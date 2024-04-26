What questions do you have about the upcoming historic Mexican election?

Mexico is just a few weeks away from making history. Assuming no surprises from a third-party candidate, on Sunday, June 2, voters will head to the polls to elect the first woman president.

Running for the presidency are two women and one man.

Claudia Sheinbaum is with the National Regeneration Movement party (Movimiento de Regeneración Nacional, or Morena), the party of the incumbent president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Morena is part of a three-party coalition known as Let's Continue Making History (Sigamos Haciendo Historia), including PT, PVEM and MORENA .

Xóchitl Gálvez is running with the Strength and Heart for Mexico (Fuerza y Corazón por México) coalition of the PRI, PAN and PRD parties .

Also running is third-party candidate Jorge Álvarez Máynez, of the Citizen's Movement (Movimiento Ciudadano).

The presidential election is just one of many elected offices up for grabs. Across the country more than 20,000 positions are at stake . In Baja California, voters will also vote on local and state leaders .

Mexicans living outside the country can vote online, by mail or in person. In the U.S., approximately 12 million Mexicans are eligible to vote. Voters who were notified of inconsistencies in their registration have until May 5 to correct any errors and can learn more here .

For voters living in the border region, there is much on the line. Residents are impacted by issues from immigration to the economy to violence and insecurity. And they will face the consequences of both Mexico’s election this June, and also the U.S. election in November .

In May, KPBS will hold a virtual conversation in English and Spanish about the upcoming election in Mexico with politics experts.

We want to hear from you. Are you curious about the pressing issues or seeking clarity on local and national candidates? What topics should be a part of this conversation? What is the most important change you would like to see? What kind of future do you want to see for Mexico?

Submit a question to include in our discussion.