Public Safety

Advocates ask for safety fixes to San Diego's 'Fatal 15' deadly intersections

By Andrew Bowen / Metro Reporter
Contributors: Carolyne Corelis / Video Journalist
Published May 2, 2024 at 6:03 PM PDT
Safe streets advocates are asking the San Diego City Council to fund safety improvements to the city's 15 deadliest intersections. KPBS metro reporter Andrew Bowen says it's one of several requests to modify Mayor Todd Gloria's proposed budget

Advocates for safe streets asked the City Council on Wednesday to include safety improvements to San Diego's 15 deadliest intersections in the next city budget.

The council is in the midst of a weeklong marathon of budget hearings that comb through Mayor Todd Gloria's proposed funding levels for each city department. He proposes maintaining funding for road repair at levels comparable to recent years.

But advocates from the nonprofits Circulate San Diego and Families for Safe Streets San Diego said the budget fails to fund safety improvements at locations where pedestrians and cyclists have been seriously injured or killed.

Among the public speakers at Wednesday's budget hearing was Katie Gordon, whose husband, Jason, was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in January 2020. Gordon said the intersection where the crash occurred, Market Street and 19th Street in Sherman Heights, is just as dangerous today as it was on the night he was killed.

"At the time, I had two twin girls that were a year old," Gordon said through tears. "I'm here to advocate for safer streets for them and others in our community."

In 2015, the City Council adopted a "Vision Zero" resolution, setting a goal of eliminating all traffic deaths and serious injuries on city streets by 2025. Gloria, then a city council member, strongly supported the resolution. Now, with less than seven months until that self-imposed deadline, traffic deaths remain stubbornly high.

Will Moore, policy counsel for Circulate San Diego, suggested funding small interventions at the "Fatal 15" intersections, such as audible pedestrian signals, pedestrian countdown timers and high-visibility striped crosswalks.

"They are relatively inexpensive fixes, and they can save lives," Moore said.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria speaking at a press conference in downtown San Diego about what the city of San Diego is doing to address pay inequities for Latinas, Dec. 15, 2022. The mayor pledged to make the city a more equitable workplace and challenged San Diego employers to do the same.
Racial Justice and Social Equity
Mayor Todd Gloria proposes cuts to San Diego equity programs
Katie Hyson

The mayor and city council face the daunting task of closing a projected deficit of $171.9 million — the result of high inflation on everything from paying city workers to filling up the gas tanks of city vehicles. Federal COVID-19 assistance has allowed the city to avoid major cuts in recent years, but that funding is now exhausted.

Later Wednesday, activists packed the council chambers for an opportunity to give public testimony on the overall budget. Many decried Gloria's proposal to defund programs meant to help historically disadvantaged communities deal with the impacts of climate change.

"This is not merely about balancing books — you are shaping futures," said Geneviéve Jones-Wright, executive director of the nonprofit Community Advocates for Just and Moral Governance. "Our city's Black, brown and low-income communities have suffered from chronic underfunding. A financial deficit does not diminish the need for equity. It intensifies it."

Public Safety TransportationSan Diego Government
Andrew Bowen
I cover local government — a broad beat that includes housing, homelessness and infrastructure. I'm especially interested in the intersections of land use, transportation and climate change.
KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
