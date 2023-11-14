Premieres Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

The beloved annual “Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir” holiday special returns this December for its 20th televised year with Tony® Award-winning Disney and Broadway star Lea Salonga (“Mulan,” “Miss Saigon”) and world-renowned screen and stage actor Sir David Suchet (“Agatha Christie’s Poirot”).

CHRISTMAS WITH THE TABERNACLE CHOIR: Season of Light: The Preview

For the 90-minute special, Salonga joins The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square in singing favorite holiday tunes as well as performing a World War II-era song in Tagalog, “Payapang Daigdig,” to honor her Filipina heritage.

CHRISTMAS WITH THE TABERNACLE CHOIR: Rocking Carol

As the evening’s narrator, Suchet powerfully recounts the story of Sir Nicholas Winton, an English stockbroker who worked tirelessly in the months before World War II to save endangered Jewish children from Nazi-occupied Czechoslovakia, orchestrating the safe passage of 669 refugees, with a known posterity of 6,000.

CHRISTMAS WITH THE TABERNACLE CHOIR: When the Shepherds Saw the Light

Combining timeless music with real-life examples of sharing light, it is a universally moving program that invites hope and welcomes the spirit of sharing goodness this holiday season.

Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir: Lo, How a Rose E’re Blooming

Watch On Your Schedule:

"Season of Light: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir" will be available to stream on the PBS App. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS App. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir: Here We Come A-Caroling

Aaron Cornia © 2021 BYU Broadcasting. All rights reserved. / GBH The Tabernacle Choir Christmas Concert, Dec. 14, 2022