Gallery: SDSU pride on full display at Viejas Arena watch party The San Diego State University's men’s basketball team made their city proud Monday night. Thousands of fans crowded into Viejas Arena to watch the Aztecs face the University of Connecticut Huskies in the NCAA National Championships. Before tip-off the scene outside the arena was chaotic as fans tried to get inside.



Although SDSU didn’t win the title, falling to UCONN 76-59, fans celebrated the Aztecs' historic March Madness run. View Slideshow