Arts & Culture

2026 San Diego Music Awards announce 2026 nominees, spotlight local talent

Published February 27, 2026 at 4:26 PM PST
Slacker performs at KPBS in San Diego on Oct. 1, 2025.
Riley Arthur
/
KPBS
Slacker performs at KPBS in San Diego on Oct. 1, 2025. The band is nominated for Best Indie/Alternative Artist at the 2026 San Diego Music Awards.

The San Diego Music Awards (SDMA) is celebrating 35 years of honoring local musicians and giving back to the community. This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Lou Niles, Timothy “TJ” Joseph and Tim Pyles, along with longtime announcer Rick Lawrence.

This year’s nominees include artists who have electrified San Diego with their creative sound. Two bands with KPBS connections appear on the nominations list: Slacker, featured on our Music Series, The Finest, and The Neighborhood Kids, who also appeared on The Finest.

The awards ceremony will be hosted at the Humphreys by the Bay. The performances will be streamed live on the official SDMA website, and on its YouTube and Facebook channels on May 6 at 7 p.m.

Proceeds from the ceremony aim to keep participatory music programs alive in local schools through the San Diego Music Foundation’s Guitars for Schools program.

Tickets are on sale for the San Diego Music Awards, and fans can cast their votes online for their favorite artists.

Local hip-hop group The Neighborhood Kids pose for an album portrait in this undated photo.
The Neighborhood Kids
The Neighborhood Kids pose for an album portrait in this undated photo. Their song "The World Is Worth Saving" is nominated for Best Hip-Hop/Rap Song at the 2026 San Diego Music Awards.

Explore the full nominations list below:

2026 San Diego Music Awards Nominees

