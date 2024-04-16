MARYLAND on MASTERPIECE (New Series Premiere)

Premieres Sundays, May 5 - 19, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

Sisters Becca (Suranne Jones, GENTLEMAN JACK, VIGIL) and Rosaline (Eve Best, (HOUSE OF THE DRAGON, NURSE JACKIE) find themselves thrown together by the sudden death of their mother, Mary. They come to find out that she was living an entirely secret life on the Isle of Man, far from her home with her husband, Becca and Rosaline’s father.

Related: Everything to Know About MARYLAND

MARYLAND: Official Preview

As the sisters travel through the early days of grief and discover their mother’s secrets, they meet their mother’s quirky friend Cathy (Stockard Channing, THE GOOD WIFE, THE WEST WING) who seems to know more about their mother than they do. Mary’s death offers Becca and Rosaline a chance to not only reframe their relationship but fundamentally reshape who they are. At its heart, MARYLAND is a love story of two sisters.

For editorial use only. Courtesy of Monumental Television and MASTERPIECE / PBS George Costigan as Richard on MASTERPIECE: MARYLAND

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1 premieres Sunday, May 5 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Sisters Becca and Rosaline receive unimaginable news about their mother. They fly to the Isle of Man to learn more and are reunited after years of distance.

For editorial use only. Courtesy of Monumental Television and MASTERPIECE / PBS Hugh Quarshie as Pete in MASTERPIECE: MARYLAND

Episode 2 premieres Sunday, May 12 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - As Becca and Rosaline deal with the fallout from their mother’s death, new revelations emerge, and the sisters cope in different and sometimes destructive ways.

For editorial use only. Courtesy of Monumental Television and MASTERPIECE / PBS L-R: Hugh Quarshie as Pete; Stockard Channing as Cathy; Eve Best as Rosaline in MASTERPIECE: MARYLAND.

Episode 3 premieres Sunday, May 19 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Everything comes to a head as Richard and Jim arrive on the Isle of Man. Mary’s actions continue to have an impact on the entire family as they try to heal and reconnect.

For editorial use only. Courtesy of Monumental Television and MASTERPIECE / PBS Stockard Channing as Cathy in MASTERPIECE: MARYLAND Episode 3

Watch On Your Schedule: MARYLAND will be available to stream with the PBS App. Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

For editorial use only. Courtesy of Monumental Television and MASTERPIECE / PBS Dean Lennox Kelly as Jacob; Eve Best as Rosaline in MASTERPIECE: MARYLAND.

Credits: A co-production of Monumental Television, TeamAkers Productions, ShinAwiL, and MASTERPIECE in association with ITV Studios. The series is created by Suranne Jones and Anne-Marie O’Connor. The writer is Anne-Marie O’Connor. The director is Sue Tully. The executive producers for ShinAwiL are Larry Bass and Aaron Farrell. The executive producers are Suranne Jones, Anne-Marie O’Connor, Katie Kelly, Pat Tookey-Dickson, Alison Carpenter, Alison Own and Debra Hayward. The producer is Emma Burge.