Alexander Martinez

Premieres Wednesdays, April 3 - May 8, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Encores Sundays, April 7 - May 12 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2. A unique six-part documentary series about our futures and how we can reimagine them. Hosted by renowned futurist Ari Wallach, the show invites viewers on a journey around the world that is filled with discovery, hope, and possibility about where we find ourselves today and what could come next.