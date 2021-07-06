15 Images
LATINO AMERICANS
This is the first major documentary series for television to chronicle the rich and varied history and experiences of Latinos, who have helped shape North America over the last 500-plus years and have become, with more than 50 million people, the largest minority group in the U.S.
Hilda Hernandez, originally from Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, registers to vote. New York City, 1960. (Courtesy of Library of Congress)
Portrait of Juan Seguín, a political and military figure of the Texas Revolution and Republic of Texas. Painting by Thomas Jefferson Wright, 1838. (Courtesy of Texas State Library and Archives Commission)
An actress portrays Apolinaria Lorenzana, a young orphan who Spain brought into its settlement in California in 1811. Shot on-location for LATINO AMERICANS at Mission San Francisco de la Espada (Espada Mission) in San Antonio, Texas. (Courtesy of Brett Buchanan Photography, 2012)
Photo of a family of migrant workers during the Great Depression. (Courtesy of Library of Congress)
Salvador & Lupe Villaseñor’s wedding party. Santa Ana, California, 1929. (Courtesy of Victor Villaseñor)
Three women in Mexico City, Mexico, 1911. (Courtesy of Library of Congress)
Hector Garcia at medical school (front row, far right) at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. He received his M.D. in 1940. (Courtesy of Wanda Garcia)
President Truman Awards Macario Garcia the Medal of Honor on August 23, 1945 at a ceremony at the White House. (Courtesy of National Archives and Records Administration)
Young friends of Rudy Lopez in Zoot Suits in Los Angeles, California. Lopez was a witness to the 1943 Zoot Suit Riots as a teenager. (Courtesy of Rudy Lopez)
Photo of Robert F. Kennedy and Herman Badillo, while Badillo speaks. (Courtesy of Herman Badillo)
Herman Badillo being interviewed on the steps of the U.S. Capitol. (Courtesy of Herman Badillo)
Writer Julia Alvarez. (Courtesy of Julia Alvarez)
Actress Rita Moreno, on the set of "Untamed," 1955. (Courtesy of Robert Millite)
Children in desks raising hands. (Courtesy of New York World-Telegram & the Sun Newspaper/ Library of Congress)
An actor portrays Juan Seguín, a political and military figure of the Texas Revolution and Republic of Texas. Shot on-location for LATINO AMERICANS at Northrup Pipe Creek Ranch in Lakehills, Texas. (Courtesy of Brett Buchanan Photography, 2012)
