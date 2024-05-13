Cooler conditions expected in San Diego County this week

Low clouds and fog are expected for some areas of San Diego County this week, with a few degrees of cooling and light showers over the mountains by mid-week, forecasters said Monday.

Downtown San Diego will see mostly sun Monday, with a high near 70 and a south wind up to 10 miles per hour. A high near 69 is expected in the downtown San Diego area Tuesday, with cloudy conditions in the morning and sunny conditions in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Along the coast, cloudy conditions are expected next week, with daytime highs in the mid-60s to low 70s. Inland valley areas are expected to be partly cloudy, with patchy fog and highs reaching the upper 70s.

The deserts are expected to be mostly clear and sunny, with highs reaching the upper 90s by Wednesday. Clear conditions are expected in the mountains throughout the week, with mild winds and highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Monday's San Diego surf forecast includes a moderate-risk rip current, with surf height from 2 to 4 feet, water temperature from 61 to 64 and a mixed south swell from 190 degrees and west swell from 290 degrees.

No hazardous marine conditions are expected through Thursday, the NWS said.