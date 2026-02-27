2026 San Diego Music Awards announce 2026 nominees, spotlight local talent
The San Diego Music Awards (SDMA) is celebrating 35 years of honoring local musicians and giving back to the community. This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Lou Niles, Timothy “TJ” Joseph and Tim Pyles, along with longtime announcer Rick Lawrence.
This year’s nominees include artists who have electrified San Diego with their creative sound. Two bands with KPBS connections appear on the nominations list: Slacker, featured on our Music Series, The Finest, and The Neighborhood Kids, who also appeared on The Finest.
The awards ceremony will be hosted at the Humphreys by the Bay. The performances will be streamed live on the official SDMA website, and on its YouTube and Facebook channels on May 6 at 7 p.m.
Proceeds from the ceremony aim to keep participatory music programs alive in local schools through the San Diego Music Foundation’s Guitars for Schools program.
Tickets are on sale for the San Diego Music Awards, and fans can cast their votes online for their favorite artists.
Explore the full nominations list below:
Highline Trail – "When I Die"
Jeff Berkley – "Abracadabra"
Mark Montijo – "Apricot Moon"
Patch & Maggi – "Alive"
The Beard and the Bird – "My Dearest Eloise"
Virginia James – "730 Run"
Euphoria Brass band
Gilbert Castellanos
Irving Flores
Leonard Patton
Nathan Hubbard
Sacha Boutros
Ira B. Liss Big Band Jazz Machine – "Unexpected Guests"
Irving Flores – "Armando Mi Conga"
Patrick Yandall – "Devocean"
Rob Thorsen and Paul Gabrielson – "Sonic Visions"
Sure Fire Soul Ensemble – "Gemini"
Victor Baker Quartet – "As the Crow Flies"
Black Market III
Chickenbone Slim
Manzanita Blues
Mercedes Moore
Whitney Shay
Zavala Sol
Earl Thomas – "Live in London"
Good Gravy – "Roux"
Johnny Vernazza – "Home By Christmas"
Low Volts – "Forbidden Frequency"
The Juke$ – "Salacious Stories"
Tracy Lee Nelson & The Native Blues Band – "Relocation"
Ashley E. Norton
Ass Pocket Whiskey Fellas
Cathryn Beeks
Jesse Ray Smith
Kimmi Bitter
Stucky Leigh
Haisley – "The Good in Me"
Lissa Dee – "Chasing Whiskey With Whiskey"
Michael Dean Goodrich – "Get Back Home"
Miranda Ramos – "The Only Men I Need"
Sara Petite – "Jealous Heart"
ZB Savoy – "Out to Forgetting"
Elizabeth Bowersox – "California Queen"
Jeff Berkley – "A Buffalo Trace"
MohaviSoul – "Encore"
Thea the Band – "Whiskey Revival"
Todd Higginson – "Highlights"
Whiskey & Burlap – "Milkman"
Bozzzy
Brothers Burns
Daygo Smoove
Kahlee
Miki Vale
RMthePoet
BounceCX – "Bounce Back"
Dazer Daze – "Lighting Treez"
DJ Who & Heat – "Burn It All Down"
Mike Holmes & Riston Diggs – "Auntisistercousin"
RMthePoet featuring Oside Lenz & Oldschool – "Hit N Run"
The Neighborhood Kids – "The World Is Worth Saving"
Cassie B
Chloe Lou
Emilia Vaughn
Jessie Lark
Matthew Phillips
Trey Hill
David Spitzfaden – "Lost Hope"
Em Cable – "Feeling Me"
KaiLana Tomiko – "Indigo"
Sara Jade – "Hippies Raised a Cowgirl"
sullvn – "The Fighter"
Sweet Myths – "Still the Same"
Gregory Page – "100 Years Ago"
Hillandale Drive – "Love, Fear & Everything In Between"
Matthew Phillips – "Till It's Over"
Pip Lewis – "Growing Pains"
Sophie London – "Mindreader"
Tamar Berk – "ocd"
Lioneer
miniaturized
Slacker
Sunbendr
The Film Company
Weatherbox
Buck O Nine – "Cut Out The Noise"
Paradise Drive – "The Phenomenon"
Pleasure Pill – "Hang a Star"
The Film Company – "Starving Artist and the Holy Ghost"
Thee Allyrgic Reaction – "s/t"
The Reckless – "Who Are You"
Daring Greatly
Door 13
Misfire
Mistress 77
The Farmers
The Tourmaliners
Daring Greatly – "Let It Ride"
Rhinoceros III – "Listen With Two Hearts"
Sun Room – "Ritual of Chaos"
Taz Taylor Band – "The Other Side of Midnight"
The Suede Grenades – "Flashbulb Memories"
Year of the Kid – "s/t"
Daring Greatly – "Lucid Ride"
Go Scarlet – "La Motorcyclette"
Half Hour Late – "Slow Motion"
Manganista – "Talking to Myself"
Mistress 77 – "It Ain’t Christmas Without the Mistress"
Three Legged Dog – "Left for Dead"
Israel Maldonado
Kekoa the Artist
Monette Marino
Quel Bordel
Sandollar
Slack Key Ohana
Mitchum Yacoub, Lourdes Iri – "Métele Más"
Mix Mob – "Rock Star"
Safety Orange – "Castaway"
Sierra Marin – "Earth Child"
Skyler Lutes – "In My City"
Smoke & Mirrors Sound System – "Ain’t That Lovin' You"
Durell Anthony – "Meet Me in the Middle"
Hummingbird Hotel – "Close to You"
Kat Hall feat. Beebs – "Frequency"
Monica Larrea – "Mental"
Rebecca Jade – "Not Me No Way"
We the Commas – "in japan"
Grampadrew – "It's Getting Darker"
Salinas Road – "'25"
Seawall Prophet – "Hallowed Ground"
Sue Palmer and her Motel Swing Orchestra – "Eight to the Bar!"
The Bastards – "Fall Risk"
Noël Tsoukalas – "I Still Hear You"
Cheyenne Benton – "Lessons"
Emilia Vaughn – "Rock Music, Girl Secrets T"
he Gravities – "Stuck In The Desert"
Eric Sage – "Rise Up San Diego"
KBong – "Good News"
Doah's Daydream – "Girls Girl"
Jettee
Payback & Associates
Saint Misty
Tigers in Cairo
Vurv
You Can Call Me Sugar
Pierce the Veil
Rebecca Jade
Slightly Stoopid
Swami John Reis
The Frights
The Schizophonics
P.O.D. – "I Won’t Bow Down"
Pierce The Veil – "Kiss Me Now"
Shane Hall & Ash Easton – "Midnight Pine"
Slightly Stoopid – "Step Into the Sun"
Switchfoot (with Buddy Guy) – "Last Man Standing"
Thee Sacred Souls – "We Don’t Have to Be Alone"
Anthony Cullins – "Inside Out & Backwards"
Buck-O-Nine – "Cut Out The Noise"
Obed Padilla – "Do You Still Love Me?"
Swami John Reis – "Time To Let You Down"
The Frights – "Ready When You Are"
Wavves – "Spun"