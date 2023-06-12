Alexander Martinez

Alexander MartinezAssistant Director
A federal judge sharply questions the Biden administration’s position that it bears no responsibility for housing and feeding migrant children who are waiting for agents in makeshift camps.
The City is providing empty sandbags at select locations in all City Council districts.
Premieres Wednesdays, April 3 - May 8, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Encores Sundays, April 7 - May 12 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2. A unique six-part documentary series about our futures and how we can reimagine them. Hosted by renowned futurist Ari Wallach, the show invites viewers on a journey around the world that is filled with discovery, hope, and possibility about where we find ourselves today and what could come next.
It's the end of an era for the San Diego Sockers. They’re getting ready to play their final home games of the regular season at Pechanga Arena before making the move to a brand new arena in Oceanside.
A new proposal from California regulators would change how power companies calculate their customer's bills.
Don't count on a favorite store being open on Easter Sunday. Several stores will be closed March 31 in observance of the holiday.
- New North County 'village' opens for LGBTQ+ youths experiencing homelessness
- How to watch the solar eclipse in San Diego County
- LGBTQ+ students are considering suicide. In some districts, seeking help at school doesn't feel like an option
- Ethiopian coffee ceremonies served Saturdays in San Diego
