Gallery: SDSU pride on full display at Viejas Arena watch party
The San Diego State University's men’s basketball team made their city proud Monday night. Thousands of fans crowded into Viejas Arena to watch the Aztecs face the University of Connecticut Huskies in the NCAA National Championships. Before tip-off the scene outside the arena was chaotic as fans tried to get inside.
Although SDSU didn’t win the title, falling to UCONN 76-59, fans celebrated the Aztecs' historic March Madness run.
Fans of San Diego State basketball tried to get into Viejas Arena on campus to watch their team take on the University of Connecticut Huskies in the NCAA men’s basketball final. San Diego, April 3, 2023. (Matthew Bowler)
The arena quickly filled up and officials closed the doors preventing thousands of excited SDSU basketball fans from entering. San Diego, April 3, 2023. (Matthew Bowler)
Fans refused to leave and many tried to shove in or climb the gates. San Diego, April 3, 2023. (Matthew Bowler)
Fans refused to leave and many tried to shove past metal detectors and security and even climb the gates. San Diego, April 3, 2023.
Eventually, police were able to force the crowd to disperse but not until after tense moments. San Diego, April 3, 2023.
SDSU basketball fans packed Viejas Arena on campus to watch their team take on the University of Connecticut Huskies in the NCAA men’s basketball final. San Diego, April 3, 2023. (Matthew Bowler)
Twelve thousand people filled the arena to watch the NCAA final on the big screen. San Diego, April 3, 2023. (Matthew Bowler)
San Diego State University lost to the University of Connecticut 76-59. San Diego, April 3, 2023. (Matthew Bowler)
Fans inside the arena could not hide their disappointment as the East Coast basketball powerhouse took and then held an early lead. San Diego, April 3, 2023. (Matthew Bowler)
