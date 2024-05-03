Faith leaders support student encampment for Palestine at UC San Diego

Drawing one of the largest crowds of support so far this week, local faith leaders visited the student encampment for Palestine at UC San Diego on Friday.

Students and community activists established the camp just outside the Geisel Library on Wednesday afternoon. Since then, hundreds of them have continued to rotate through the site.

The primary organizers are with the UCSDivest Coalition. They are part of a statewide student organization demanding a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war. They also want UC San Diego and other California universities to divest from all Israeli financial interests.

The faith leaders who visited the encampment Friday included Imam Taha Hassane, of the Islamic Center of San Diego, and Rev. Rebecca Littlejohn, of Vista La Mesa Christian Church.

“We don’t have to be afraid of these students," Littlejohn said. "They are living out our best values that include honesty, transparency, justice, community, human dignity, and peace."

Bobby Wallace, of the Kumeyaay Nation, offered his support to the encampment, too. "What we’re trying to do is inspire and uplift you. We are trying to make things better. What you guys have right here is so strong," Wallace said.

So far, the university has not responded to the student demands. Officials have said they are committed to keeping everyone at the camp and on campus safe.

As a result, the administration suddenly canceled the annual Sun God Festival, which was expected to attract 8,000 people on Saturday.

Late Thursday, officials said campus police could not handle additional security for the festival and maintain safety at the ongoing encampment.

In a written statement emailed to faculty and students, Maureen Harrigan, interim vice chancellor for resource management and planning, said: "Due to ongoing protest activity ... our campus security resources that would otherwise be available to ensure the safety and security of the people participating in Sun God must be deployed elsewhere. ... We appreciate your understanding as we continue to prioritize the safety and well-being of our campus community. "

The cancellation has not deterred the passion of the protesters.

“As a Jewish person, I think it’s especially important that I came here," said a freshman who asked that only her first name, Merav, be used. She has extended family in Israel.

"Me and so many people in my community completely reject the idea that the atrocities and genocide happening in Gaza are somehow for our benefit," she said.