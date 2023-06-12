Max RoyCanvasser
RECENT STORIES ON KPBS
-
Last month's rate compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 5.1% for California and 3.5% for the nation during the same period.
-
Premieres Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App. Bryan Roof makes host Toni Tipton-Martin Mana'eesh Za'atar and Baba Ghanoush. Tasting expert Jack Bishop talks about different eggplants. Christie Morrison makes host Julia Collin Davison Roasted Beets with Lemon-Tahini Dressing.
-
Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App. We honor the beautiful city of Antakya, Turkey, which we visited shortly before an earthquake devastated this historic community. Christopher Kimball starts us off with Turkish Skillet Kebab with Charred Peppers and Tomatoes. Milk Street Cook Matthew Card whips up soft and lemony Turkish Hummus. Chris and Milk Street Cook Rose Hattabaugh bake Date-Stuffed Semolina Cookies.
-
This week, Peterson's legal team filed motions seeking evidence and DNA testing. They're the first new court filings in his murder case in a year.
-
A growing chorus of architects, planners and housing advocates argue "single-stair reform" can provide higher-quality homes with more space for families with children.
-
Taiwanese comedian Vickie Wang and Chinese comedian Jamie Wang work through the lived experience of cross-strait tensions through comedy.
LATEST IN PODCASTS
LATEST IN EVENTS
LATEST IN TV HIGHLIGHTS
- Search for missing Navy SEALs continues off coast of Somalia after weapons seizure
- Search continues for missing Navy SEALs
- New CA COVID guidance: People can go to school, work if asymptomatic
- San Diego Botanical Building restoration close to completion
- San Diego posts demolition notice for damaged Ocean Beach Pier