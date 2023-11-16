Give Now
The First Official Thanksgiving

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 16, 2023 at 11:28 AM PST
A re-enactment of the Englishmen coming ashore on the banks of the James River in Virginia in 1619. Through dramatic re-enactment and interviews from Graham Woodlief, a descendant of Capt. John Woodlief, Karla K. Bruno, author and biographer of Dr. Lyon Tyler, Chief Stephen Adkins of the Chickahominy Tribe, and several other individuals, "The First Official Thanksgiving" challenges the long-held belief that America's first Thanksgiving was held in Plymouth, Mass.
Courtesy of WCVE
/
APT
A re-enactment of the Englishmen coming ashore on the banks of the James River in Virginia in 1619. Through dramatic re-enactment and interviews from Graham Woodlief, a descendant of Capt. John Woodlief, Karla K. Bruno, author and biographer of Dr. Lyon Tyler, Chief Stephen Adkins of the Chickahominy Tribe, and several other individuals, "The First Official Thanksgiving" challenges the long-held belief that America's first Thanksgiving was held in Plymouth, Mass.

Courtesy of WCVE / APT

Friday, Nov. 24, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream now with the PBS App + YouTube

"The First Official Thanksgiving" tells the story of what some historians might call the first “official, English-speaking” Thanksgiving held in the Americas. Through dramatic re-enactment and interviews from Graham Woodlief, a descendant of Capt. John Woodlief, Karla K. Bruno, author and biographer of Dr. Lyon Tyler, Chief Stephen Adkins of the Chickahominy Tribe, and several other individuals, the film challenges the long-held belief that America's first Thanksgiving was held in Plymouth, Massachusetts, and chronicles how the discovery of the Nibley papers led to a friendly rivalry between Virginia and Massachusetts about who can rightfully lay claim to the birth of America's Thanksgiving holiday.

The First Official Thanksgiving

Ship in James River
VPM
/
APT
Ship in James River

Credits: Presented by VPM. Distributed by American Public Television

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
