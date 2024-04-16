Give Now
MARYLAND on MASTERPIECE (New Series Premiere)

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published April 16, 2024 at 2:25 PM PDT
Eve Best as Rosaline and Suranne Jones as Becca in MASTERPIECE: MARYLAND.
For editorial use only. (C) ITV Plc
/
PBS
Eve Best as Rosaline and Suranne Jones as Becca in MASTERPIECE: MARYLAND.

Premieres Sundays, May 5 - 19, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

Sisters Becca (Suranne Jones, GENTLEMAN JACK, VIGIL) and Rosaline (Eve Best, (HOUSE OF THE DRAGON, NURSE JACKIE) find themselves thrown together by the sudden death of their mother, Mary. They come to find out that she was living an entirely secret life on the Isle of Man, far from her home with her husband, Becca and Rosaline’s father.

MARYLAND: Official Preview

As the sisters travel through the early days of grief and discover their mother’s secrets, they meet their mother’s quirky friend Cathy (Stockard Channing, THE GOOD WIFE, THE WEST WING) who seems to know more about their mother than they do. Mary’s death offers Becca and Rosaline a chance to not only reframe their relationship but fundamentally reshape who they are. At its heart, MARYLAND is a love story of two sisters.

George Costigan as Richard on MASTERPIECE: MARYLAND
For editorial use only. Courtesy of Monumental Television and MASTERPIECE
/
PBS
George Costigan as Richard on MASTERPIECE: MARYLAND

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1 premieres Sunday, May 5 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Sisters Becca and Rosaline receive unimaginable news about their mother. They fly to the Isle of Man to learn more and are reunited after years of distance.

Hugh Quarshie as Pete in MASTERPIECE: MARYLAND
For editorial use only. Courtesy of Monumental Television and MASTERPIECE
/
PBS
Hugh Quarshie as Pete in MASTERPIECE: MARYLAND

Episode 2 premieres Sunday, May 12 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - As Becca and Rosaline deal with the fallout from their mother’s death, new revelations emerge, and the sisters cope in different and sometimes destructive ways.

L-R: Hugh Quarshie as Pete; Stockard Channing as Cathy; Eve Best as Rosaline in MASTERPIECE: MARYLAND.
For editorial use only. Courtesy of Monumental Television and MASTERPIECE
/
PBS
L-R: Hugh Quarshie as Pete; Stockard Channing as Cathy; Eve Best as Rosaline in MASTERPIECE: MARYLAND.

Episode 3 premieres Sunday, May 19 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Everything comes to a head as Richard and Jim arrive on the Isle of Man. Mary’s actions continue to have an impact on the entire family as they try to heal and reconnect.

Stockard Channing as Cathy in MASTERPIECE: MARYLAND Episode 3
For editorial use only. Courtesy of Monumental Television and MASTERPIECE
/
PBS
Stockard Channing as Cathy in MASTERPIECE: MARYLAND Episode 3

Watch On Your Schedule: MARYLAND will be available to stream with the PBS App. Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Dean Lennox Kelly as Jacob; Eve Best as Rosaline in MASTERPIECE: MARYLAND.
For editorial use only. Courtesy of Monumental Television and MASTERPIECE
/
PBS
Dean Lennox Kelly as Jacob; Eve Best as Rosaline in MASTERPIECE: MARYLAND.

Credits: A co-production of Monumental Television, TeamAkers Productions, ShinAwiL, and MASTERPIECE in association with ITV Studios. The series is created by Suranne Jones and Anne-Marie O’Connor. The writer is Anne-Marie O’Connor. The director is Sue Tully. The executive producers for ShinAwiL are Larry Bass and Aaron Farrell. The executive producers are Suranne Jones, Anne-Marie O’Connor, Katie Kelly, Pat Tookey-Dickson, Alison Carpenter, Alison Own and Debra Hayward. The producer is Emma Burge.

Andrew Knott as Jim; Suranne Jones as Becca in MASTERPIECE: MARYLAND.
For editorial use only. Monumental Television and MASTERPIECE
/
PBS
Andrew Knott as Jim; Suranne Jones as Becca in MASTERPIECE: MARYLAND.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
