONDERS TEAM, BBC STUDIOS)
Besakhi Temple and Mt Agung, Bali, Indonesia. (Courtesy of SACRED WONDERS TEAM, BBC STUDIOS)
Jordyn and Jaylyn, NM., USA ( Courtesy of SACRED WONDERS TEAM, BBC STUDIOS)
