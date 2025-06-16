Fotos: Las protestas de 'No Kings' atrajeron multitudes masivas en San Diego
Dos protestas, denominadas por los organizadores como el día de ''No Kings'', congregaron a más de 60.000 personas en las calles del centro de San Diego. Las manifestaciones formaron parte de una protesta nacional contra las políticas del presidente Donald Trump y lo que los críticos describieron como acciones autoritarias.
Protestors hold signs warning against fascism as thousands gather outside the county administration building in downtown San Diego, California to protest the Trump administration’s sweeping immigration crackdown and efforts to consolidate power on June 14, 2025. (Kori Suzuki for KPBS / California Local)
Thousands of people gather outside the county administration building in downtown San Diego, California to protest the Trump administration’s sweeping immigration crackdown and efforts to consolidate power on June 14, 2025. (Kori Suzuki for KPBS / California Local)
People take pictures from atop a trailer as thousands gather outside the county administration building in downtown San Diego, California to protest the Trump administration’s sweeping immigration crackdown and efforts to consolidate power on June 14, 2025. (Kori Suzuki for KPBS / California Local)
San Diego resident Psyche Calderon and Tijuana resident Korina Cortes arrive in downtown San Diego, California along with thousands of other people ahead of a protest against the Trump administration’s sweeping immigration crackdown and efforts to consolidate power on June 14, 2025. (Kori Suzuki for KPBS / California Local)
Thousands of people arrive in downtown San Diego, California to protest the Trump administration’s sweeping immigration crackdown and efforts to consolidate power on June 14, 2025. (Kori Suzuki for KPBS / California Local)
Bonsall resident Zulma Hidalgo stands for a portrait during a "No Kings" rally in downtown San Diego, California on June 14, 2025. "I'm a daughter of an immigrant, a first generation American," she said. "This land was made for you and me." (Kori Suzuki for KPBS / California Local)
From left, San Diego resident Chuck Kaminski, Jamul resident Jeff Goodhartz and a third protestor who did not want to be named sit outside the county administration building in downtown San Diego, California during a protest against the Trump administration’s sweeping immigration crackdown and efforts to consolidate power on June 14, 2025. (Kori Suzuki for KPBS / California Local)
Protestors hold signs warning against fascism as thousands gather outside the county administration building in downtown San Diego, California to protest the Trump administration’s sweeping immigration crackdown and efforts to consolidate power on June 14, 2025. (Kori Suzuki for KPBS / California Local)
Thousands of people march along the bay in downtown San Diego, California to protest the Trump administration’s sweeping immigration crackdown and efforts to consolidate power on June 14, 2025. (Kori Suzuki for KPBS / California Local)
Thousands of people march along the bay in downtown San Diego, California to protest the Trump administration’s sweeping immigration crackdown and efforts to consolidate power on June 14, 2025. (Kori Suzuki for KPBS / California Local)
Protestors on a boat in the San Diego bay hold flags denouncing "Kings in America" as thousands gather outside the county administration building in downtown San Diego, California to protest the Trump administration’s sweeping immigration crackdown and efforts to consolidate power on June 14, 2025. (Kori Suzuki for KPBS / California Local)
Protestors stand outside the Port of San Diego Cruise Ship Terminal in downtown San Diego, California during a protest against the Trump administration’s sweeping immigration crackdown and efforts to consolidate power on June 14, 2025. (Kori Suzuki for KPBS / California Local)
Thousands of people march through downtown San Diego, California to protest the Trump administration’s sweeping immigration crackdown and efforts to consolidate power on June 14, 2025. (Kori Suzuki for KPBS / California Local)
Thousands of people march through downtown San Diego, California to protest the Trump administration’s sweeping immigration crackdown and efforts to consolidate power on June 14, 2025. (Kori Suzuki for KPBS / California Local)
San Diego residents Jesús Alvarado and Amparo Gavarain stand for a portrait during a protest against the Trump administration's efforts to consolidate power in downtown San Diego, California on June 14, 2025. Alvarado said he attended for his students. "Justice, change," he said of what he was calling for. "Peace of mind for my students and families." (Kori Suzuki for KPBS / California Local)
A musician watches as thousands of protestors, reflected in their sunglasses, march through downtown San Diego, California to denounce the Trump administration’s sweeping immigration crackdown and efforts to consolidate power on June 14, 2025. (Kori Suzuki for KPBS / California Local)
Joanna Benavidez with the American Indian Movement and Latinos in Action leads thousands of protestors through downtown San Diego, California in a march to denounce the Trump administration’s sweeping immigration crackdown and efforts to consolidate power on June 14, 2025. (Kori Suzuki for KPBS / California Local)
Sisters Ivette and Yoana Galban march along the waterfront in downtown San Diego, California with their nephew to protest the Trump administration’s sweeping immigration crackdown and efforts to consolidate power on June 14, 2025. (Kori Suzuki for KPBS / California Local)
Protestors hold signs denouncing faschism as thousands of people march through downtown San Diego, California to protest the Trump administration’s sweeping immigration crackdown and efforts to consolidate power on June 14, 2025. (Kori Suzuki for KPBS / California Local)
Chula Vista resident Psyche Calderon and Tijuana resident Korina Cortes pose for a portrait ahead of a "No Kings" rally in downtown San Diego, California on June 14, 2025. Calderon, the director of Latin@x Services at the San Diego LGBT Community Center, said she was there to support immigrant and queer rights. "There's no one without the other," she said. "That's why we're here." (Kori Suzuki for KPBS / California Local)
Cardboard signs calling for the right to due process and denouncing billionaires like Elon Musk rest against a hedge in downtown San Diego, California during a protest against the Trump administration’s sweeping immigration crackdown and efforts to consolidate power on June 14, 2025. (Kori Suzuki for KPBS / California Local)
Thousands of people gather outside the county administration building in downtown San Diego, California to protest the Trump administration’s sweeping immigration crackdown and efforts to consolidate power on June 14, 2025. (Kori Suzuki for KPBS / California Local)
Mario Ordoñez-Calderon, executive director of Un Mar de Colores, listens to speakers as thousands of people gather outside the county administration building in downtown San Diego, California to protest the Trump administration’s sweeping immigration crackdown on June 14, 2025. (Kori Suzuki for KPBS / California Local)
San Diego resident Raul Brito holds a sign condemning U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as thousands of people gather outside the county administration building in downtown San Diego, California to protest the Trump administration’s sweeping immigration crackdown and efforts to consolidate power on June 14, 2025. (Kori Suzuki for KPBS / California Local)
San Diego resident Pamela Fleming stands for a portrait ahead of a "No Kings" rally in downtown San Diego, California on June 14, 2025. A cancer survivor, Fleming said she was particularly appalled by the Trump administration's cuts to public health research. "My type of breast cancer was a death sentence, but because of funding from research, I'm here today," she said. (Kori Suzuki for KPBS / California Local)
Nicole Andrews and her son, KD, stand for a portrait during a protest against the Trump administration's efforts to consolidate power in downtown San Diego, California on June 14, 2025. Andrews said it was her son's first protest, and that she wanted him to see what it looked like to stand up for something he believed in. "I just feel like I need to show him," she said. (Kori Suzuki for KPBS / California Local)
